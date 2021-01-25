8:29am, 25 January 2021

England international Stephen Myler has signed a one-year contract extension with the Ospreys. The Guinness PRO14 side announced fresh terms for 36-year-old Myler, who joined them from London Irish last year.

Myler, capped by England against Argentina in 2013, has proved key to Ospreys’ resurgent form under new head coach Toby Booth.

“When you are trying to create an identity, you need leaders and coaches on the pitch who understand it and can deliver it,” Booth said.

“Once I knew Stephen was available and had a conversation with him, it was a no-brainer to sign him.

“We have a lot of quality at the Ospreys, but it needs to be stitched together. He does that for every side he plays for.”