Douglas gets Scotland call as Townsend makes 5 changes with DvdM axed again

Edinburgh’s 20-year-old flanker Freddy Douglas is set to make his first Guinness Six Nations appearance from the bench on Saturday when Scotland face Grand Slam-chasing France in round four at Murrayfield.

The one-cap international has come into a squad that has seen plenty of alterations, with Gregor Townsend making five changes from the XV that started against Wales in round three.

The only change in the backline sees Darcy Graham start on the wing in place of Duhan van der Merwe, who has dropped out of the squad entirely.

The pack has been subject to more change, however, with a completely new front-row. The triumvirate of Pierre Schoeman, George Turner and D’arcy Rae will pack down this week, replacing Nathan McBeth, Dave Cherry and Zander Fagerson. Fagerson will be joined by fellow British & Irish Lions prop Rory Sutherland on the bench.

The one other change in the pack sees the return of Jack Dempsey at No.8, who many feared would be ruled out of the Championship with a bicep injury sustained against England in round two. His return has shifted Matt Fagerson onto the flank, and Gregor Brown into the second-row to replace Max Williamson, who has dropped out of the matchday squad entirely.

Douglas joins the substitutes as an additional forward, as Townsend has opted for a 6-2 split on the bench for the first time this Championship. Graham’s ascension to the starting XV from the bench has left a space vacant, which the flanker has joined.

This option is presumably a tactic to counter the power that France bring off their bench, with Fabien Galthie also opting for a 6-2 split, which will contain the likes of the 145kg Emmanuel Meafou this week.

Scotland XV

15. Blair Kinghorn – Toulouse (63)

14. Darcy Graham – Edinburgh Rugby (53)

13. Huw Jones – Glasgow Warriors (61)

12. Sione Tuipulotu – Glasgow Warriors (36) – Captain

11. Kyle Steyn – Glasgow Warriors (31)

10. Finn Russell – Bath Rugby (92) Vice-captain

9. Ben White – Toulon (34)

1. Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby (47)

2. George Turner – Harlequins (53)

3. D’arcy Rae – Edinburgh Rugby (5)

4. Gregor Brown – Glasgow Warriors (15)

5. Scott Cummings – Glasgow Warriors (48)

6. Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (62)

7. Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors (37) Vice-captain

8. Jack Dempsey – Glasgow Warriors (31)

Replacements

16. Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby (33)

17. Rory Sutherland – Glasgow Warriors (46)

18. Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (79)

19. Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby (86)

20. Freddy Douglas – Edinburgh Rugby (1)

21. Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby (15)

22. George Horne – Glasgow Warriors (43)

23. Tom Jordan – Bristol Bears (15)