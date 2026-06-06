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United Rugby Championship

Glasgow player ratings vs Bulls | 2026 URC semi-final

Bryn Palmer Bryn Palmer
at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

Warriors' Sione Tuipultou and Bulls' Harold Vorster in action during a BKT United Rugby Championship Semi-Final match between Glasgow Warriors and Vodacom Bulls at Scottish Gas Murrayfield, on June 06, 2026, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images)
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Glasgow player ratings: A season that promised so much ended in double disappointment for Glasgow as they succumbed to a second-half Bulls fightback at Murrayfield.

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Warriors appeared to be cruising into the URC final when they led 21-3 after 24 minutes after mauling their way to a penalty try after a brace of scores from captain Kyle Steyn.

But Bulls survived two yellow-card periods with relatively little damage and ramped up the power with three close-range tries to earn a measure of revenge for their 2024 final defeat by the same opponents as they reached a fourth URC final in five years in pursuit of an elusive first title.

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After a dispiriting home Champions Cup quarter-final defeat by Toulon, this was another bitterly disappointing outcome for Warriors after topping the regular-season table to earn ‘home’ advantage in the knockout stages.

Here is how the Glasgow players fared

15. Josh McKay – 7
Poor pass to Steyn out wide took the steam out of an early attack but a safe pair of hands at the back, launching plenty of counter-attacks from deep although one final-quarter gallop proved Glasgow’s last chance at salvation. Could be making more regular appearances at Murrayfield later this year when he qualifies for Scotland on residency in November.

14. Kyle Steyn – 8

What a season the Warriors captain has had. Showed his class early on to brilliantly to hold onto a McKay low pass and dab a kick down the line as he was falling into touch. Always a threat injecting himself into the line and motored onto Rowe’s floated pass for his 10th Warriors try of the season before collecting Tuipulotu’s pass to cut inside for his 11th – and 15th overall for club and country.   Regularly appeared in the line to release Rowe on the other wing too. Deserved better.

13. Stafford McDowall – 6
A largely selfless display, mopping up any slow ball at times and weaving attacks together nicely with slick hands. Made his fair share of tackles too but not the impact of recent weeks.

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12. Sione Tuipulotu – 7.5
Led the way with some strong early carries to get Glasgow on the front foot. Some pinpoint passing at the arrowhead of the midfield trio. Timed his run and pass to release Steyn for his second try perfectly, put Stephen threw a hole but one floated pass to Rowe drifted narrowly forward.    Plenty of thumping tackles too.

11. Kyle Rowe – 7
Almost escaped down left on several occasions and a threat any time the ball came his way. Brilliant chase to force Arendse into touch, giving Warriors the lineout to launch their first try, which he then assisted with a superb floated pass to send Steyn in at the right corner.  Not so accurate late on when his arrowed pass to Steyn found touch as Glasgow chased a winning score.

10. Dan Lancaster – 6.5
A loose floated pass above Dempsey’s head into touch early on but recovered well to deliver a composed display, linking well with Tuipulotu with several loop plays getting Warriors to the edges quickly. Also landed two superb touchline conversions. Replaced by Hastings with 13 minutes left.

9. Jamie Dobie – 6
With George Horne a late withdrawal having not fully recovered from the hand injury sustained in the quarter-final win over Connacht, Dobie was promoted to start in his first game for four months since a shoulder injury sustained on Scotland duty and commendably went the full 80 on his comeback. Plenty of sharp, swift service initially but understandably tired as the game wore on.

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1. Patrick Schickerling – 7
Added to his increasingly impressive body of work this season with another strong outing. Held his own at scrum-time, made 11 tackles and half-a-dozen carries in his 62 minutes on the pitch before giving way to Sutherland early in the final quarter.

2. Gregor Hiddleston – 8
Recalled to the starting side in place of the injured Johnny Matthews, Hiddleston has surely done enough to earn a call-up to the Scotland squad that will be announced on Tuesday for their Nations Championship Tests next month. His set-piece work was spot-on, 100% with his lineout darts from a dozen throws and led Glasgow’s tackle count with 19 when he made way after 62 minutes.

3. Zander Fagerson – 6
Thunderous carry early on and his usual busy self around the fringes, showing his soft hands with a little tip-on pass in build-up to Steyn’s second try. Scrummaged well but couldn’t sustain his impact around the field and replaced on the hour.

4. Scott Cummings – 5.5
Took the lineout and marshalled the maul which brought a penalty try in the first half but his yellow card for illegally killing the ball to stop an attack in his own 22 proved costly, with the Bulls scoring 12 points in his absence.

5. Alex Samuel – 7
Thumping hit in the opening exchanges set the tone for Warriors and a tower of strength at the lineout, where he was Glasgow’s main target. Also a disruptor on the Bulls throw at times before giving way to Oguntibeju early in the final quarter.

6. Matt Fagerson – 7
Always a willing carrier around the fringes, making 11 in all without ever punching through the line. Got through his usual mountain of work in defence, jointly topping the Warriors tackle count with 20.

7. Rory Darge – 7
Another whose best work was done behind the ball with 20 tackles in a wholehearted defensive display, but couldn’t exert much influence at the breakdown, where the Bulls had Glasgow’s number in the final quarter.

