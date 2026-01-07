Burton elected Chair of first ever RPA Women's Rugby Board

Women’s Rugby World Cup winner Abi Burton has been elected Chair of the Rugby Players Association’s (RPA) first ever Women’s Rugby Board.

The back-row forward, who plays for Trailfinders Women in Premiership Women’s Rugby, will represent players for the remainder of the 2025/26 season.

Bristol Bears full-back Jenny Hesketh has been elected Vice Chair.

In June members of the RPA voted in favour of establishing Men’s and Women’s Rugby Boards. This reflected the RPA’s commitment to the continued delivery of dedicated representation and wellbeing support for every elite player across the game.

Both men’s and women’s environments will benefit from tailored, player-led representation that responds directly to the unique challenges and opportunities they contend with.

The Women’s Rugby Board representatives for 2025–26

Bristol Bears: Jenny Hesketh (Vice Chair)

Exeter Chiefs: Emily Tuttosi

Gloucester Hartpury: Sam Monaghan

Harlequins: Lagi Tuima

Leicester Tigers: Grace Deane

Loughborough Lightning: Elis Martin

Sale Sharks: Tysh Harper

Saracens: Ella Wyrwas

Trailfinders Women: Abi Burton (Chair)

Abi Burton, when commenting on her election as Chair, said: “I’m really proud to have been elected Chair of the first Women’s Rugby Board. It’s an important opportunity to ensure players’ voices are heard, and I’m looking forward to working with the Board and the RPA to represent players across the women’s game.”

Jenny Hesketh, , said: “I’m really excited to take on the role of Vice Chair, supporting Abi and helping to bring together the voices of the Board as a collective. We want to create an open space for new conversations and ensure the Board represents the diversity of players and experiences across our clubs.”

Representatives are currently undertaking tailored board training through a bespoke programme developed for the RPA, funded by the Sports Governance Academy and delivered by the Chartered Governance Institute.

This investment ensures that every Board member is equipped with the skills, knowledge and confidence to contribute effectively, strengthening the depth and professionalism of player representation across the women’s game.

Rachael Burford, RPA Head of Women’s Rugby, added: “I am truly thrilled to announce the establishment of our inaugural Women’s Rugby Board. This exceptional group embodies a remarkable diversity of backgrounds and experiences that will undoubtedly enhance our efforts and strengthen our commitment to the women’s game.

“Their unique perspectives will play a vital role in ensuring we represent and advocate for all players. I would also like to congratulate Abi Burton and Jenny Hesketh on their election as Chair and Vice Chair, and I look forward to working closely with them as the Board begins its work.”