Prendergast and Henshaw start as Leinster roll out big guns for La Rochelle

Leinster have rolled out the heavy artillery for Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup showdown with Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle.

Sam Prendergast and the returning Robbie Henshaw both named by Leo Cullen in a powerful starting XV for the Round 3 clash with their bitter European rivals at the Aviva Stadium.

Leinster are two from two in the competition, but La Rochelle represent a huge step up in class for the Dublin side.

Prendergast is trusted with the No.10 jersey once again, partnering Jamison Gibson-Park at half-back, while Henshaw returns to the midfield to link up with All Black super-signing Rieko Ioane.

There is also a notable European milestone for Joshua Kenny. The former Sevens flyer is set to make his Champions Cup debut on the wing. He was added to the European player register this week in place of the injured Jordan Larmour. The in form Kenny starts on the left wing with Tommy O’Brien named on the opposite flank and Ciarán Frawley completing the back three at full-back.

Up front, Paddy McCarthy and Thomas Clarkson pack down either side of captain Dan Sheehan in the front row, with Joe McCarthy and James Ryan combining in the second row. Caelan Doris leads the side from No.8. He is joined in the back row by Jack Conan and Josh van der Flier in all Test back-row.

The relatively inexperienced duo of Jerry Cahir and Andrew Sparrow both in line for their Champions Cup debuts. Rónan Kelleher, Diarmuid Mangan and Max Deegan provide forward reinforcement, while Luke McGrath and Harry Byrne offer cover at half-back.

Andrew Osborne completes the matchday 23.

LEINSTER vs STADE ROCHELAIS: 1 Paddy McCarthy, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Thomas Clarkson, 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 James Ryan, 6 Jack Conan, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris (capt), 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Sam Prendergast, 11 Joshua Kenny, 12 Robbie Henshaw, 13 Rieko Ioane, 14 Tommy O’Brien, 15 Ciarán Frawley.

Replacements: 16 Rónan Kelleher, 17 Diarmuid Mangan, 18 Andrew Sparrow, 19 Jerry Cahir, 20 Max Deegan, 21 Luke McGrath, 22 Harry Byrne, 23 Andrew Osborne.