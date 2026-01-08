Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
49 - 61
FT
26 - 19
FT
27 - 25
FT
28 - 31
FT
42 - 33
FT
32 - 13
FT
21 - 33
FT
74 - 21
FT
26 - 10
FT
25 - 24
FT
38 - 47
FT
57 - 14
FT
27 - 25
FT
61 - 10
FT
33 - 31
FT
23 - 19
FT
50 - 28
FT
20 - 14
FT
Cancelled
 
HSBC SVNS 3 2026
Dubai
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Super Rugby Pacific

'Unlevel playing field': Former Hurricanes CEO opens up on club's woes

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - MAY 16: Billy Proctor of the Hurricanes celebrates the win during the round 14 Super Rugby Pacific match between the Hurricanes and Highlanders at Sky Stadium, on May 16, 2025, in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Former Hurricanes CEO Avan Lee has opened up on the challenges facing the Wellington club and the realities of player contracting, offering insight into the behind-the-scenes workings of Super Rugby Pacific in New Zealand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lee stepped away from the Hurricanes at 2025’s conclusion after a decade serving as the club’s CEO. The announcement of his departure was soon followed by news that the Hurricanes were operating at a loss of up to $2 million in the recent financial year alone.

New Zealand Rugby has stepped in to bail the club out, and Wellington Rugby has sold its 50 per cent share in the club to NZ Sport Investment Limited in an effort to “recapitalise”.

VIDEO

Iain Potter, former Hurricanes Chair, and Tony Philp, former GM Rugby, have also decided to leave their respective roles, although the latter has been appointed as interim CEO for the coming season.

When explaining the financial woes that have befallen the club, Lee pointed to a post-Covid drop in attendance, from a 16,000 average to 12,000, as a primary factor.

“It’s just a different environment, and you need to work harder to get the same results,” he told Martin Devlin on DSPN.

While the Hurricanes’ viewing figures have increased at a healthy rate – 30 per cent in 2024 and 15 per cent in 2025 – there remains uncertainty over whether that will ever translate into ticket sales, or if that engagement will remain behind a TV screen from the comfort of fans’ homes. The emphasis on ticket sales is inherent, however, given the financial structure of the New Zealand game.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fixture
Super Rugby Pacific
Hurricanes
00:05
20 Feb 26
Moana Pasifika
All Stats and Data

“Unlike other sports around the world, we don’t get a share of the broadcast revenue,” Lee explained, painting a picture of the relationship between Super Rugby clubs and New Zealand Rugby, who manage broadcast licenses and contracts the players centrally. Top players can, however, receive payments on top of their New Zealand Rugby contracts, opening the door to potential inequities from club to club.

“A large chunk of the broadcast revenue pays for the players. So, $5 million, circa a year, is the budget you have for your team, and you’ve got the ability to have player agreements on top of that, which is where your top three or four players can receive an extra payment from the club. That’s where there is quite a significant disparity with one club versus the others, and what they can spend. That can create an unlevel playing field.

“So New Zealand Rugby pay 90 per cent of most players’ salaries, some they’ll pay 100 per cent. And then they’ll get the NPC payment as well; they’ll get 30 or 40 or 50k from the NPC union for playing NPC.”

Lee noted that for provincial unions with All Blacks on their roster, any absence due to national duty is reimbursed by New Zealand Rugby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lee’s highlighting of a financial disparity between “one” club and the rest, when explaining the additional player agreements, received additional context from an ensuing conversation about the realities of profitability for clubs in Super Rugby.

“It’s been really difficult for us across the board in New Zealand. The only teams to have made a profit in recent years are those that have hosted a final.

“You don’t budget on a final, and you try and break even from there. It’s been challenging. The costs of running a club haven’t gone backwards, because you want to be competitive, you want to win, but all teams at the moment are looking at their spend and thinking, ‘Can we cut back?'”

Related

Jerry Collins Stadium to host Hurricanes and Chiefs in Super Rugby preseason

Super Rugby Pacific preseason is headed for Porirua, with the Hurricanes confirming a fixture with the Chiefs on Saturday, February 7.

