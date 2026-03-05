France revert back to side that swept Ireland aside for Scotland clash

France head coach Fabien Galthie has named the same starting XV that brushed Ireland aside in the opening round of the Guinness Six Nations for the round four clash with Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

France have been boosted by the return of several stars, with the previously injured Bordeaux-Begles midfield unit of Matthieu Jalibert, Yoram Moefana and Nicolas Depoortere all returning to start having missed the 33-8 victory over Italy in round three. The centre pairing also missed the round two triumph over Wales, with Pau’s duet of Fabien Brau-Boirie and Émilien Gailleton deputising over the past two matches.

Having started against Italy, Toulouse’s second-row pairing of Thiabaud Flament and Emmanuel Meafou find themselves on the bench again, with Charles Ollivon and Mickaël Guillard, who linked up for a try at the Stade de France against Ireland, returning to the starting XV.

VIDEO

The return of France’s stars in the backline means Gaël Dréan, who scored on debut against Italy, is out of the squad again, while Thomas Ramos has shifted back to full-back.

On the bench, Demba Bamba is poised to make his first appearance of this year’s Championship, while Baptiste Serin will make his 50th France appearance should he come on.

Scotland France All Stats and Data

No side has been able to get within 20 points of the France juggernaut so far this year, but Murrayfield promises to be their sternest Test thus far against a Scotland side that have back-to-back Six Nations wins over England and Wales.

Though they have been hampered by injuries over the past month, Gregor Townsend’s side must now tackle the France XV that started the Championship in style.

ADVERTISEMENT

France XV

15. Thomas Ramos

14. Théo Attissogbe

13. Nicolas Depoortere

12. Yoram Moefana

11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey

10. Matthieu Jalibert

9. Antoine Dupont (c)

1. Jean-Baptiste Gros

2. Julien Marchand

3. Dorian Aldegheri

4. Charles Ollivon

5. Mickaël Guillard

6. François Cros

7. Oscar Jégou

8. Anthony Jelonch

Replacements

16. Peato Mauvaka

17. Rodrigue Neti

18. Demba Bamba

19. Thibaud Flament

20. Emmanuel Meafou

21. Lenni Nouchi

22. Baptiste Serin

23. Pierre-Louis Barassi