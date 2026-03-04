Northern Edition
Six Nations

Andy Farrell mixes it up with 5 changes and one debut for Wales

Nathan Doak of Ireland warms up ahead of the Guinness Six Nations 2026 match between England and Ireland at Allianz Stadium on February 21, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by MB Media/Getty Images)

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has made five changes from the team that defeated England in round three of the Guinness Six Nations for their meeting with Wales in Dublin on Friday.

Farrell has shaken things up despite a resounding 42-21 win at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium, but has largely stuck with the same backline.

The only change to the back division has been enforced, with Jacob Stockdale replacing the injured James Lowe on the wing.

VIDEO

The pack has seen quite a bit more change, with Tom O’Toole starting at loosehead prop over the injured Jeremy Loughman and Ronan Kelleher starting at hooker. There are a further two changes in the back-row, with Jack Conan and Nick Timoney starting on either flank, and Tadhg Beirne shifting to second-row.

Michael Milne will provide loosehead back-up on the bench, while Tom Stewart will deputise for Kelleher. Ulster scrum-half is also set to make his debut from the bench, supporting Jamison Gibson-Park, who is in line for his 50th Irish cap.

Fixture
Six Nations
Ireland
27 - 17
Full-time
Wales
All Stats and Data

Farrell said: “We have two special milestones in the squad this week at opposite ends of the scrum-half spectrum. I would firstly like to congratulate Nathan on his first international selection. Nathan has been around a few Ireland camps in recent years and has impressed with the consistency and quality of his play in training and with Ulster over a longer period.

“I know how much this means to Nathan and we are determined to make this a special few days for him and his family. Also, Jamison becomes the 61st Irish international to reach the 50-cap mark which is an incredible achievement for a top-class professional. I have no doubt that both players are excited to get out in front of a packed Aviva Stadium on Friday night.”

Ireland XV
15. Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster)(13)
14. Robert Baloucoune (Enniskillen/Ulster)(6)
13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster)(72)
12. Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster)(26)
11. Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster)(41)
10. Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)(33)
9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(49)
1. Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(19)
2. Rónan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster)(46)
3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster)(84)
4. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)(79)
5. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)(68)
6. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(57)
7. Nick Timoney (Queen’s University/Ulster)(9)
8. Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)(captain)(58)

Replacements
16. Tom Stewart (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(4)
17. Michael Milne (Nenagh Ormond/Munster)(3)
18. Thomas Clarkson (Blackrock College/Leinster)(12)
19. Joe McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)(22)
20. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)(77)
21. Nathan Doak (Banbridge/Ulster)*
22. Tom Farrell (Lansdowne/Munster)(2)
23. Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster)(10)

Injuries force Wales into three changes for Ireland

Wales have made three changes as they bid to end their Guinness Six Nations losing streak in Ireland on Friday.

Read Now

ADVERTISEMENT
Comments

2 Comments
S
SB 5 days ago

No Prendergast brothers.

S
SL 5 days ago

Wales can have a real crack at this team. There are weaknesses everywhere. Keep McCloskey quiet and keep turning the back three with kicks to grass with a good chase. Then it’s all about discipline and defence.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
