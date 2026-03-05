Northern Edition
Six Nations

Andy Farrell directly addresses Saracens rumours

By PA
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell before the Quilter Nations Series 2025 match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Andy Farrell expects to hold talks about his future as Ireland head coach in the “near future” following reports linking him with Saracens.

The Gallagher Prem club last week dismissed claims they had offered the 50-year-old a coaching role for after the 2027 Rugby World Cup, branding them “disrespectful”.

Farrell, who is preparing for Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations match at home to Wales on Friday evening, was a Sarries player between 2005 and 2009 and also began his coaching career there.

His son – former England captain Owen Farrell – is back playing with the English side following a brief spell with French club Racing 92.

Farrell succeeded Joe Schmidt as Ireland head coach in 2019 and signed a new “long-term” deal with the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) in December 2023 to continue until next year’s World Cup in Australia.

Fixture
Six Nations
Ireland
27 - 17
Full-time
Wales
All Stats and Data

“I mean, you’d expect me to say that I’m here to just concentrate on the Six Nations and what will be, will be in the future,” he said of the links to Saracens.

“But I suppose it’s people (putting) two and two together and making five with the connections: good friends with the owner, Owen’s there, all of that.

“You can see why that’s happened but I suppose we’ll sit down and have discussions with the IRFU in the near future, that’s for sure.”

48 Comments
J
John Breslin 3 days ago

I'll be sure to tell him

E
Ed the Duck 3 days ago

What’s not complicated is how badly your bottle has crashed!!!


From St faz who walks on water…straight to let him walk in a flash. 🤣🤣🤣

J
John Breslin 3 days ago

You do realise that time is relative?


20 months ain't long for a coach in gainful employment. It's the near future, and would cover 15-20 games


20 months is a very long time for a club without a head coach. Which they aren't really without, anyways. They have a lad and used the media to say it's very disrespectful to suggest they haven't got the vacancy already covered


It's not complicated

E
Ed the Duck 3 days ago

“Saracens aren't going to wait until November 2027 for a head coach” vs “…Nov 2027 is the near future” 🧐


And this doesn’t go anywhere until sarries announce their new permanent head coach…

J
John Breslin 4 days ago

I’d reasonably contend that Nov 2027 is the near future.


I've been consistent with that. It's out of the news now, so it's a non story

E
Ed the Duck 4 days ago

Bollox! You can’t have it both ways saying November 27 is too long to wait then saying his contract expires in the near future.


You’re not usually shy giving opinions, get off the fence, you’re better than that!


Or have you lost your bottle…

J
John Breslin 4 days ago

I suspect there would be talks in the near future as his current IRFU contact will, you know, expire…in the near future.


I don't entertain hypotheticals, Ed. The world as it is, is vexing enough.


I'll not be thinking beyond the current 6N

E
Ed the Duck 4 days ago

They will wait because they want him, Venter will caretake and faz is using it to his advantage.


If there’s nothing to it, why exactly does there need to be talks “…in the near future. That’s for sure”???


So, if faz says to the irfu at these talks, extend now or I sign with sarries, what would you do?

J
John Breslin 4 days ago

It's not a question needing answered. Saracens aren't going to wait until November 2027 for a head coach.


Big Faz isn't going to walkaway from a current, airtight IRFU contract at the moment.


She's giving him the eye. Flattering but the big lad is happily married. He belongs to another.

E
Ed the Duck 4 days ago

The need is clear and simple. Sarries have a slot and there’s a carrot being dangled. Faz will say either back me now or we part as friends after oz. Simple as that. What would you do if it was your call, extend or watch him walk?

J
John Breslin 4 days ago

The flip side is Eddie O’Sullivan. Gave him a ridiculous extension when they were just winning triple crowns and up to 3rd in the world rankings. They then forgot to turn up for the 2007 RWC and got embarrassed in the 2008 6N


The IRFU don't exactly dish out the central contracts like candy either


Any extension would have to be earned. I don't see either party even needing to decide until the next RWC comes around


Anyways, it's all Trump fake news to distract even rugger boys from his oil wars and crimes. He's a bad amigo

E
Ed the Duck 4 days ago

Look, players ain’t stupid. If there isn’t an extension to the next wc announced then they know he’s leaving. That never ends well for any team when they know the coach has an expiry date.

J
John Breslin 4 days ago

Let's see how 2026 & 2027 goes…

E
Ed the Duck 4 days ago

Not if it gets them through a knockout match apparently…

E
Ed the Duck 4 days ago

What so now he’s been underpaid???

E
Ed the Duck 4 days ago

He probably does, part time gig after all, just like you said…

J
John Breslin 4 days ago

NZ tour victories are worth 10, boys - not that you'd know. They ain't for everyone


Bating the Māori’s mid week is just the bonus ball but sure, more history.


3 triple crowns, 2 championships and a slam. So far.


€1 million per trophy? Smart business for me

J
John Breslin 4 days ago

Because you'd have nothing to talk about then, Ed.


Big Faz is no stranger to these chat boards. He gives them a look.


“Death from above (Wigan)” was his previous name I think

H
Hammer Head 4 days ago

That’s a rip off.

E
Ed the Duck 4 days ago

I reckon he’ll stay IF they table a four year extension and a million bucks a year. Big call to copy Rassie’s saru deal…without the trophies to back it up!

H
Hammer Head 4 days ago

he’s already got one foot out the door. Started with the lions gig. Anything to get away from Sexkitten.

E
Ed the Duck 4 days ago

He could have said it’s a non story and I’m going nowhere. He didn’t…

J
John Breslin 4 days ago

Only death and taxes…


It's only because sarries have a vacancy that it's even news. I don't honestly think he's looking beyond tonights game at the Aviva.


I'm not either

E
Ed the Duck 4 days ago

Sensible views, not shared widely though!


As for contracts, also sensible but not what faz says “…is going to happen in the near future. That’s for sure”.

J
John Breslin 4 days ago

There is a triple crown, championship and slam up for grabs every year. There is now a new Nations championship/cup, whatever it's called.


Our only shot at a RWC is to stumble through it and develop form in tournament and with lower expectations. I've said that consistently since 1999 when the puma’s pumped us in Lens.


Why go nuts thinking about 4-7 games played every 4 years?

Incredible success in the 6N and a formidable touring team in recent years (Aus/NZ/SA). That's his bread and butter


It wouldn't be usual to to review contracts mid-way through a current extension. It's not soccer

E
Ed the Duck 4 days ago

So now the wc doesn’t matter, fair enough I guess but you were singing a different tune in Paris. For a short while anyway…


Pretty clear faz sees things differently and wants his dosh lined up now! The question is this: should they pay or does he go now? But if he stays there could be trouble…

E
Ed the Duck 5 days ago

Working his ticket for sure! With a contract through the World Cup, the irfu do not sit down and talk turkey unless someone is putting the proverbial gun to their head. The question is whether the irfu are going to follow the saru example and put their euros where their mouths are and tie Faz down to 2031…

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

No chance. RoG all the way.

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

This feels like Eddie Jones 2.0.


Nah mate, I never met with the Japanese, mate.


I’d do a quick reconciliation on the credit card statement / expense report…

J
John Breslin 5 days ago

Behave yourself! Eddie is a stand up guy!


Honour, integrity - he lives rugby’s core values everyday (while laughing into his chips)

Comments on RugbyPass

K
KwAussie 19 minutes ago
95-Test Wallaby Beale joins ex-All Black in experienced Force midfield

This will be interesting my memory of Beale is that he will run sideways taking up everyone else’s space and then pass the ball when there’s no options, plus he’s always been a revolving door in defence so not sure how this will help the Force.

1 Go to comments
D
DS 31 minutes ago
New footage changes narrative in Antoine Dupont and Ben White spat

Come on, be fair, HH. At least Josh got his word requirement in for this week. And we read it.

5 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 45 minutes ago
Where do Steve Borthwick’s England go from here?

“Furlong”. I would not be surprised if he does not start this game against Scotland. He has been so far below par, and had so many scrummaging problems thus far. I wonder if he is fully over his injuries. Not only physically, but psychologically. Were it not for the injuries to so many props, he might not even make the 23 this weekend.

111 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 50 minutes ago
Where do Steve Borthwick’s England go from here?

Good post, PMcD. You are on the ball highlighting the injury aspect of England’s woes. I think many are forgetting that. IF-W for example is a huge loss.

With teams in the Prem playing such good rugby, such as your Bath and Northampton, it is sad and frustrating that the national team is where it is in this 6N. Commiserations !



...

111 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 58 minutes ago
Phil Waugh’s rallying cry to AFL, NRL fans after Zac Lomax signing

If it’s on the right side touch and he is on the field he should get the tee …Carter Gordon aint very good off tee but Lonergan if he plays 9 is good but poor D the new kid at Reds their halfback is handy way he is going expect him in the mix Donaldson good maybe 2nd best in super but seemed to fall out of favor with Joe LY ..having a lefty really does help especially on the exits ..hooe ABs get Roigard to bounce out more how TJ used to in those 50/22 special plays type kicks

8 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
David Havili on All Blacks reset: ‘You're trying to get noticed'

I’m not hating on David dude has great all round skills throws a beautiful long ball but he misses far to many tackles even at NPC last year which should not be the case for a AB I believe that’s a big factor in what’s keeping him out the mix l

14 Go to comments
N
NH 1 hour ago
Aussie Super Rugby takes: Force struggle in Dunedin, big blow for Waratahs

Sign of a quality player John. Now for the reds to epxloit this and have mcreight be a distraction of sorts while exploiting an opportunity elsewhere. Sliiper in that ruck, means he doesnt hit the next and uru can steal for eg.

13 Go to comments
T
TruthHurts 1 hour ago
Former All Black on race for No.12 jersey under Dave Rennie

All these “I would like’s….” There is only one who counts and there will be plenty of gunslingers out there taking pot shots at him. Who would want it? No wonder our best coaching talent goes off shore, forums like this are toxic.

23 Go to comments
F
Footy Franks 1 hour ago
England backed to bounce back with one change for daunting Paris trip

Yeah it should be a French massacre. Off with their heads. England are no chance. The pack is too cumbersome and slow and the backs will have a Swiss cheese defence.

11 Go to comments
u
unknown 2 hours ago
‘Want to keep building’: Reds focus on Waratahs after Brumbies thriller

Damon Murphy was the hero for the Reds .

Daugunu knocked on .u



...

1 Go to comments
N
NH 2 hours ago
Aussie Super Rugby takes: Force struggle in Dunedin, big blow for Waratahs

obviously a physical, capable player but in my opinion still (rightly) learning the role and is hesitant on what to decide to do and can get stuck feet. I also think that 13 constrains his ability to use his strengths like contesting high ball, getting ball in open space etc as he has to organise the line, run decoys etc. Better on the wing imo.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

Last thing the All Blacks team needs is more smilers.

9 Go to comments
S
SB 2 hours ago
Why attack now outstrips defence in the 'chaos' of Six Nations rugby

For Borthwick haters yes!

15 Go to comments
N
NH 2 hours ago
Aussie Super Rugby takes: Force struggle in Dunedin, big blow for Waratahs

Throw in flook and henry for centre options also imo. Still of the belief suaalii would be better on the wing/fback, but also dont want to start playing musical chairs with him. imo schmidt picked him at 13 not because its his best position, but because he had good wings but not a huge amount of depth at centre at the time so it was just a way to get him on the park.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

Yep, and now he can play int footy as well, much better than these one year options the Islands normally get their players signing up for.

Hopefully it opens up funds and playing opportunities for Gallagher to return.



...

9 Go to comments
D
Downer 2 hours ago
Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

Walker-Leawere to me is a bit lazy, does a fair bit of walking around the field.

9 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

Why’s that a shock, aren’t Benetton the good Italian team? Think he should fit in well there.

9 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Brodie Retallick weighs in on AB rumours amid Dave Rennie appointment

True, the midweek games are not capped All Black matches, so he should still be eligible for those!

13 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Phil Waugh’s rallying cry to AFL, NRL fans after Zac Lomax signing

True actually you make a great point Aus are desperately in need of good goal kickers. I doubt league fans have any idea of how good his potential kicking game is too?

8 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Dave Rennie's simple outlook on where the All Blacks can improve

Thats the same for all modern coaches.

I’m not defending Razor, I’m critizing Kirk if you want to look at it from that angle. So the ‘problem’ is still present. ABs matches are also months away, don’t really see that as a relent option today 😜



...

50 Go to comments
Close
