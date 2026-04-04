The facts and figures behind Christchurch's Apollo Projects Stadium

The Apollo Projects Stadium played an important role in Christchurch’s recovery from the devastating earthquakes in 2010 and 2011. Built in less than 100 days, the stadium used mostly recycled materials from other venues.
These included lights from Dunedin’s Carisbrook, turf and goalposts from Lancaster Park, seating from Eden Park used during the 2011 Rugby World Cup, more seats from QEII Park, and food and beverage portacoms from Eden Park. The stadium was essentially a giant scaffold.
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The stadium has hosted All Whites football matches, NRL games, and major concerts by artists such as the Foo Fighters (2015, 2024), Elton John (2023), Phil Collins (2019), and Bruce Springsteen (2017). It was best known for rugby.
Both Canterbury and the Crusaders made the stadium a fortress, winning more finals than any other team in their competitions while it was open. Should it be preserved, like the ancient city of Troy?
The Crusaders fittingly opened the stadium in 2012 by beating the Cheetahs in Super Rugby. This was their first game in Christchurch in 680 days, after having to play home games in Timaru, London, and Nelson in 2011. On Friday, April 3, 2026, the Crusaders beat the Fijian Drua 69-26 in the last match at the venue.
Match Summary
0
Penalty Goals
0
11
Tries
4
7
Conversions
3
0
Drop Goals
0
133
Carries
152
10
Line Breaks
4
18
Turnovers Lost
26
13
Turnovers Won
7
Crusaders
Played: 122
Won: 100
Lost: 21
Drawn: 1
Points For: 3,946
Points Against: 2,190
First Game: Cheetahs, Won: 28-21, March 24, 2012
Biggest Winning Margin: Melbourne Rebels, 66-0, June 8, 2019
Biggest Score: Melbourne Rebels 85-26, July 9, 2016
Biggest Loss: Brumbies, 24-50, February 22, 2026
Playoffs: 19-0
Most Appearances: Codi Taylor, 79 (65 wins)
Most Points: Riche Mo’unga, 689 (52 wins in 59 matches)
Most Tries: Codi Taylor, 34
Most Wins: Sam Whitelock, 66 in 76 matches
Most Points In A Single Game: Tom Taylor, 31 v Stormers, Won: 31-24, April 14, 2012
Most Tries In A Single Game: Macca Springer, 5, v Western Force, March 15, 2025
GIO Stadium, Canberra: Brumbies, 133rd match v Reds 47-3, 2015.
Hnry Stadium, Wellington: Hurricanes, 145th match v Crusaders 27-26, 2023.
Eden Park, Auckland: Blues, 151st match v Brumbies, 38-10, 2021.
FMG Stadium, Hamilton: Chiefs, 155th match v Fijian Dura, 46-29, 2024.
Allianz Stadium, Sydney: Waratahs, 157th match v Highlanders, 37-36, 2025.
*The most memorable run of success by South African teams at home was the Bulls, who went 25-4 between 2007 and 2010. The Lions were 25-5 from 2016 to 2018. The Crusaders’ record at Lancaster Park from 1996 to 2010 was 76 wins in 93 matches.
Match Summary
2
Penalty Goals
0
6
Tries
2
3
Conversions
2
0
Drop Goals
0
135
Carries
86
9
Line Breaks
9
20
Turnovers Lost
16
5
Turnovers Won
8
Facts & Figures
The Crusaders scored 513 tries at Apollo Projects Stadium.
Only the Sharks have a 50% win rate against the Crusaders (2/4); otherwise, the next-best teams were the Hurricanes (5/13) and the Chiefs (6/16).
The Force had the worst record of any team, losing all six matches, including a 55-33 defeat to the Crusaders in 2023 when Macca Springer tied Sean Wainui for the most tries in a Super Rugby match with five. Eleven teams failed to win at Apollo.
In the Crusaders’ 69-26 win over Fijian Dura on April 3, 2026, Codie Taylor became the first New Zealand forward to score four tries in a match during his 150th Super Rugby game.
Ian Jones, in a 39-17 win by the Chiefs over the Waratahs in 1996, was the first of 14 Kiwi forwards to score a hat-trick in a Super Rugby game. Taylor has scored the most tries by a Super Rugby forward with 53.
Scott Higginbotham with 41 and Ardie Savea with 39 follow. Taylor played 95 games at the Apollo, scored 36 tries, and achieved 76 wins. All Black Christian Lio-Willie played his 50th Crusaders game in this match against the Dura. Jack Sexton, son of former Crusaders hooker Matt Sexton, made his debut.
