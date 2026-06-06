Glasgow player ratings vs Bulls | 2026 URC semi-final

Glasgow player ratings: A season that promised so much ended in double disappointment for Glasgow as they succumbed to a second-half Bulls fightback at Murrayfield.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warriors appeared to be cruising into the URC final when they led 21-3 after 24 minutes after mauling their way to a penalty try after a brace of scores from captain Kyle Steyn.

But Bulls survived two yellow-card periods with relatively little damage and ramped up the power with three close-range tries to earn a measure of revenge for their 2024 final defeat by the same opponents as they reached a fourth URC final in five years in pursuit of an elusive first title.

VIDEO

After a dispiriting home Champions Cup quarter-final defeat by Toulon, this was another bitterly disappointing outcome for Warriors after topping the regular-season table to earn ‘home’ advantage in the knockout stages.

Here is how the Glasgow players fared

15. Josh McKay – 7

Poor pass to Steyn out wide took the steam out of an early attack but a safe pair of hands at the back, launching plenty of counter-attacks from deep although one final-quarter gallop proved Glasgow’s last chance at salvation. Could be making more regular appearances at Murrayfield later this year when he qualifies for Scotland on residency in November.

14. Kyle Steyn – 8

What a season the Warriors captain has had. Showed his class early on to brilliantly to hold onto a McKay low pass and dab a kick down the line as he was falling into touch. Always a threat injecting himself into the line and motored onto Rowe’s floated pass for his 10th Warriors try of the season before collecting Tuipulotu’s pass to cut inside for his 11th – and 15th overall for club and country. Regularly appeared in the line to release Rowe on the other wing too. Deserved better.

13. Stafford McDowall – 6

A largely selfless display, mopping up any slow ball at times and weaving attacks together nicely with slick hands. Made his fair share of tackles too but not the impact of recent weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

12. Sione Tuipulotu – 7.5

Led the way with some strong early carries to get Glasgow on the front foot. Some pinpoint passing at the arrowhead of the midfield trio. Timed his run and pass to release Steyn for his second try perfectly, put Stephen threw a hole but one floated pass to Rowe drifted narrowly forward. Plenty of thumping tackles too.

11. Kyle Rowe – 7

Almost escaped down left on several occasions and a threat any time the ball came his way. Brilliant chase to force Arendse into touch, giving Warriors the lineout to launch their first try, which he then assisted with a superb floated pass to send Steyn in at the right corner. Not so accurate late on when his arrowed pass to Steyn found touch as Glasgow chased a winning score.

10. Dan Lancaster – 6.5

A loose floated pass above Dempsey’s head into touch early on but recovered well to deliver a composed display, linking well with Tuipulotu with several loop plays getting Warriors to the edges quickly. Also landed two superb touchline conversions. Replaced by Hastings with 13 minutes left.

9. Jamie Dobie – 6

With George Horne a late withdrawal having not fully recovered from the hand injury sustained in the quarter-final win over Connacht, Dobie was promoted to start in his first game for four months since a shoulder injury sustained on Scotland duty and commendably went the full 80 on his comeback. Plenty of sharp, swift service initially but understandably tired as the game wore on.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Patrick Schickerling – 7

Added to his increasingly impressive body of work this season with another strong outing. Held his own at scrum-time, made 11 tackles and half-a-dozen carries in his 62 minutes on the pitch before giving way to Sutherland early in the final quarter.

2. Gregor Hiddleston – 8

Recalled to the starting side in place of the injured Johnny Matthews, Hiddleston has surely done enough to earn a call-up to the Scotland squad that will be announced on Tuesday for their Nations Championship Tests next month. His set-piece work was spot-on, 100% with his lineout darts from a dozen throws and led Glasgow’s tackle count with 19 when he made way after 62 minutes.

3. Zander Fagerson – 6

Thunderous carry early on and his usual busy self around the fringes, showing his soft hands with a little tip-on pass in build-up to Steyn’s second try. Scrummaged well but couldn’t sustain his impact around the field and replaced on the hour.

4. Scott Cummings – 5.5

Took the lineout and marshalled the maul which brought a penalty try in the first half but his yellow card for illegally killing the ball to stop an attack in his own 22 proved costly, with the Bulls scoring 12 points in his absence.

5. Alex Samuel – 7

Thumping hit in the opening exchanges set the tone for Warriors and a tower of strength at the lineout, where he was Glasgow’s main target. Also a disruptor on the Bulls throw at times before giving way to Oguntibeju early in the final quarter.

6. Matt Fagerson – 7

Always a willing carrier around the fringes, making 11 in all without ever punching through the line. Got through his usual mountain of work in defence, jointly topping the Warriors tackle count with 20.

7. Rory Darge – 7

Another whose best work was done behind the ball with 20 tackles in a wholehearted defensive display, but couldn’t exert much influence at the breakdown, where the Bulls had Glasgow’s number in the final quarter.

8. Jack Dempsey – 5.5

Not his usual presence with ball in hand, with only five carries on a day when Warriors needed more from him in what proved his final game of a highly productive five-year spell in Glasgow before he moves to Japan. Conceded a soft ruck penalty in the first half but put in a decent defensive shift before being replaced just after the hour.

Replacements: 4

Not the impact Franco Smith would have hoped for when he sent five fresh forwards on just after the hour – a whole new front row, plus lock Jare Oguntibeju and back-rower Euan Ferrie. Hooker Seb Stephen had one lovely break only to lose the ball in contact, while Ferrie showed up well. But fly-half Adam Hastings, in his final outing before joining Montpellier this summer, couldn’t conjure a late winning score.