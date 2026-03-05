France revert back to side that swept Ireland aside for Scotland clash
France head coach Fabien Galthie has named the same starting XV that brushed Ireland aside in the opening round of the Guinness Six Nations for the round four clash with Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.
France have been boosted by the return of several stars, with the previously injured Bordeaux-Begles midfield unit of Matthieu Jalibert, Yoram Moefana and Nicolas Depoortere all returning to start having missed the 33-8 victory over Italy in round three. The centre pairing also missed the round two triumph over Wales, with Pau’s duet of Fabien Brau-Boirie and Émilien Gailleton deputising over the past two matches.
Having started against Italy, Toulouse’s second-row pairing of Thiabaud Flament and Emmanuel Meafou find themselves on the bench again, with Charles Ollivon and Mickaël Guillard, who linked up for a try at the Stade de France against Ireland, returning to the starting XV.
The return of France’s stars in the backline means Gaël Dréan, who scored on debut against Italy, is out of the squad again, while Thomas Ramos has shifted back to full-back.
On the bench, Demba Bamba is poised to make his first appearance of this year’s Championship, while Baptiste Serin will make his 50th France appearance should he come on.
No side has been able to get within 20 points of the France juggernaut so far this year, but Murrayfield promises to be their sternest Test thus far against a Scotland side that have back-to-back Six Nations wins over England and Wales.
Though they have been hampered by injuries over the past month, Gregor Townsend’s side must now tackle the France XV that started the Championship in style.
France XV
15. Thomas Ramos
14. Théo Attissogbe
13. Nicolas Depoortere
12. Yoram Moefana
11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey
10. Matthieu Jalibert
9. Antoine Dupont (c)
1. Jean-Baptiste Gros
2. Julien Marchand
3. Dorian Aldegheri
4. Charles Ollivon
5. Mickaël Guillard
6. François Cros
7. Oscar Jégou
8. Anthony Jelonch
Replacements
16. Peato Mauvaka
17. Rodrigue Neti
18. Demba Bamba
19. Thibaud Flament
20. Emmanuel Meafou
21. Lenni Nouchi
22. Baptiste Serin
23. Pierre-Louis Barassi
Nice to see Flament still in the squad even though he’s had a niggle. Shame Brau-Boirie is injured, I think he would’ve had a chance to be the number 23. Bamba ahead of Laclayat is interesting.
Not sure if its just me but I think this is make or break now for France. They go away and win against a difficult scotland team then beat england to get the slam or they lose away, win at home and take the championship ship which is a huge step down from the top prize. France are & have shown incredible promise but now they have to deliver. Very exciting times
Wasn't really expecting Bamba to be honest