The Crusaders had two undefeated home campaigns – 2013 (9/9) and 2018 (12/12). Their worst record in a single season was 6/10 in 2014.
The Blues won only a single match in 16. That was in 2022, during a 15-match winning streak, 27-23. It was their first win in any match in Christchurch since 2004.
The Chiefs’ Damian McKenzie scored the most points by an opposition player with 105 in 10 games. He only had three wins.
Most Points In A Single Game: Richie Mo’unga, 27 v Manawat? (Won, 72-7), 25 September, 2013
Most Tries In A Single Game: 4 Milford Keresoma (Manawat?, Won: 72-7, September 2013), Braydon Ennor (Southland, Won: 78-20, September 8, 2017), Mitchell Drummond (Counties Manukau, Won: 78-5, September 13, 2017)
Auckland won only one of their 11 matches, a 34-29 victory in 2018 when they became NPC champions. Second five-eighth TJ Faiane scored three tries in that match. Canterbury’s 56-26 win over Auckland in the 2013 semi was their largest in an NPC semi-final. Tyler Bleyendaal scored 26 points alone.
Canterbury held a 9-3 record in Ranfurly Shield matches. Their first Shield match was on October 7, 2016, when they defeated North Harbour 47-18. Matt Vagea scored North Harbour’s first Shield try, while Tom Sanders replied for Canterbury. The 55 points Canterbury conceded against Taranaki in 2017 is the highest by a Ranfurly Shield holder.
Successful Ranfurly Shield Challenges: October 6, 2017, Taranaki 55-43 (Lachlan Boshier 2 tries, Marty Banks 8/8); September 22, 2020, Taranaki 23-22 (Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens 2 tries); and September 20, 2025, Otago 38-36 (Lucas Cassey 2 tries).
Richie Mo’unga scored 105 points in Ranfurly Shield matches, nearly double Brett Cameron’s total of 54.
Canterbury won their first 16 matches at the Apollo. Southland became the first Union to defeat them at home, winning 28-26 in 2014. Canterbury also completed unbeaten home NPC campaigns in 2012, 2013, and 2016.
Richie Mo’unga set a record by scoring 25 points in the 2017 NPC final against Tasman.
Paea Fa’anunu won all ten matches he played for Canterbury.
Canterbury was unbeaten at home in 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2018.
Tasman’s Marty Banks scored the most points by an opponent with 37 points in three matches.
Canterbury won all three of their extra-time games. They defeated Taranaki 51-27 in the 2012 semi-final, which went to extra time, with Wyatt Crockett scoring two tries. This was the first NPC match to go to extra time since the 1992 semi-final between Otago and North Harbour, where a late try by Greg Cooper (121 games, 1520 points, 90 wins) secured Otago a 26-23 victory.
In 2020, Canterbury beat Wellington 31-26 with a golden point intercept try by Isaiah Punivai. In the 2025 quarter-final, Canterbury edged Counties Manukau 23-15 with 13 points from Chay Fihaki and tries from Braydon Ennor and Jamie Hannah.
16 June 2012: All Blacks: 22 (Aaron Smith try; Daniel Carter 4 pens, con) v Ireland: 19 (Conor Murray try; Johnny Sexton 4 pens, con) Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)
Notes: In the second match of a three-game series, the All Blacks faced Ireland in Christchurch for their first international there. Daniel Carter secured the win with a late drop goal, subduing the visitors in a tough battle played in heavy weather.
This was the closest match between the teams in New Zealand since the All Blacks beat Ireland 11-3 in Dunedin in 1976, and the closest overall since their 10-10 draw in Dublin in 1973. Ireland would at last beat the All Blacks in 2016.
Notes: The All Blacks held France to zero for the only time in the third Test. France beat New Zealand 3-0 in 1954. Beauden Barrett scored the first of his 45 Test tries, a length-of-the-field beauty. The All Blacks improved their record against France to 8-1 in Christchurch and surpassed their biggest victory margin, previously 32-3 in 1961. The All Blacks’ biggest victory against France in New Zealand was 61-10 in Wellington in 2007, and their biggest victory of all time was 62-13 in Cardiff in the 2015 Rugby World Cup quarter-final.
Notes: All Blacks centurion and stadium legend Codie Taylor made his All Blacks debut and scored a try. Charles Piutau scored the last of his five Test tries. He won all 17 of his All Blacks Tests and was later awarded the most expensive transfer deal of all time when he signed with the Bristol Bears in 2017 for £1 million. Agustin Creevy was one of the great Pumas.
The hooker played 110 Tests and eventually beat the All Blacks after 18 Tests in Wellington in 2024. He scored four of his six tries against the All Blacks. Argentina’s only previous Test in Christchurch was a 67-19 defeat in 2001.
17 September 2016: All Blacks: 41 (Ben Smith, Israel Dagg, Julian Savea, Ardie Savea, Sam Whitelock, TJ Perenara tries; Beauden Barrett 4 cons, pen) South Africa: 13 (Bryan Habana try, Elton Jantjies 2 pens, con) Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)
Notes: Julian and Ardie Savea became the first brothers to score tries in the same Test match for the All Blacks. Julian reached his 44th Test try, while Ardie scored his second Test try. The All Blacks’ seventh win in nine Tests against South Africa in Christchurch matched their biggest winning margin against the Springboks in the South Island, which was 28-0 in Dunedin in 1999.
Their highest score against South Africa in New Zealand is 57-0 at North Harbour Stadium in 2017. Bryan Habana managed 8 tries in 25 Tests against the All Blacks. In a 63-0 win over Namibia at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, brothers Jordie Barrett (8th minute), Beauden Barrett (35th minute), and Scott Barrett (48th minute) all scored tries, passing the Savea record.
Notes:Argentina earned their first win in New Zealand, with Christchurch-born David Kidwell, a former Kiwis rugby league international, on the Pumas coaching staff. Emiliano Boffelli came just one point short of Hugo Porta’s record of 21 points in a Test for Argentina against the All Blacks. Boffelli won 14 out of his 59 Tests and scored 343 points. Juan Martin Gonzalez from Mendoza scored 12 tries in 52 Tests.
This defeat was the All Blacks’ first in Christchurch since they lost 27-23 to Australia in 1998. The All Blacks have struggled under Nika Amashukeli, winning only three of six Tests. Their biggest loss ever, a 43-10 defeat to South Africa in Wellington in 2025, also came with Amashukeli officiating.
Canterbury Woman
Canterbury played 17 Farah Palmer Cup (FPC) games at the Apollo, winning 16 and outscoring their opponents 743-261. Their first match there was the 2013 FPC final, where they lost 38-12 to Auckland, who claimed their seventh straight title.
Canterbury successfully defended the JJ Stewart Trophy 11 times, winning every match.
On September 19, 2020, Canterbury had their biggest win at the Apollo, beating Otago 85-10. Black Ferns Martha Mataele and captain Alana Bremner each scored two tries. Among the 13 tries was the only penalty try ever awarded in a women’s game at the Apollo.
Kendra Cocksedge scored 196 points, with 14 tries, 45 conversions, and 12 penalties. She set a record by scoring four tries in a 37-12 win over Auckland on October 6, 2018.
Canterbury won two FPC semi-finals at the Apollo, beating Waikato 60-26 in 2017 and Wellington 31-3 in 2022. The 2017 semi-final was notable because Sam Curtis, Grace Brooker, and Corrina Whiley from Canterbury, along with Hannah Brough and Ryleigh Hayes from Waikato, each scored two tries.
Notes: The New Zealand Herald reported: “New Zealand led 27-0 at better than a point a minute, but the floodgates never opened, though the heavens did, hail and rain and bitterly cold sleet following the sun. Both sets of backlines struggled to feel the ends of their fingers, but Australia, off the back of some powerful No 8 play by Victoria Latu, actually outscored the home side 12-10 in the second spell, tightening their game, bringing staunch defence and forcing New Zealand into errors.”
The best of the Black Ferns eight tries was finished by hooker and captain Fiao’o Fa’amausili after a superb lead-up and the last pass by wing Honey Hireme-Smiler. Cheyenne Campbell played two Rugby World Cups for Australia and is the cousin of Wallaby Quade Cooper.
Notes: In the first Black Ferns Test in Christchurch, the hosts achieved their biggest victory against Australia since a 67-3 win at Eden Park in Auckland in 2016. The Black Ferns won a record 12 Tests en route to a dramatic Rugby World Cup win in 2022. Former Canterbury and Black Ferns hooker Lauren O’Reilly presented the Black Ferns with their jerseys.
19 May, 2024: Black Ferns: 19 (Katelyn Vahaakolo 2, Patrica Maliepo tries; Ruahei Demant 2 con) Canada: 22 (Fancy Bermudez 2, McKinley Hunt tries; Sophie de Goede 2 con, pen) Referee: Aurelie Groizeleau (France)
Notes:Canada pulled off their first win in 18 matches against New Zealand, in a fixture going back to 1991. This result was unexpected, especially since Canada had been outscored 699-154 in previous games and lost 52-21 to the Black Ferns in Ottawa in 2023. Winger Fancy Bermudez scored two tries, but the victory was really about Canada’s defence. Canada recorded an incredible 248 tackles, with 14 players making more than 10 each.
Sophie De Goede led with 27 tackles, Pamphinette Buisa had 22, and Emily Tuttosi made 20. At one point, Canada stopped a 36-phase attack. Katelyn Vahaakolo scored 22 tries in the 2024 first-class season, breaking Dianne Kahura’s 2002 record of 19.
Notes: Looking at the score changes is the easiest way to see how close the match was. New Zealand scored first when Braxton Sorensen-McGee took advantage of a Chryss Viliko charge down. Canada quickly answered, making it 7-7.
The scores then moved to 12-7, 12-12, 19-12, 19-17, 19-22, 22-22, 27-22, and finally 27-27. The Black Ferns led twice, while Canada took the lead for the first time in the 65th minute with a try from Alysha Corrigan. Sylvia Brunt tied it up again, finishing a 21-phase attack in the 83rd minute.
Scott “Razor” Robertson achieved 76 wins in 86 matches. Marty Bourke secured 20 wins from 24 games while Tabai Matson won all seven of his matches. Robertson’s coaching record stands at 22-3 with Canterbury (2013-2016) and 54-7 with the Crusaders (2017-2023).
Mitchell Drummond set a record with 130 appearances and 105 wins, scoring 152 points, including 30 tries. Ben Funnell holds the forwards’ record with 80 wins in 96 matches and 16 tries.
In 2018, the stadium was renamed Wyatt Crockett Stadium for the Crusaders vs Highlanders Super Rugby match, which the Crusaders won 45-22. This honoured the 71-Test All Blacks prop and 2015 Rugby World Cup winner for becoming the first Super Rugby player to reach 200 games. Crockett’s 200th match was a 34-20 win over the Chiefs in Hamilton.
Other names for the venue included AMI Stadium, Orangetheory Stadium, Rugby League Park and Addington Showgrounds.
Ten drop goals were scored, with Daniel Carter and Richie Mo’unga each contributing two. The most notable was Mitch Hunt’s drop goal from halfway, which secured a 25-22 win for the Crusaders over the Highlanders in 2017.
Ben O’Keeffe refereed 25 games, during which Canterbury posted a 9-2 record and the Crusaders a 10-4 record. With Glen Jackson as referee, Canterbury and the Crusaders won 18 of 19 matches. Under Paul Williams, they won all 10 matches.
Seevu Reece scored 33 tries in 48 games with 37 wins. Reece had scored a Super Rugby record 70 tries in 95 games when the Apollo.
George Bridge scored 32 tries in 69 games with 59 wins.
Richie Mo’unga played 90 games and scored 938 points, achieving 76 wins. He scored 30 tries, 235 conversions, 104 penalties and two drop goals.
Blake Gibson lost all 11 of his games, while Akira Ioane recorded 10 losses.
Beauden Barrett won 7 of 18 games and scored 102 points. He won his only Ranfurly Shield challenge at Apollo, leading Taranaki to a 23-22 victory over Canterbury in 2020.
Daniel Carter won 24 of 28 games and scored 280 points.
Richie McCaw won 14 of 20 games and scored three tries.
Will Jordan has played 40 games, scored 26 tries, and achieved 30 wins.
Tom Christie played 73 games, scored 15 tries, and recorded 56 wins.
Scott Barrett played 79 games, scored 14 tries, and recorded 66 wins.
George Bower has played 46 matches and hasn’t scored a try.
Matatu played three Super Rugby Aupiki games, each against the Hurricanes.
4 March 2023, Lost: 24-25: Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly scored two tries for the Hurricanes. Black Ferns fullback Renee Holmes also scored twice but declined a kickable penalty near fulltime.
29 March 2024, Won: 37-17 – Black Ferns Lucy Jenkins and Georgia Ponsonby scored two tries each in Alana Bremner’s 100th first-class game. Bremner became the 21st woman in New Zealand to reach a ton of first-class appearances.
9 March, 2025, Won: 29-7 – Kaea Nepia scored two of the hosts’ five tries. Nepia has won two FPC premierships with Waikato.
On 23 September 2023, South Canterbury defeated Mid Canterbury 50-35 and Buller beat West Coast 29-11 in Heartland Championship matches. South Canterbury was in the midst of a New Zealand first-class record 39 consecutive wins. Kalavini Leatigaga scored three tries for South Canterbury, while Josh Jennings contributed 20 points for Mid Canterbury.
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