Injuries force Wales into three changes for Ireland

Wales have made three changes as they bid to end their Guinness Six Nations losing streak in Ireland on Friday.

Back-rower James Botham replaces the injured Taine Plumtree to make his first start in this season’s tournament, with Alex Mann switching to blindside flanker to accommodate his Cardiff colleague.

Fly-half Dan Edwards, who started the opening two games against England and France, comes in for the injured Sam Costelow.

Ellis Mee also returns on the wing in place of Gabriel Hamer-Webb, who made his Test debut in the narrow home defeat to Scotland.

Head coach Steve Tandy said: “There are a couple of enforced changes this week due to injury and then Ellis had played well in the opening couple of rounds, so we feel he deserves the opportunity again.

“This week it’s about backing up the performance against Scotland.

“Going away from home is a different type of environment for our group, but the focus for us is really improving on what we did last game.

“I thought the defence against Scotland was much improved, so we definitely want to double down on that going to Ireland.

“You see how they keep the ball in possession, they play lots of passes so we know we’re going to have to build and improve from the other week.”

Wales are without a Six Nations win for three years and have lost 14 consecutive matches in the championship.

Ireland, who have bounced back from opening defeat to France by beating Italy and England, have not lost at home to Wales in the competition since 2012.

Bath centre Louie Hennessey is in line to make his senior debut from the bench, while Adam Beard and Olly Cracknell return to the squad to provide forward cover.

Tandy said: “Louie was unfortunate not to get his opportunity in the autumn, but he’s trained really well.

“He had a bit of a bump on his hand at the start of this campaign, but the way he’s recovered and put performances in the training environment has been very impressive.

“We’re all excited to see Louie go out in Dublin.”

Wales XV: L Rees-Zammit (Bristol), E Mee, E James, J Hawkins (all Scarlets), J Adams (Cardiff), D Edwards (Ospreys), T Williams (Gloucester); R Carre (Saracens), D Lake (Ospreys, capt), T Francis (Provence), D Jenkins (Exeter), B Carter (Dragons), A Mann, J Botham (both Cardiff), A Wainwright (Dragons).

Replacements: R Elias (Scarlets), N Smith (Leicester), A Griffin (Bath), A Beard (Montpellier), O Cracknell (Leicester), K Hardy (Ospreys), J Evans (Harlequins), L Hennessey (Bath).