'Unlevel playing field': Former Hurricanes CEO opens up on club's woes
Former Hurricanes CEO Avan Lee has opened up on the challenges facing the Wellington club and the realities of player contracting, offering insight into the behind-the-scenes workings of Super Rugby Pacific in New Zealand.
Lee stepped away from the Hurricanes at 2025’s conclusion after a decade serving as the club’s CEO. The announcement of his departure was soon followed by news that the Hurricanes were operating at a loss of up to $2 million in the recent financial year alone.
New Zealand Rugby has stepped in to bail the club out, and Wellington Rugby has sold its 50 per cent share in the club to NZ Sport Investment Limited in an effort to “recapitalise”.
Iain Potter, former Hurricanes Chair, and Tony Philp, former GM Rugby, have also decided to leave their respective roles, although the latter has been appointed as interim CEO for the coming season.
When explaining the financial woes that have befallen the club, Lee pointed to a post-Covid drop in attendance, from a 16,000 average to 12,000, as a primary factor.
“It’s just a different environment, and you need to work harder to get the same results,” he told Martin Devlin on DSPN.
While the Hurricanes’ viewing figures have increased at a healthy rate – 30 per cent in 2024 and 15 per cent in 2025 – there remains uncertainty over whether that will ever translate into ticket sales, or if that engagement will remain behind a TV screen from the comfort of fans’ homes. The emphasis on ticket sales is inherent, however, given the financial structure of the New Zealand game.
“Unlike other sports around the world, we don’t get a share of the broadcast revenue,” Lee explained, painting a picture of the relationship between Super Rugby clubs and New Zealand Rugby, who manage broadcast licenses and contracts the players centrally. Top players can, however, receive payments on top of their New Zealand Rugby contracts, opening the door to potential inequities from club to club.
“A large chunk of the broadcast revenue pays for the players. So, $5 million, circa a year, is the budget you have for your team, and you’ve got the ability to have player agreements on top of that, which is where your top three or four players can receive an extra payment from the club. That’s where there is quite a significant disparity with one club versus the others, and what they can spend. That can create an unlevel playing field.
“So New Zealand Rugby pay 90 per cent of most players’ salaries, some they’ll pay 100 per cent. And then they’ll get the NPC payment as well; they’ll get 30 or 40 or 50k from the NPC union for playing NPC.”
Lee noted that for provincial unions with All Blacks on their roster, any absence due to national duty is reimbursed by New Zealand Rugby.
Lee’s highlighting of a financial disparity between “one” club and the rest, when explaining the additional player agreements, received additional context from an ensuing conversation about the realities of profitability for clubs in Super Rugby.
“It’s been really difficult for us across the board in New Zealand. The only teams to have made a profit in recent years are those that have hosted a final.
“You don’t budget on a final, and you try and break even from there. It’s been challenging. The costs of running a club haven’t gone backwards, because you want to be competitive, you want to win, but all teams at the moment are looking at their spend and thinking, ‘Can we cut back?'”
Navigating financial responsibility while running a high-performance program that’s designed to feed the All Blacks, rugby’s largest brand and the financial beast that fuels all of New Zealand Rugby, is a balancing act, says Lee.
For Super Rugby to stand on its own two feet, match attendance is one significant problem to solve, as Lee says, “We’ve got an over-reliance as a sport on ticket sales.”
“You open up the curtains in the morning, and if it’s raining, you’re not happy. Weather, opposition, who we name, they’re all factors.
“Weather is a massive one. Wellingtonians, like a lot of New Zealanders, buy late in the week. So, if the weather turns to custard as it can do down here, people might decide not to go. But that could affect our net profit by 20, 30 grand. That’s a lot for us. We’re not big businesses.”
First article into the pre-season, first high pitched whinge from a loser team like the Hurricane's who have been failing NZ rugby as a whole for all their existence, their players, their fans and the All Blacks. Instead of whinging about the system, which forces them to develop AB's instead of being gifted them, how about the Hurricanes play the sort of game that actually wins the competition, instead of playing the game that matches "Their Identity", or "Their DNA", or whatever crap they use to rationalise their failure.
My advice
1. Recruit a coach that is strong enough and competent enough to impose a winning approach, instead of pandering to that drivel.
2. Develop a tight five that can get the Hurricanes the wins in season and in the playoffs instead of folding, as they almost always do.
3. Develop a 10 who can do the same [Ruben Love] instead of journeyman like Brett Cameron, or Beauden Barrett, who plays fullback from 10.
4. Dump players who look good during the season, then fail during the playoffs, such as Brayden Iose and Isaia Walker-Leawere.
5. Overall, look for players in every position who are capable of being AB's, and if they aren't, in almost all situations move on.
Do all that and their financials will turn around rapidly.
Only a cantab could have such a ridiculous comment. “Only choose players who will win you a championship”. So profound. Before the blues finally ended their drought in 2024 the hurricanes were the last team to win SR who weren’t the crusaders. There are many criticisms of Lee and his tenure but the biggest is him sacking the best coach in hurricanes history for an inferior one.
