Irish camp joins Dupont vs Gibson-Park debate ahead of milestone

By PA
Jamison Gibson-Park of Ireland is tackled by Antoine Dupont of France during the Guinness Six Nations 2026 match between France and Ireland at Stade de France on February 05, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell would trust “hard as nails” scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park to protect his house against intruders.

Gibson-Park is poised to win his 50th Ireland cap in Friday evening’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Wales following a standout display in the 42-21 round-three thrashing of England.

The New Zealand-born player made his international debut under Farrell in October 2020 and has since gone on to rival France captain Antoine Dupont as one of the world’s leading number nines.

“I know everyone talks about Dupont, but we’re pretty lucky to have Jamison in our squad,” said Farrell.

“And it’s his fight, his determination. He’s hard as nails, like. You wouldn’t like to compete against him.

Ireland
27 - 17
Full-time
Wales
“Somebody asked the question the other day: ‘If someone broke into your house, who would you want protecting your house?’ And I thought straight away: Jamison.

“He’d probably bite their ankles off first and then do whatever he wanted. He’s that type of competitor. He’s the full box of tricks.”

Gibson-Park joined Leinster from Wellington-based Hurricanes in 2016 and qualified for Ireland on residency grounds in 2019.

The 34-year-old, who helped Ireland to a historic tour success over his native country in 2022 and successive Six Nations titles in 2023 and 2024, was selected by Farrell to start all three Tests for the British and Irish Lions during last year’s triumphant series against Australia.

“What you see in him all those years ago is exactly what you see now,” said Farrell.

“He plays quick because he’s unbelievably fit but because of that speed and that fitness, he’s able to play nice and calm within his head and see things that others don’t.

“That’s the definition of fitness, really, the game becomes easy for you when everyone else is struggling and he seems to be a step apart as far as that’s concerned.

“On top of that, the more you play international rugby, the more your confidence grows to show everyone that you’re able to be not just a top international player, but I would think that he’s trying to prove to himself and to his team-mates that he’s right up there with the best in the world. I think that’s how he’s playing now.”

Although Gibson-Park has generally starred at Test level, 2021 world player of the year Dupont came out on top in Ireland’s 36-14 round-one loss in Paris.

“I think Dupont is a generational player,” said Farrell. “It’s certainly right to speak of him in terms like: Is he the best player that has ever been?

“But the way that we want to play the game, Jamison suits us down to the ground.”

Wales are bidding to snap a 14-match losing streak in the Six Nations. Steve Tandy’s side suffered an agonising 26-23 defeat to Scotland last time out.

“It’s been written many times about the decline and how unfortunate it’s been but, from what I’ve seen, they’ve got better every week,” said Farrell.

“They’re coming to Dublin with a spring in their step.

“Those lads want to right a few wrongs and be part of the squad that turns Welsh rugby around. That makes them dangerous.”

56 Comments
E
Ed the Duck 5 days ago

Pretty sure that elbow straight to the throat above is a straight red! Surprise surprise, not given…

S
SB 5 days ago

Like Kriel on him in the 2023 quarter final.

E
Eric Elwood 5 days ago

“Irish camp joins Dupont vs Gibson-Park debate” (A debate that we have just invented.)


JGP, amazing player for Ireland and critical since the departure of Sexton.

Dupont, is a generational player, whether dominating from 9 or facilitating an outstanding 10 in Jalibert.

E
Ed the Duck 5 days ago

Hear hear Eric, for once…!!!

J
John Breslin 5 days ago

Good lad yourself!


The naysayers are still waiting for your body to pack up because you're… shudder -34!


Fitter and better than ever, son. Elite conditioning from an elite athlete.


Witness the fitness

S
SB 5 days ago

Best 9s in the world. Taking into consideration all performances both club and or international this would be my list.


1. Dupont 2. Reinach 3. Gibson-Park 4. Roigard 5. Lucu 6. Mitchell 7. G. Williams 8. Serin 9. White 10. Arata


Special mentions to Spencer, McDermott and T. Williams who could all easily be in.

c
cnw 5 days ago

Reinach over Gibson Park? Why? Imagine Gibson Park behind a pack not wearing roller skates. Yeah 2023 WC v SA in Paris. Now imagine Reinach behind one wearing them. Oh right cant do that because he’s been sitting behind a Roll Royce pack his entire international career. No contest SB because you just cant say Reinach can perform like GP in all conditions.


But to be clear accept Reinach 3 because he was consistently awesome last year

J
John Breslin 5 days ago

Wee Jamison shades it for me.


Granted Dupont has his Olympic gold, but Gibson-Park has won player of the match awards while finishing up playing on the wing. Totally adaptable


The french lad probably isn't even a 9. He's just a freak. A nice freak.

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

I’d swap Roigard with Williams. Otherwise a good list.

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

Both great. Never world champions though.


Discuss.

S
SB 5 days ago

Not yet….

Load More Comments

K
KwAussie 20 minutes ago
95-Test Wallaby Beale joins ex-All Black in experienced Force midfield

This will be interesting my memory of Beale is that he will run sideways taking up everyone else’s space and then pass the ball when there’s no options, plus he’s always been a revolving door in defence so not sure how this will help the Force.

