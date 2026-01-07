'Fight for the top spots': Las Serpientes announce squad for SVNS 3

Rugby Mexico have stated their desire to “fight for the top spots” as they announced their women’s squad for SVNS 3 later this month.

Between 17 and 18 January Las Serpientes will compete at the first edition of the tournament in Dubai. Part of the newly formatted rugby sevens season, SVNS 3 is a launchpad for a new era of global rugby sevens and place in SVNS 2 is on offer.

Mexico qualified for the Dubai tournament after they won the Rugby Americas North Women’s 7s in November. The side beat Jamaica 22-19 in Trinidad & Tobago to win the title for a seventh time. The side also qualified for the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games.

The side are no stranger to playing on a big stage. In 2021 the team took part in the invitational World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series competition that took place in Canada as a late replacement for France.

Additionally the Central Americans have played at the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco and the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series.

Alessandro Cordone will lead the side as head coach, while Samara Tuyu and Marianna Saldana will make their full debuts for the team in the UAE.

In their squad announcement the union stated their intentions for Dubai: “The goal is clear: fight for the top spots, qualify for SVNS 2 and show that Mexico can compete with the international elite. It’s the beginning of a new path full of challenges and glory.”

Qualified teams for SVNS 3

Women: Argentina, Colombia, Czechia, Mexico, Poland, Samoa, South Africa, Thailand

Men: Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Hong Kong China, Italy, Madagascar, Samoa, Tonga

Serpientes 7s squad

Samara Tuyu

Isabela Berazueta

Maria Jimenez

Marianna Saldana

Aimee Ramos

Luisa Wilson

Laura Bernal

Maria Pruijn

Mariana Morfin

Alejandra Mendoza

Esthefanny Espindola

Argelia Rodriguez