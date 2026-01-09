'Kept his word' - Bulls name Bok-laden side for PREM high-flyers

The Vodacom Bulls say that head coach Johan Ackermann “has kept his word” by naming a Springbok heavy starting XV for Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup clash with Bristol Bears at Loftus Versfeld.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ten Boks are included in the Bulls’ starting line-up and will again be led by lock Ruan Nortje.

It makes a change from Round 2, where a depleted Bulls side were suffered a 50-5 hammering at the hands of Northampton Saints in Franklin’s Gardens.

The home side are intent on reviving their European campaign after failing to register a win across the opening two rounds.

VIDEO

There is also a timely return for scrum-half Embrose Papier, who delivered a Man of the Match display last week after being drafted in at short notice. He renews his half-back partnership with Handre Pollard.

The midfield combination of Harold Vorster and David Kriel is restored although the Bulls are without Canan Moodie. The South Africa Test centre misses out under concussion protocols.

Bulls Bristol All Stats and Data

Pat Lam’s Bristol arrive in Pretoria with a perfect record in the Investec Champions Cup. They taken maximum points from their first two fixtures and are currently fourth in the Gallagher PREM to boot.

The Bulls remain winless after two outings.

VODACOM BULLS: 1 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 3 Wilco Louw, 4 Cobus Wiese, 5 Ruan Nortje (capt), 6 Marco van Staden, 7 Elrigh Louw, 8 Jeandre Rudolph, 9 Embrose Papier, 10 Handre Pollard, 11 Stravino Jacobs, 12 Harold Vorster, 13 David Kriel, 14 Sebastian de Klerk, 15 Willie le Roux.

ADVERTISEMENT

Replacements: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Mornay Smith, 19 Ruan Vermaak, 20 Mpilo Gumede, 21 Zak Burger, 22 Stedman Gans, 23 Sergeal Petersen.