1 Go to comments
D
DS 31 minutes ago
New footage changes narrative in Antoine Dupont and Ben White spat

Come on, be fair, HH. At least Josh got his word requirement in for this week. And we read it.

5 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 45 minutes ago
Where do Steve Borthwick’s England go from here?

“Furlong”. I would not be surprised if he does not start this game against Scotland. He has been so far below par, and had so many scrummaging problems thus far. I wonder if he is fully over his injuries. Not only physically, but psychologically. Were it not for the injuries to so many props, he might not even make the 23 this weekend.

111 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 50 minutes ago
Where do Steve Borthwick’s England go from here?

Good post, PMcD. You are on the ball highlighting the injury aspect of England’s woes. I think many are forgetting that. IF-W for example is a huge loss.

With teams in the Prem playing such good rugby, such as your Bath and Northampton, it is sad and frustrating that the national team is where it is in this 6N. Commiserations !



...

111 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 58 minutes ago
Phil Waugh’s rallying cry to AFL, NRL fans after Zac Lomax signing

If it’s on the right side touch and he is on the field he should get the tee …Carter Gordon aint very good off tee but Lonergan if he plays 9 is good but poor D the new kid at Reds their halfback is handy way he is going expect him in the mix Donaldson good maybe 2nd best in super but seemed to fall out of favor with Joe LY ..having a lefty really does help especially on the exits ..hooe ABs get Roigard to bounce out more how TJ used to in those 50/22 special plays type kicks

8 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
David Havili on All Blacks reset: ‘You're trying to get noticed'

I’m not hating on David dude has great all round skills throws a beautiful long ball but he misses far to many tackles even at NPC last year which should not be the case for a AB I believe that’s a big factor in what’s keeping him out the mix l

14 Go to comments
N
NH 1 hour ago
Aussie Super Rugby takes: Force struggle in Dunedin, big blow for Waratahs

Sign of a quality player John. Now for the reds to epxloit this and have mcreight be a distraction of sorts while exploiting an opportunity elsewhere. Sliiper in that ruck, means he doesnt hit the next and uru can steal for eg.

13 Go to comments
T
TruthHurts 1 hour ago
Former All Black on race for No.12 jersey under Dave Rennie

All these “I would like’s….” There is only one who counts and there will be plenty of gunslingers out there taking pot shots at him. Who would want it? No wonder our best coaching talent goes off shore, forums like this are toxic.

23 Go to comments
F
Footy Franks 1 hour ago
England backed to bounce back with one change for daunting Paris trip

Yeah it should be a French massacre. Off with their heads. England are no chance. The pack is too cumbersome and slow and the backs will have a Swiss cheese defence.

11 Go to comments
u
unknown 2 hours ago
‘Want to keep building’: Reds focus on Waratahs after Brumbies thriller

Damon Murphy was the hero for the Reds .

Daugunu knocked on .u



...

1 Go to comments
N
NH 2 hours ago
Aussie Super Rugby takes: Force struggle in Dunedin, big blow for Waratahs

obviously a physical, capable player but in my opinion still (rightly) learning the role and is hesitant on what to decide to do and can get stuck feet. I also think that 13 constrains his ability to use his strengths like contesting high ball, getting ball in open space etc as he has to organise the line, run decoys etc. Better on the wing imo.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

Last thing the All Blacks team needs is more smilers.

9 Go to comments
S
SB 2 hours ago
Why attack now outstrips defence in the 'chaos' of Six Nations rugby

For Borthwick haters yes!

15 Go to comments
N
NH 2 hours ago
Aussie Super Rugby takes: Force struggle in Dunedin, big blow for Waratahs

Throw in flook and henry for centre options also imo. Still of the belief suaalii would be better on the wing/fback, but also dont want to start playing musical chairs with him. imo schmidt picked him at 13 not because its his best position, but because he had good wings but not a huge amount of depth at centre at the time so it was just a way to get him on the park.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

Yep, and now he can play int footy as well, much better than these one year options the Islands normally get their players signing up for.

Hopefully it opens up funds and playing opportunities for Gallagher to return.



...

9 Go to comments
D
Downer 2 hours ago
Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

Walker-Leawere to me is a bit lazy, does a fair bit of walking around the field.

9 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

Why’s that a shock, aren’t Benetton the good Italian team? Think he should fit in well there.

9 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Brodie Retallick weighs in on AB rumours amid Dave Rennie appointment

True, the midweek games are not capped All Black matches, so he should still be eligible for those!

13 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Phil Waugh’s rallying cry to AFL, NRL fans after Zac Lomax signing

True actually you make a great point Aus are desperately in need of good goal kickers. I doubt league fans have any idea of how good his potential kicking game is too?

8 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Dave Rennie's simple outlook on where the All Blacks can improve

Thats the same for all modern coaches.

I’m not defending Razor, I’m critizing Kirk if you want to look at it from that angle. So the ‘problem’ is still present. ABs matches are also months away, don’t really see that as a relent option today 😜



...

50 Go to comments
Close