Read Now

Navigating financial responsibility while running a high-performance program that’s designed to feed the All Blacks, rugby’s largest brand and the financial beast that fuels all of New Zealand Rugby, is a balancing act, says Lee.

For Super Rugby to stand on its own two feet, match attendance is one significant problem to solve, as Lee says, “We’ve got an over-reliance as a sport on ticket sales.”

“You open up the curtains in the morning, and if it’s raining, you’re not happy. Weather, opposition, who we name, they’re all factors.

“Weather is a massive one. Wellingtonians, like a lot of New Zealanders, buy late in the week. So, if the weather turns to custard as it can do down here, people might decide not to go. But that could affect our net profit by 20, 30 grand. That’s a lot for us. We’re not big businesses.”

Related

NZR bail out Hurricanes as club's financial structure gets major overhaul

Wellington Rugby and the Hurricanes have confirmed a significant restructuring of ownership and governance, with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) stepping in to provide temporary financial support as part of a wide-ranging refinancing package.

Read Now

Rugby’s best of the best, ranked by experts. Check out our list of the Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 and let us know what you think! 



ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Bath close in on Dan du Preez signing; second prop heads for exit door

2
2

'Hardest decision of my life': Sale Sharks confirm Raffi Quirke exit

3
3

Springbok World Cup winner Jean Kleyn agrees huge PREM move

4

'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

112
5

Junior Kpoku reportedly makes immediate Top 14 switch amid PREM interest

6

Exeter to bring back old boy Abuladze in triple transfer swoop

7

Newcastle Red Bulls fend of 'plenty of suitors' with new deal

1
8

Stuart Hogg plays Challenge Cup villain in win over Connacht

1

Comments

38 Comments
B
BleedRed&Black 4 days ago

First article into the pre-season, first high pitched whinge from a loser team like the Hurricane's who have been failing NZ rugby as a whole for all their existence, their players, their fans and the All Blacks. Instead of whinging about the system, which forces them to develop AB's instead of being gifted them, how about the Hurricanes play the sort of game that actually wins the competition, instead of playing the game that matches "Their Identity", or "Their DNA", or whatever crap they use to rationalise their failure.


My advice


1. Recruit a coach that is strong enough and competent enough to impose a winning approach, instead of pandering to that drivel.


2. Develop a tight five that can get the Hurricanes the wins in season and in the playoffs instead of folding, as they almost always do.


3. Develop a 10 who can do the same [Ruben Love] instead of journeyman like Brett Cameron, or Beauden Barrett, who plays fullback from 10.


4. Dump players who look good during the season, then fail during the playoffs, such as Brayden Iose and Isaia Walker-Leawere.


5. Overall, look for players in every position who are capable of being AB's, and if they aren't, in almost all situations move on.


Do all that and their financials will turn around rapidly.

J
Jordon 4 days ago

Only a cantab could have such a ridiculous comment. “Only choose players who will win you a championship”. So profound. Before the blues finally ended their drought in 2024 the hurricanes were the last team to win SR who weren’t the crusaders. There are many criticisms of Lee and his tenure but the biggest is him sacking the best coach in hurricanes history for an inferior one.

J
JW 4 days ago

That’s some qaulity word salad, wouldn’t be out of place in the All Black environment with Razor.

Navigating financial responsibility while running a high-performance program that’s designed to feed the All Blacks, rugby’s largest brand and the financial beast that fuels all of New Zealand Rugby, is a balancing act, says Lee.

This really is a backwards approach. NZR should take over 3 regional teams, like the Chiefs, and use them as feeder to the All Blacks. The rest can be totally private and not have to have anything to do with feeding the all blacks. That’s whats great about Frances, setup, clubs can keep their conscious not caring about the level above.

T
TokoRFC 2 days ago

NZR should take over 3 regional teams, like the Chiefs, and use them as feeder to the All Blacks

This can’t be a serious suggestion?

