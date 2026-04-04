The facts and figures behind Christchurch's Apollo Projects Stadium

16 June 2012: All Blacks: 22 (Aaron Smith try; Daniel Carter 4 pens, con) v Ireland: 19 (Conor Murray try; Johnny Sexton 4 pens, con) Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)

Notes: In the second match of a three-game series, the All Blacks faced Ireland in Christchurch for their first international there. Daniel Carter secured the win with a late drop goal, subduing the visitors in a tough battle played in heavy weather.

This was the closest match between the teams in New Zealand since the All Blacks beat Ireland 11-3 in Dunedin in 1976, and the closest overall since their 10-10 draw in Dublin in 1973. Ireland would at last beat the All Blacks in 2016.

15 June 2013: All Blacks: 30 (Ben Smith, Julian Savea, Beauden Barrett tries; Aaron Cruden 3 cons, 3 pens) France: 0

Notes: The All Blacks held France to zero for the only time in the third Test. France beat New Zealand 3-0 in 1954. Beauden Barrett scored the first of his 45 Test tries, a length-of-the-field beauty. The All Blacks improved their record against France to 8-1 in Christchurch and surpassed their biggest victory margin, previously 32-3 in 1961. The All Blacks’ biggest victory against France in New Zealand was 61-10 in Wellington in 2007, and their biggest victory of all time was 62-13 in Cardiff in the 2015 Rugby World Cup quarter-final.

17 July 2015: All Blacks: 39 (Ma’a Nonu, Kieran Read, Richie McCaw, Charles Piutau, Codie Taylor tries; Daniel Carter 4 cons, 2 pens) Argentina: 18 (Agustin Creevy 2, Nicolas Sanchez 2 pens, con) Referee: Craig Joubert (South Africa)

Notes: All Blacks centurion and stadium legend Codie Taylor made his All Blacks debut and scored a try. Charles Piutau scored the last of his five Test tries. He won all 17 of his All Blacks Tests and was later awarded the most expensive transfer deal of all time when he signed with the Bristol Bears in 2017 for £1 million. Agustin Creevy was one of the great Pumas.

The hooker played 110 Tests and eventually beat the All Blacks after 18 Tests in Wellington in 2024. He scored four of his six tries against the All Blacks. Argentina’s only previous Test in Christchurch was a 67-19 defeat in 2001.

17 September 2016: All Blacks: 41 (Ben Smith, Israel Dagg, Julian Savea, Ardie Savea, Sam Whitelock, TJ Perenara tries; Beauden Barrett 4 cons, pen) South Africa: 13 (Bryan Habana try, Elton Jantjies 2 pens, con) Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)

Notes: Julian and Ardie Savea became the first brothers to score tries in the same Test match for the All Blacks. Julian reached his 44th Test try, while Ardie scored his second Test try. The All Blacks’ seventh win in nine Tests against South Africa in Christchurch matched their biggest winning margin against the Springboks in the South Island, which was 28-0 in Dunedin in 1999.

Their highest score against South Africa in New Zealand is 57-0 at North Harbour Stadium in 2017. Bryan Habana managed 8 tries in 25 Tests against the All Blacks. In a 63-0 win over Namibia at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, brothers Jordie Barrett (8th minute), Beauden Barrett (35th minute), and Scott Barrett (48th minute) all scored tries, passing the Savea record.

27 August 2022: All Blacks: 18 (Samisoni Taukei’aho, Caleb Clarke tries; Richie Mo’unga 2 pens, con) Argentina: 25 (Juan Martin Gonzalez try; Emiliano Boffelli 6 pens, con) Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia)

Notes: Argentina earned their first win in New Zealand, with Christchurch-born David Kidwell, a former Kiwis rugby league international, on the Pumas coaching staff. Emiliano Boffelli came just one point short of Hugo Porta’s record of 21 points in a Test for Argentina against the All Blacks. Boffelli won 14 out of his 59 Tests and scored 343 points. Juan Martin Gonzalez from Mendoza scored 12 tries in 52 Tests.

This defeat was the All Blacks’ first in Christchurch since they lost 27-23 to Australia in 1998. The All Blacks have struggled under Nika Amashukeli, winning only three of six Tests. Their biggest loss ever, a 43-10 defeat to South Africa in Wellington in 2025, also came with Amashukeli officiating.

Canterbury Woman

Canterbury played 17 Farah Palmer Cup (FPC) games at the Apollo, winning 16 and outscoring their opponents 743-261. Their first match there was the 2013 FPC final, where they lost 38-12 to Auckland, who claimed their seventh straight title.

Canterbury successfully defended the JJ Stewart Trophy 11 times, winning every match.

On September 19, 2020, Canterbury had their biggest win at the Apollo, beating Otago 85-10. Black Ferns Martha Mataele and captain Alana Bremner each scored two tries. Among the 13 tries was the only penalty try ever awarded in a women’s game at the Apollo.

Kendra Cocksedge scored 196 points, with 14 tries, 45 conversions, and 12 penalties. She set a record by scoring four tries in a 37-12 win over Auckland on October 6, 2018.

Canterbury won two FPC semi-finals at the Apollo, beating Waikato 60-26 in 2017 and Wellington 31-3 in 2022. The 2017 semi-final was notable because Sam Curtis, Grace Brooker, and Corrina Whiley from Canterbury, along with Hannah Brough and Ryleigh Hayes from Waikato, each scored two tries.