Ex-England fly-half Freddie Burns lands new club in Romania

Former England fly-half Freddie Burns is set to continue his career in Romania after reuniting with Carl Hogg at Dinamo Bucharest, following a successful spell in Japan where he helped Toyota Industries Shuttles Aichi win promotion.

Dinamo’s director of rugby, Hogg, was Gloucester’s academy coach and forwards coach when Burns came through the ranks at Kingsholm, before the first of two spells with Leicester Tigers.

Burns, 35, who has also played for the Highlanders in New Zealand, has earned five England caps, and his last-gasp drop goal against Saracens won the Tigers the 2022 Premiership final.

He moves to Romania after an outstanding season in Japan, where he was the top points scorer in the Second Division of Japan Rugby League One with 172 points — 16 more than his nearest rival, Kamaishi Seawaves’ Mitch Hunt.

Burns left the club when his one-year contract ran out and was immediately linked with a move to Romania with Romanian Wolves, who share the 8,207-capacity Arcul de Triumf National Rugby Stadium with Dinamo.

Dinamo are currently top of the six-team Liga de Rugby Kaufland table ahead of CSM ?tiin?a Baia Mare.

The second most successful team in Romanian rugby history, they are hunting their 18th title, having last won it in 2023 when they completed the league and Cupa României double.

They are currently seven titles behind the most successful Romanian team, Steaua Bucure?ti, who have won 24 titles but haven’t lifted any silverware since 2006.

Dinamo return to league action after a three-month break on Saturday, when they travel to CS Universitatea ELBI Cluj, before heading to Baia Mare to face their nearest rivals in the final round of matches.

Burns, who was also the top try scorer and the player of the year in Japan, is reported to be set to take his first steps into coaching in the Romanian capital with a dual player-coach role.