N
Nickers 4 days ago

They really missed a trick in Wellington by not building a covered stadium.


Continuing with the current stadium in its current format seems like a dumb idea. Nothing will make this problem get any better.


They should turn that site into a residential development and invest in a smaller capacity stadium with a retractable roof elsewhere.


r
rs 4 days ago

Unfortunately, a lack of games in a season, compared to northern hemisphere domestic competitions doesn’t help. There’s only 4-5 months where super rugby is played, which doesn’t help, fewer ga,es = fewer ticket sales etc. As a product, it’s a lot better though, northern hemisphere domestic comps are hit and miss with many games being played by B teams which makes for a joke of a watch.

Super rugby is improving is viewership numbers, commercial opportunities e.g. new title sponsorship with a new ceo making some improvements.


Ultimate, NZR need invest in the quality of their product. Allowing world class players like Mounga and others go for sabbaticals makes viewing it less attractive = less ticket sales and fan engagement = worse sponsorship and broadcast rights.

E.g. SA rugby had 50k at Stormers vs Bulls, with both teams having international quality x-factor players.


Domestic rugby should be a cornerstone of financial success, not over relying on international matches, which there fewer off.

J
JW 4 days ago

There is more rugby by not having a longer SR season rs. Also, it would increase costs right, twice is many games is twice the Salary you have to pay etc.


This idea is only suitable where there is nothing else. I could see some benefit to going longer though. Personally I prefer it as is with NPC taking over, but happy to do what is best for teh game!

Domestic rugby should be a cornerstone of financial success, not over relying on international matches, which there fewer off.

This is a difficult scenario you raise you understand right? You’re asking for sustainability, and to say that straight off the bat means you’re asking for them to continue without NZRs/SANZAARs financial aid, it would be a much lesser competition.

S
SC 4 days ago

The average non- All Black Super Rugby player has 14 matches of Super Rugby (February-June) and then 10 matches of NPC (August-October). That is 24 matches over 8 months in a season. Super Rugby teams also train in December-January stretching the season to 10 months.


An All Black player has 14 matches of Super Rugby (February-June) and then 13 test matches (July-November). That is 27 matches. This season the All Black players will have an additional 4 matches vs South African URC teams.

j
johnz 4 days ago

You would think fewer games would make it easier to fill stadiums. I’d hate to think what attendance would be like with even more games.


The reality is, NZ’s culture has changed. Not to mention, the population is tiny. There just isn’t the same passion anymore to attend games. Especially not more of them.


There are the ABs, a super team, and an NPC team to support, I’d argue the callendar is saturated for most fans.


There’s too many choices of things to do for the modern NZ consumer. And people have become comfortable and glued to screens. Add to that, SR never captured the same historical parochial connection people had to teams the NPC had. Except perhaps for the Chiefs and Canterbury.

p
piesang_brood 5 days ago

I would also love to see the 4 other Currie Cup teams in Super Rugby (Cheetahs, Pumas, Griquas and Boland) just because they don’t get nearly enough game time to develop in the Currie Cup alone. The thing is, they’ll sit with the same problems that the other SA teams did. So maybe there’s another league they can join, but I just don’t know what 🤷‍♂️

p
piesang_brood 5 days ago

The New Zealand system sounds weirdly autocratic to me, and I wonder what the reason for that would be

J
JW 4 days ago

Or not enough Lian, what is a private club without any link to it’s area doing with the “responsibility while running a high-performance program that’s designed to feed the All Blacks”?

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

Japan and New Zealand (Aus and the pacific) should join forces and create a new competition including the best from League One and traditional SR teams.


With a population of 100 million and one of the wealthiest economies in the world a hop skip and jump away - it’s absolutely LUDICROUS that this hasn’t happened yet.


SR is dying a slow death and NZR is next.

J
JW 4 days ago

They would have to revert to NPC teams, SR would be way too strong. They have been very reluctant to move away from the SR model, mostly likely because that is how Australias teams are formed (and SA’s before that).


