Irish camp joins Dupont vs Gibson-Park debate ahead of milestone

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell would trust “hard as nails” scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park to protect his house against intruders.

Gibson-Park is poised to win his 50th Ireland cap in Friday evening’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Wales following a standout display in the 42-21 round-three thrashing of England.

The New Zealand-born player made his international debut under Farrell in October 2020 and has since gone on to rival France captain Antoine Dupont as one of the world’s leading number nines.

“I know everyone talks about Dupont, but we’re pretty lucky to have Jamison in our squad,” said Farrell.

“And it’s his fight, his determination. He’s hard as nails, like. You wouldn’t like to compete against him.

“Somebody asked the question the other day: ‘If someone broke into your house, who would you want protecting your house?’ And I thought straight away: Jamison.

“He’d probably bite their ankles off first and then do whatever he wanted. He’s that type of competitor. He’s the full box of tricks.”

Gibson-Park joined Leinster from Wellington-based Hurricanes in 2016 and qualified for Ireland on residency grounds in 2019.

The 34-year-old, who helped Ireland to a historic tour success over his native country in 2022 and successive Six Nations titles in 2023 and 2024, was selected by Farrell to start all three Tests for the British and Irish Lions during last year’s triumphant series against Australia.

“What you see in him all those years ago is exactly what you see now,” said Farrell.

“He plays quick because he’s unbelievably fit but because of that speed and that fitness, he’s able to play nice and calm within his head and see things that others don’t.

“That’s the definition of fitness, really, the game becomes easy for you when everyone else is struggling and he seems to be a step apart as far as that’s concerned.

“On top of that, the more you play international rugby, the more your confidence grows to show everyone that you’re able to be not just a top international player, but I would think that he’s trying to prove to himself and to his team-mates that he’s right up there with the best in the world. I think that’s how he’s playing now.”

Although Gibson-Park has generally starred at Test level, 2021 world player of the year Dupont came out on top in Ireland’s 36-14 round-one loss in Paris.

“I think Dupont is a generational player,” said Farrell. “It’s certainly right to speak of him in terms like: Is he the best player that has ever been?

“But the way that we want to play the game, Jamison suits us down to the ground.”

Wales are bidding to snap a 14-match losing streak in the Six Nations. Steve Tandy’s side suffered an agonising 26-23 defeat to Scotland last time out.

“It’s been written many times about the decline and how unfortunate it’s been but, from what I’ve seen, they’ve got better every week,” said Farrell.

“They’re coming to Dublin with a spring in their step.

“Those lads want to right a few wrongs and be part of the squad that turns Welsh rugby around. That makes them dangerous.”