That’s some qaulity word salad, wouldn’t be out of place in the All Black environment with Razor.
This really is a backwards approach. NZR should take over 3 regional teams, like the Chiefs, and use them as feeder to the All Blacks. The rest can be totally private and not have to have anything to do with feeding the all blacks. That’s whats great about Frances, setup, clubs can keep their conscious not caring about the level above.
This can’t be a serious suggestion?
They really missed a trick in Wellington by not building a covered stadium.
Continuing with the current stadium in its current format seems like a dumb idea. Nothing will make this problem get any better.
They should turn that site into a residential development and invest in a smaller capacity stadium with a retractable roof elsewhere.
Unfortunately, a lack of games in a season, compared to northern hemisphere domestic competitions doesn’t help. There’s only 4-5 months where super rugby is played, which doesn’t help, fewer ga,es = fewer ticket sales etc. As a product, it’s a lot better though, northern hemisphere domestic comps are hit and miss with many games being played by B teams which makes for a joke of a watch.
Super rugby is improving is viewership numbers, commercial opportunities e.g. new title sponsorship with a new ceo making some improvements.
Ultimate, NZR need invest in the quality of their product. Allowing world class players like Mounga and others go for sabbaticals makes viewing it less attractive = less ticket sales and fan engagement = worse sponsorship and broadcast rights.
E.g. SA rugby had 50k at Stormers vs Bulls, with both teams having international quality x-factor players.
Domestic rugby should be a cornerstone of financial success, not over relying on international matches, which there fewer off.
There is more rugby by not having a longer SR season rs. Also, it would increase costs right, twice is many games is twice the Salary you have to pay etc.
This idea is only suitable where there is nothing else. I could see some benefit to going longer though. Personally I prefer it as is with NPC taking over, but happy to do what is best for teh game!
This is a difficult scenario you raise you understand right? You’re asking for sustainability, and to say that straight off the bat means you’re asking for them to continue without NZRs/SANZAARs financial aid, it would be a much lesser competition.
The average non- All Black Super Rugby player has 14 matches of Super Rugby (February-June) and then 10 matches of NPC (August-October). That is 24 matches over 8 months in a season. Super Rugby teams also train in December-January stretching the season to 10 months.
An All Black player has 14 matches of Super Rugby (February-June) and then 13 test matches (July-November). That is 27 matches. This season the All Black players will have an additional 4 matches vs South African URC teams.
You would think fewer games would make it easier to fill stadiums. I’d hate to think what attendance would be like with even more games.
The reality is, NZ’s culture has changed. Not to mention, the population is tiny. There just isn’t the same passion anymore to attend games. Especially not more of them.
There are the ABs, a super team, and an NPC team to support, I’d argue the callendar is saturated for most fans.
There’s too many choices of things to do for the modern NZ consumer. And people have become comfortable and glued to screens. Add to that, SR never captured the same historical parochial connection people had to teams the NPC had. Except perhaps for the Chiefs and Canterbury.
I would also love to see the 4 other Currie Cup teams in Super Rugby (Cheetahs, Pumas, Griquas and Boland) just because they don’t get nearly enough game time to develop in the Currie Cup alone. The thing is, they’ll sit with the same problems that the other SA teams did. So maybe there’s another league they can join, but I just don’t know what 🤷♂️
The New Zealand system sounds weirdly autocratic to me, and I wonder what the reason for that would be
Or not enough Lian, what is a private club without any link to it’s area doing with the “responsibility while running a high-performance program that’s designed to feed the All Blacks”?
Japan and New Zealand (Aus and the pacific) should join forces and create a new competition including the best from League One and traditional SR teams.
With a population of 100 million and one of the wealthiest economies in the world a hop skip and jump away - it’s absolutely LUDICROUS that this hasn’t happened yet.
SR is dying a slow death and NZR is next.
They would have to revert to NPC teams, SR would be way too strong. They have been very reluctant to move away from the SR model, mostly likely because that is how Australias teams are formed (and SA’s before that).
The idea I pushed was to have a qualifier tournament to SR, which the Japanese clubs could be part of. At least there might be a short term lucrative window.
What is South Africa going to do about their situation?
I agree, some connection with Japan’s league is an obvious step. Japan’s hardly on NZ’s doorstep, but at least a champions league style competition (not unlike the old Super 10) would make a lot of sense.
There’s an abundance of quality players in Japan now, the league is on the up, while SR is slowly declining. It would be fantastic to see many of those players come to NZ to play. While at the same time, letting a few aging and expensive stars play full time in Japan would help shrink the wage bill.
SR has had increasing attendance and broadcast viewership year upon year for a while now. It’s hardly dying a slow death, and with the NPC having its best attended final in decades last year… there’s clearly still an appetite. Wellington just has an atrocious stadium.
Unfortunately this is what happens when you mess up the professionalisation of the game with a top heavy system.
What do you mean SB?