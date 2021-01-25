England international Stephen Myler has signed a one-year contract extension with the Ospreys. The Guinness PRO14 side announced fresh terms for 36-year-old Myler, who joined them from London Irish last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Myler, capped by England against Argentina in 2013, has proved key to Ospreys’ resurgent form under new head coach Toby Booth.

“When you are trying to create an identity, you need leaders and coaches on the pitch who understand it and can deliver it,” Booth said.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

“Once I knew Stephen was available and had a conversation with him, it was a no-brainer to sign him.

“We have a lot of quality at the Ospreys, but it needs to be stitched together. He does that for every side he plays for.”

Culture clash If the New Zealand Rugby strikes a private equity deal, it is going to force a radical culture shift in the All Blacks' traditional values. Gregor Paul Loss leaders Two major losses in the last 12 months could be the emotional fuel that rebuilds the All Blacks. Gregor Paul Stand-off supreme Ian Foster’s biggest challenge in 2021 may be getting the best out of Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo’unga. Patrick McKendry Fullback gambit The All Blacks' dual-playmaker strategy requires a demanding skillset from NZ fullbacks. Tom Vinicombe Charmed life All Blacks captains have seemingly been subject to different rules because of their reputation. Gregor Paul

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now