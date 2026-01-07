Rugby referee 'Fearless Fred' Howard dies

Former international referee Fred Howard has died.

Howard, from the Liverpool Rugby Referees’ Society, was an international referee from 1983 to 1992, standing in for 20 Tests. Throughout that time, he was never afraid to make the big calls, earning himself the nickname ‘Fearless Fred.’

Over the course of his Test career, the Englishman sent off four players in an era when red cards were a rarity, including Australia’s David Codey in the Wallabies’ defeat to Wales at the inaugural Rugby World Cup in 1987. Codey became the first Australian to be dismissed in Test rugby when he got his marching orders by Howard for stamping on Robert Jones five minutes into the third-place play-off.

Howard was the go-to man in the middle for the final of the RFU’s Knockout Cup competition, being appointed for English club rugby’s showpiece occasion for five consecutive seasons at Twickenham, 1986-1990, the latter of which involved another red card – this time to Gloucester’s John Gadd.

Educated at Cowley School in St Helens, a famous breeding ground for rugby internationals, and at Hull University, Howard was a geography teacher by profession, as well as being a sports goods retailer. He played on the wing for Waterloo before a serious knee injury ended his career at the age of 23 and he moved into refereeing.

Even in his 80th year, Howard still served as a mentor to the top young refereeing talent in the North West of England. Acknowledging the impact Howard made to the game, the Liverpool Rugby Referees’ Society put out the following statement: “Liverpool Referees would like to recognise and remember Fred Howard, a referee whose influence on the game…and on those who officiate it, extended far beyond his many high-profile appointments early in his career.

“Nationally and internationally, Fred was sometimes known as “Fearless Fred”, a referee who backed his judgment, enforced discipline without hesitation and never shrank from making the unpopular call if he believed it was the right one. It was a reputation earned over many years at the highest level of the game, and one that stayed with him long after his final whistle, when he went into coaching refs and working with the RFU to make the laws of the game accessible and common sense.

“In the North West, however, Fred was far more than a famous name. He was a familiar figure within referee societies, particularly Liverpool, and across the wider society network. From mid 2010s onwards, he became actively involved again in mentoring and supporting referees, generously sharing experience gained at the very top of the game and whilst rising through the ranks. He worked with officials at every stage and level…from those just starting out to those aspiring to progress, and he treated them all with the same honesty and expectation – never scared to say it as it was but always with the best intentions and a little humour.

“Fred had strong views on standards, discipline and Law application, and he was not known for softening those views. Advice from Fred was direct, memorable and usually delivered with a look that suggested you should already know the answer. Many referees across the region will recognise lessons that stayed with them much longer than the post-match conversation itself. This will be his legacy.

“Importantly, Fred remained engaged with the modern game at all levels. Even in later years, he directed elite rugby via coaching and mentoring, contributing to public debate and RFU thinking on refereeing decisions and Law interpretation, and reminding everyone that courage and clarity remain at the heart of good officiating.

“He also stayed connected and deeply loved the grassroots club game in the North West (and beyond), regularly attending matches and events, where he was welcomed not just as a former international referee, but as someone who understood the realities of refereeing week in, week out, someone who people could ask and chat with about what was going on. He was an active participant at Liverpool Referees meetings for many years, and many of his stories and expressions have found their way into the fabric of the society.

“Liverpool Referees pay tribute to Fred Howard not only for what he achieved, but for what he gave back. His legacy lives on in the referees he challenged, encouraged and influenced and importantly in the standards he expected us all to uphold.

“Fred will be remembered with respect, appreciation, and more than a few stories that begin with, “Remember when Fred…”