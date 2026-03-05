Irish camp joins Dupont vs Gibson-Park debate ahead of milestone
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell would trust “hard as nails” scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park to protect his house against intruders.
Gibson-Park is poised to win his 50th Ireland cap in Friday evening’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Wales following a standout display in the 42-21 round-three thrashing of England.
The New Zealand-born player made his international debut under Farrell in October 2020 and has since gone on to rival France captain Antoine Dupont as one of the world’s leading number nines.
“I know everyone talks about Dupont, but we’re pretty lucky to have Jamison in our squad,” said Farrell.
“And it’s his fight, his determination. He’s hard as nails, like. You wouldn’t like to compete against him.
“Somebody asked the question the other day: ‘If someone broke into your house, who would you want protecting your house?’ And I thought straight away: Jamison.
“He’d probably bite their ankles off first and then do whatever he wanted. He’s that type of competitor. He’s the full box of tricks.”
Gibson-Park joined Leinster from Wellington-based Hurricanes in 2016 and qualified for Ireland on residency grounds in 2019.
The 34-year-old, who helped Ireland to a historic tour success over his native country in 2022 and successive Six Nations titles in 2023 and 2024, was selected by Farrell to start all three Tests for the British and Irish Lions during last year’s triumphant series against Australia.
“What you see in him all those years ago is exactly what you see now,” said Farrell.
“He plays quick because he’s unbelievably fit but because of that speed and that fitness, he’s able to play nice and calm within his head and see things that others don’t.
“That’s the definition of fitness, really, the game becomes easy for you when everyone else is struggling and he seems to be a step apart as far as that’s concerned.
“On top of that, the more you play international rugby, the more your confidence grows to show everyone that you’re able to be not just a top international player, but I would think that he’s trying to prove to himself and to his team-mates that he’s right up there with the best in the world. I think that’s how he’s playing now.”
Although Gibson-Park has generally starred at Test level, 2021 world player of the year Dupont came out on top in Ireland’s 36-14 round-one loss in Paris.
“I think Dupont is a generational player,” said Farrell. “It’s certainly right to speak of him in terms like: Is he the best player that has ever been?
“But the way that we want to play the game, Jamison suits us down to the ground.”
Wales are bidding to snap a 14-match losing streak in the Six Nations. Steve Tandy’s side suffered an agonising 26-23 defeat to Scotland last time out.
“It’s been written many times about the decline and how unfortunate it’s been but, from what I’ve seen, they’ve got better every week,” said Farrell.
“They’re coming to Dublin with a spring in their step.
“Those lads want to right a few wrongs and be part of the squad that turns Welsh rugby around. That makes them dangerous.”
Pretty sure that elbow straight to the throat above is a straight red! Surprise surprise, not given…
Like Kriel on him in the 2023 quarter final.
“Irish camp joins Dupont vs Gibson-Park debate” (A debate that we have just invented.)
JGP, amazing player for Ireland and critical since the departure of Sexton.
Dupont, is a generational player, whether dominating from 9 or facilitating an outstanding 10 in Jalibert.
Hear hear Eric, for once…!!!
Good lad yourself!
The naysayers are still waiting for your body to pack up because you're… shudder -34!
Fitter and better than ever, son. Elite conditioning from an elite athlete.
Witness the fitness
Best 9s in the world. Taking into consideration all performances both club and or international this would be my list.
1. Dupont 2. Reinach 3. Gibson-Park 4. Roigard 5. Lucu 6. Mitchell 7. G. Williams 8. Serin 9. White 10. Arata
Special mentions to Spencer, McDermott and T. Williams who could all easily be in.
Reinach over Gibson Park? Why? Imagine Gibson Park behind a pack not wearing roller skates. Yeah 2023 WC v SA in Paris. Now imagine Reinach behind one wearing them. Oh right cant do that because he’s been sitting behind a Roll Royce pack his entire international career. No contest SB because you just cant say Reinach can perform like GP in all conditions.
But to be clear accept Reinach 3 because he was consistently awesome last year
Wee Jamison shades it for me.
Granted Dupont has his Olympic gold, but Gibson-Park has won player of the match awards while finishing up playing on the wing. Totally adaptable
The french lad probably isn't even a 9. He's just a freak. A nice freak.
I’d swap Roigard with Williams. Otherwise a good list.
Both great. Never world champions though.
Discuss.
Not yet….