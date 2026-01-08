Leicester add Andrews to squad after successful trial period

Leicester Tigers have added Phoebe Andrews to their squad after a successful trial period with the club.

The 25-year-old is immediately available for selection in Fraser Goatcher’s side. The hooker has previously represented Tigers’ Premiership Women’s Rugby rivals Loughborough Lightning and has appeared for England Under-18s.

Andrews, who learned the ropes at Market Harborough RUFC, joins a Tigers outfit still looking to register their first win of the season.

She will contend with South Africa’s Micke Gunter and fellow former Lightning front-row Alana Bainbridge for a spot in the matchday 23.

Coming into the winter break Leicester have picked up just one point in seven matches and have a points difference of -350. The team returns to action on Sunday 1 February with a trip to Exeter Chiefs.

Goatcher, Leicester’s Director of Women’s Rugby, said: “We are really pleased to have signed Phoebe, she is a hard-working physical player that will add good depth to the squad.”

Andrews said: “I’m really excited to now have signed for Tigers. During the first year of the programme I was with Litchfield so I saw close up how much was being developed within the system and so it feels full circle to have now joined the club officially.”

“I can’t wait to get started playing at Mattioli Woods Welford Road in that famous green shirt.”