8. Jack Dempsey – 5.5
Not his usual presence with ball in hand, with only five carries on a day when Warriors needed more from him in what proved his final game of a highly productive five-year spell in Glasgow before he moves to Japan. Conceded a soft ruck penalty in the first half but put in a decent defensive shift before being replaced just after the hour.

Replacements: 4
Not the impact Franco Smith would have hoped for when he sent five fresh forwards on just after the hour – a whole new front row, plus lock Jare Oguntibeju and back-rower Euan Ferrie. Hooker Seb Stephen had one lovely break only to lose the ball in contact, while Ferrie showed up well. But fly-half Adam Hastings, in his final outing before joining Montpellier this summer, couldn’t conjure a late winning score.


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Comments

1 Comment
R
RhinoRoc 8 days ago

Well done Bulls! Now Leinster should get that home final once they don’t screw up against Stormers🔵🔵🔵

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Johnny Guitar 5 hours ago
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How many times have we watched such endings with selfish and stubborn forwards keeping the ball for nothing !? It reminded be Toulon-Stormers amlng the most recent examples

6 Go to comments
P
PMcD 5 hours ago
Saints and Chiefs headline Gallagher PREM semifinal Team of the week

Personally I would have gone for Pollock over Fisilau but otherwise I agree with the rest.

3 Go to comments
R
RhinoRoc 6 hours ago
Saints and Chiefs headline Gallagher PREM semifinal Team of the week

Pollock????????????

3 Go to comments
R
RoyceCoolidge 6 hours ago
Andy Farrell sticks around as uncertainty swirls around Irish rugby

‘For Ireland, nothing sharpens the mind better than a game against England’. Right. So why do Ireland hold the record for losses against England, then?

3 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 6 hours ago
Dave Rennie and the search for a lucky All Blacks charm at 13

Yes. I think he will make the squad for France but not the 23. SA mid week games are perfect but Italy too I guess.

79 Go to comments
L
LondonAllBlack 7 hours ago
Is Tony Brown's move back to the All Blacks a sign of decreasing coaching talent?

This is very good news for All Black rugby and New Zealand.

21 Go to comments
A
AP 7 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

I haven’t missed watching a Bok / AB test live since I’ve been watching rugby - 35 years. That has involved finding the oddest of expat bolt holes in places like Nigeria and Kazakhstan before streaming was even a thing. Weddings, christenings, you name it I have found a way. I still remember Fitzy smashing his fists into the turf when the AB’s won that last series, and where I was. Thirty years ago - and finally revenge is nigh! Who would’ve thought it.

450 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Sela holds his own but isn’t yet as destructive as Stuart or TdT at scrum time (he’s still got some size to add which is why I think Fasogbon deserves his chance with ENG at present). The other thing they lost was TdTs carry, he powers over from the pick and go, whereas Sela got held up.

Sela will get there but he’s got another 10KG to add on his frame to match them.



...

450 Go to comments
u
unknown 7 hours ago
Saints and Chiefs headline Gallagher PREM semifinal Team of the week

Honourable mentions should go to Slade, Skinner and Varney from the Chiefs and Pollock and Hutchinson from Saints!

3 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Look forward to the discussion - if I was picking an England back row today, I personally would likely play Pepper (6), T Curry (7) and Pollock (8) . . . . But I actually think Borthers preferred back row is T Curry (6), B Curry (7), Earl (8) with Pepper & Pollock off the bench.

It’s a case of playing around with the combinations to find the right balance but Pepper & Pollock do have a very good ability to play off the bench.



...

450 Go to comments
T
Tk 7 hours ago
Vern Cotter opens up on the legacy of his Blues tenure

While clearly not the whole picture, I do feel that the Blues need to recruit a 10 to drive the team. Far too much chopping and changing over the years. ‘24 was notable in that Harry Plummer had significant game time and responsibility, he thrived and the title was won. Then Barrett was coming, Plummer saw the writing on the wall and left. An under performing BB mixed with an erratic Perofeta and very mixed results since.

6 Go to comments
D
DP 7 hours ago
Henry Pollock's positive change of behaviour pleases Phil Dowson

A really talented player , but constantly painting a target on his own back doesn’t serve his team well. ..I get that he capitalizes on the profile he has created. …But rugby is still a team sport ..

2 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

It’s like a world full of nothing but murky swamps P. Mostly upside down swamps 😉

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Hard to say atm P, let’s see how get on v France in the first round of the Nations Champs!

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

👍

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Yep I didn’t get to the game eventually but will watch it later today. There was a feeling Exe could cause an upset before the game, and it looks like they showed why. Bath weakned their bench by moving the Tank up to start, sounds like they lost F/R effectiveness with the bench on?

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

See next piece P. There is no reason for Herny to challenge Ben Earl, they can play in the same team! Centre is an ongoing issue because of the uncertainty in what they want the 10 to do - and BJVR won’t be available in time for the Boks….

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Yes that is the remaining hurdle, and really Ire needs to get to a WC final to hammer home the point.

Agree about the TB signing, I know they’ve kinda passed it off as ‘everyone else will be staying any case’ - but how must Mike Blair be feeling?



...

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Yez it has and France particular have recuited heavily from Aussie at age group level and into their academies….

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

You’ll be enjoying life in August ans September then!

450 Go to comments
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