The idea I pushed was to have a qualifier tournament to SR, which the Japanese clubs could be part of. At least there might be a short term lucrative window.


What is South Africa going to do about their situation?

j
johnz 4 days ago

I agree, some connection with Japan’s league is an obvious step. Japan’s hardly on NZ’s doorstep, but at least a champions league style competition (not unlike the old Super 10) would make a lot of sense.


There’s an abundance of quality players in Japan now, the league is on the up, while SR is slowly declining. It would be fantastic to see many of those players come to NZ to play. While at the same time, letting a few aging and expensive stars play full time in Japan would help shrink the wage bill.

I
Icefarrow 4 days ago

SR has had increasing attendance and broadcast viewership year upon year for a while now. It’s hardly dying a slow death, and with the NPC having its best attended final in decades last year… there’s clearly still an appetite. Wellington just has an atrocious stadium.

S
SB 5 days ago

Unfortunately this is what happens when you mess up the professionalisation of the game with a top heavy system.

J
JW 4 days ago

What do you mean SB?

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Woki's wingspan and Willis' might point the way for France and England at the Six Nations

The soon-to-be-Bordeaux team-mates were the weekend's oustanding back-row forwards. Will their nations take heed?

2
LONG READ

Why French rugby is bowing at TV's altar for the Six Nations

The last time France faced Ireland on a Thursday was in 1948, and nearly 80 years later the reasons are very different

2
LONG READ

‘Gloating at opponents should never be part of rugby’s fabric but devilry can have an allure’

Louis Bielle-Biarrey taunting Henry Pollock might offend rugby traditionalists but social media attention may attract a new audience.

16

Comments on RugbyPass

T
TokoRFC 32 minutes ago
'We should never forget': Former Bok great's warning on looming All Blacks series

I’m enjoying this discussing by the way it’s interesting hearing your perspective, ultimately we won’t know where the respective teams are at until they play. Which makes the tour so interesting and seems to be a stroke of genius by NZR and the SARU.

But in the meantime it’s fun to speculate so I’m just trying to get a handle your reasoning here.



...

91 Go to comments
J
JoBe 42 minutes ago
‘Gloating at opponents should never be part of rugby’s fabric but devilry can have an allure’

It is all in the hands of referees. A free kick or penalty at the restart after an over-enthusiastic try celebration (unsportsman like behaviour) would make players change their behaviours. The same for ‘in your face’ reactions. As for replacements mobbing try scorers when they are warming up in the in goal area, yellow card the lot. It would change that footballesque nonsense immediately. The laws are there, referees should enforce them.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 52 minutes ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Newell & Williams looked super impressive coming off the bench in 2024 but both have struggled to replicate the same form as starters.

It just shows the subtle difference between starting front rows and replacement, so getting Lomax back feels like the missing piece in the jigsaw this season and if not, I am not convinced Newell is a starter and is better deployed from the bench.



...

109 Go to comments
P
PMcD 57 minutes ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Apparently TdT almost acts like a scrum coach and holds prop school in training, where he shows them what to do and then packs down either side against the props to show the difference.

It’s no surprise that Bath’s strength in depth has improved across the board since he signed.



...

109 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Tamaiti is only going to get better over the next 6 years. Whilst he is more than capable at this stage of his career, he has the potential to be a world beater later in his career (28-32 will be his peak).

I just think people have to be patient and let give him time but he’s probably going to be far better than some people realise.



...

109 Go to comments
E
ED 1 hour ago
Woki's wingspan and Willis' might point the way for France and England at the Six Nations

Merci Nick pour cet excellent article documenté et très juste dans son analyse. A envoyer à Mr Galthié !!

2 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

I did, then I thought he may need some time to get used to the different scrum approach (many need a season) but he hasn’t really developed and has fallen out of favour. It does feel like a missed opportunity.

