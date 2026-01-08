Bristol Bears add 'driven' Daniels to squad

Experienced Canada sevens international Chloe Daniels has joined Premiership Women’s Rugby club Bristol Bears.

The back, who is capable of playing both fly-half and full-back in 15-a-side rugby, has joined the West Country club with immediate effect.

She is the second midseason arrival from Canada in as many months at Shaftesbury Park after Pamphinette Buisa joined the club in December.

Daniels was a key member of the Canada team that won an Olympic silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and has been a stalwart of the senior women’s sevens set-up since her debut in 2021.

It will be the first time that Daniels has tested herself in 15-a-side rugby outside of university competition with Queen’s University.

She returned for the Gaels at the latter end of 2025 after a year out with an ACL injury and helped the side win the OUA Women’s Rugby Championship and to bronze in the U SPORTS Women’s Rugby Championship.

The 22-year-old joins a Bears backline that contains Black Ferns playmaker Ruahei Demant, Scotland international Emma Orr, Welsh star Jasmin Joyce-Butchers, and up-and-coming talents Reneeqa Bonner and Millie David.

After eight rounds Bristol are second-bottom in the PWR table and have not registered a point since their Round 2 victory over Leicester Tigers.

Scott Lawson, Bristol Bears head coach, said: “Chloe is a proven international performer with a real X-factor. Her speed, decision-making and work ethic really stood out to us, and she has the ability to change games in an instant.

“Beyond her on-field qualities, she’s a driven professional who will raise standards within our environment. We’re incredibly excited to welcome her to Bristol.”

Daniels said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining Bristol Bears Women. The club has a strong identity, ambitious goals and a great reputation for developing players.

“I’m looking forward to bringing my sevens experience into the fifteens game, learning from the coaches and players, and contributing everything I can to the team’s success.”