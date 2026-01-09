Northern Edition
Sevens

Samoa squads named for SVNS 3 showdown in Dubai

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Taytana Pati Ah-Cheung of Samoa seen during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Pool A match between England and Samoa at Franklin's Gardens on August 30, 2025 in Northampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Sam Mellish/Getty Images)

Samoa have named their men’s and women’s squads for next week’s HSBC SVNS 3 in Dubai.

Manu Samoa 7s head coach, Matamua Junior Salima, has selected seasoned campaigners Uaina Sione and Owen Niue. The pair are two of the more experienced players the squad, the pair having played regularly with one another since 2022.

Faamanu Pone, Eletise Ese and Kyan Alo will all make their debuts for Samoa at the tournament. There is also a place for the vastly experienced Malakesi Masefau, who has previous experience on the SVNS Series.

Manusina head coach, Filoi Eneliko, has three debutants in his squad. All of Faalua Tugaga, Taytana Ah Cheung and Melina Salale all represented Samoa at the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup in England as the nation exited the tournament at the group stage.

Both teams will be looking for a top two finish in Dubai next week in order to qualify for SVNS 2.

Manu Samoa have been named in Pool A alongside Tonga, Hong Kong China and Colombia. The Manusina have been named in Pool B with Argentina, Colombia and Poland.

Manu Samoa 7s squad

Motu Opetai, Taualai Panoa, Enosa Afemai Misitea, Faamanu Apolone Pone, Eletise Ese, Ravuama Tokalausere Seruvakula, Uaina Sione (cc), Malakesi Puna Masefau, Kyan Joseph Brett Alo, Owen Niue (cc), Warren Solomona, Tusitafu Tapaga Toilolo

Manusina 7s squad

Fogamanono Tusiga (cc), Janelle Fereti, Linda Fiafia, Faalua Tugaga, Araisa Isamaeli, Siluando Lafai, Saelua Leaula (cc), Taytana Pati Ah Cheung, Leutu Iefata, Lutia Col Luafitu, Faaaloalo Luafitu, Melina Salale

ADVERTISEMENT