109 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Woki's wingspan and Willis' might point the way for France and England at the Six Nations

Great article. It is quite interesting that Woki looked to be seen as the third choice number 4 in the France squad which was chosen in November, behind Flament and Auradou. It also seemed like he was the third choice number 7 as well. His form has been good and with Cros + Boudehent injured currently, there could definitely be a way back for him into the 23. I think the La Rochelle man is reportedly back playing this weekend so he should be ok to be in the first 42 chosen though.

I just don’t know where he fits in. It looks like he’s competing with both Ollivon and Jegou for spots in the 23. Unless Ollivon plays at 4, it could still be difficult for him to be in the 23. Jegou was excellent against Leinster and his versatility to cover centre could be something which keeps him in the side if Galthie goes to the 7-1 bench which was successful last year.



...

2 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Wow that's amazing if he's never played a test at tight head. He's certainly excelled there for the Crusaders. With his frame he looks made for the position.

109 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

The song was a bloke (let's call him Hamish) trying to convince someone called Eddie to join him in a crazy scheme that was clearly doomed. It was perfect!

109 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

He’s been remarkably lucky for his career to have lasted this long, It was very touch and go with a neck/disc issue early in his career but he’s actually been a very useful signing for Bristol.

109 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

It’s been a remarkable turnaround since they took over.

The first thing they did was fill the stadium, add more energy into the matchday experience and whilst they may be giving a lot of cheap tickets away, moving from 4000 fans to a sold out 10,000 each week has really changed the feel of the place.



...

109 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

You're so right to focus on point of difference. Successful organisations know why they're successful and protect that.

The Roar’s USP is the fan engagement - above and below the line. You and Geoff are masters of generating and contributing to discussion.



...

109 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

I agree on Beine, it’s not ideal and he is a little slow for International 6, so they either go Conan, VD-F, Doris, or hold Conan back on the bench to add more impact.

I thought it was finally Ryan Baird’s time and he looks like the right longer term option but I doubt he will be back for the 6N’s, so it does leave them a little short for this 6N’s.



...

109 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Who knows with Rassie (🤣🤣🤣) but he does like to start with Eben/Lood and I thought Snyman/Nortje off the bench had more impact.

It’s a tricky decision, does he go with a front 5 replacement + Hanekom & Esterheizen, which would be the style of bench he was moving to this year, or does he call time on Eben (eventually), start Lood/Nortje and bring Snyman, Hanakom, Esterheizen off the bench and leave room for Williams/Pollard (or Libbok) off the bench.



...

109 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

The long term view on Sela is they believe he could be “special” and the best tight head of the lot, alongside Tuipulotu at hooker so they have a lot of excitement about both of them at the moment.

They played Archie & Dan Frost in the Northampton game, so they do appear to be playing them in combinations at the moment.



...

109 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 1 hour ago
‘Gloating at opponents should never be part of rugby’s fabric but devilry can have an allure’

“He was at it to Leinster supporters also in the SF.” ???

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Lewis Boyce was let go after JvG’s first season and swapped out for Van Wyk (who was a better scrummager) and I think he went to Ealing after that.

Arthur Cordwell was a bit of a loss. He was seen as a rising star and I very much doubt they wanted to lose him but he retired from rugby last season to focus on a business idea, so stopped playing at the best part of 24 years of age.



...

109 Go to comments
S
SNIPER 2 hours ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

I’ve watched several Ireland games and from the overhead view, is is obvious that Porter continually does not push straight. He continually turns his hips out and bores in on the hooker.

109 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 3 hours ago
'We should never forget': Former Bok great's warning on looming All Blacks series

I watch a lot of rugby, and I am just highlighting that all 4 of them are banana skins. Current form in the URC, & the EPCR - the competition none of them care about, should not be used to measure any of them. It’s in the derby matches and the latter half of the season where they haul out their A teams and A game. Unfortunately, the constant rotation of 50+ players in a season, to develop players & build up their squad depth, comes with a heavy price tag of losing a lot of games.

I should also caution that SR is not the competition it once was and the regress in standard that has followed through to the AB's has become very evident recently.



...

91 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT