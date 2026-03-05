Andy Farrell directly addresses Saracens rumours
Andy Farrell expects to hold talks about his future as Ireland head coach in the “near future” following reports linking him with Saracens.
The Gallagher Prem club last week dismissed claims they had offered the 50-year-old a coaching role for after the 2027 Rugby World Cup, branding them “disrespectful”.
Farrell, who is preparing for Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations match at home to Wales on Friday evening, was a Sarries player between 2005 and 2009 and also began his coaching career there.
His son – former England captain Owen Farrell – is back playing with the English side following a brief spell with French club Racing 92.
Farrell succeeded Joe Schmidt as Ireland head coach in 2019 and signed a new “long-term” deal with the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) in December 2023 to continue until next year’s World Cup in Australia.
“I mean, you’d expect me to say that I’m here to just concentrate on the Six Nations and what will be, will be in the future,” he said of the links to Saracens.
“But I suppose it’s people (putting) two and two together and making five with the connections: good friends with the owner, Owen’s there, all of that.
“You can see why that’s happened but I suppose we’ll sit down and have discussions with the IRFU in the near future, that’s for sure.”
