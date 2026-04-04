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Super Rugby Pacific

Chiefs vs Waratahs takes: The Chiefs' big question, little brother syndrome

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - APRIL 04: Kyren Taumoefolau of the Chiefs celebrates after scoring a try during the round eight Super Rugby match between Chiefs and NSW Waratahs at FMG Stadium Waikato, on April 04, 2026, in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

The Chiefs and Waratahs locked horns in Hamilton on Saturday night, both with plenty to prove, having produced inconsistent results throughout the opening half of the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season.

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Some untidy handling early made way for periods of overwhelming pace from the hosts, with the scrum contributing handsomely to momentum as the Chiefs struck first and continued to build a healthy lead throughout the 80 minutes.

The visitors were guilty of handling errors that saw the opportunities they created go begging, and struggled to control territory or possession.

VIDEO

The Tahs managed tries through impressive rookie Sid Harvey and No. 8 Pete Samu, but the Chiefs’ 42 points saw them home comfortably.

Here are some takeaways from the Chiefs’ win.

Little brother syndrome persists

The Waratahs have been Australia’s most intriguing team coming into each of the past three seasons, with talent across the park raising hopes and expectations.

But the club have failed to live up to those projections.

When facing their fellow Aussie opposition, the Tahs show signs of the team they can be, but there’s a lack of bite when playing across the ditch, having now lost 11 straight games in New Zealand.

The Sydneysiders had their chances in Hamilton but simply lacked the composure to execute, falling further and further behind as a result.

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Coach Dan McKellar has called his squad out on numerous occasions when he’s identified a lack of fire in his men’s mindset, but there are only so many times the coach can deliver the challenge before it starts to lose meaning.

The Tahs need a talisman, and they’re running out of time to find one.

22m Entries

Avg. Points Scored
3
14
Entries
Avg. Points Scored
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Entries

The bones are there for the Chiefs

For a team recognised by most as one of the title favourites coming into the 2026 season, it’s been an unconvincing opening eight weeks from the Chiefs.

However, there are clear signs that the team can become the powerhouse its talented roster promises.

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The team’s set piece is one of the strongest in the comp, with scrum and lineout success rates that provide consistent platforms for the backline to attack.

The scrum demolished the Waratahs pack at times on Saturday night, a positive sign in Ollie Norris’s first start of the year.

There’s also star power performing at a world-class level, with Tupou Vaa’i, Samisoni Taukei’aho and Quinn Tupaea the standouts throughout the season. Vaa’i’s extra efforts in this match can’t be overlooked for putting the Tahs on edge, with the lock a constant presence around the ruck, continuing to prove himself as New Zealand’s best second-row.

Once the Chiefs were able to maintain some pace, the points came thick and fast.

Let’s also acknowledge that the Chiefs produced their worst performance of the 2025 season against the Waratahs in Sydney in their last run-in, losing 21-14. Those 14 points were the fewest the team scored all year outside of the final.

The team entered the 2026 edition of the rivalry on an uninspiring run of results, having lost to the Brumbies and claimed a narrow win over the Force in their last two outings.

This win was a step in the right direction.

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The Chiefs’ big question

New Chiefs head coach Jono Gibbes may have been with the team as an assistant last year, but he has clearly made some adjustments to the game plan that his men are struggling with.

There’s an obvious desire to play a high-paced brand of rugby, but there’s also a lack of patience in earning the right to play with pace, meaning runners are jumping the gun.

During the stints when the hosts generated quick ball, the team clicked, and the attack was lethal.

That chemistry factor is the big question for the Chiefs.

The team have seven more games to find their mojo before the qualifying finals roll around. If the playoffs started today, the men from Hamilton would just sneak in and face the table-topping Hurricanes first up, a team firing on all cylinders, thanks to consistency of selection and leadership.

Clark Laidlaw and co. have built and evolved systems with a growing team over the past three years, and the team’s chemistry is humming as a result.

The Chiefs have weapons, but much of the backline is struggling to find form; Damian McKenzie’s struggles have been widely discussed, while Leroy Carter and Emoni Narawa’s efforts aren’t generating the All Blacks buzz they once did.

Newcomer Kyren Taumoefolau is perhaps struggling the most, with just 165 minutes of game time coming into this round eight contest. His two tries against the Tahs showed what his team is missing.

Ruck Speed

0-3 secs
73%
69%
3-6 secs
19%
23%
6+ secs
7%
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97
Rucks Won
70

Xavier Roe takes the next step

Inherent in the prior two takes is curiosity about what exactly Jono Gibbes is trying to achieve with this Chiefs team. Xavier Roe essentially shouted the answer from the roof of FMG Stadium Waikato against the Waratahs.

The halfback was running the attack and doing a superb job of it.

Roe’s playmaking kept the Tahs on their toes, with the variation of attack including smatterings of set moves and plenty of inside lines.

Roe is executing in this system and showing the new All Blacks coaches what he can contribute in a halfback-centric game plan.

The 27-year-old was involved in the 2025 All Blacks XV tour after training with the top squad as injury cover during The Rugby Championship, but did look a touch timid in his minutes in Europe.

Another shot at a higher level might prove that Roe’s confidence has come around.

Also, with new All Blacks attack coach Mike Blair eager to create an attack built around the strengths of his personnel, one can only assume Cam Roigard will be a central piece of that puzzle, and therefore, the reserve spot may be filled by not necessarily the second-best halfback in New Zealand, but the man who can play the Roigard role the best. Roe is putting his hand up as a very capable candidate in that respect.

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Comments

5 Comments
P
PickOllieMathisOrKeepLosing,Rob. 5 days ago

I wasn’t impressed by Roe at all, either. Too slow, and his pass is bang average for a 9.

D
DarstedlyDan 6 days ago

Not convinced by Roe - his decision making I don’t think is up to international standard.he does however hesitate less at the ruck than Ratama who seems to always take an extra half a second to decide what to do once he picks up the ball. This costs points - and did again today. I presume that is why Roe is starting?

A
Andrew Nichols 6 days ago

I still see their slow ruck clearance as the biggest weakness. They get on a roll then it sedms to take an age for the 9 to dig the ball out and thus the defence has all the time to get set. The Canes dont seem to suffer this.

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Comments on RugbyPass

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GP 38 minutes ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Leicester Fainga’anuku has to be in the AB’s. I believe he will be. A rocky start at times for the Crusaders , he has really showed his strength and skills, especially in the last few games.

105 Go to comments
N
Nickers 53 minutes ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

As usual I don’t have much of an idea what you’re talking about. The whole backline and attack was terrible under Razor and got worse by the week. Jordie, along with everyone else in the backline, was used in the worst way possible in what has sadly fallen to the worlds 9th best attack. I am describing something far more like Argentina or the Hurricanes attack, not that sub club level monstrosity of last years All Blacks. Jordie at 13? Sure why not. It makes no sense whatsoever but that seems to be what makes people the most happy for some reason.

118 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Not by running straight into contact though.

105 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

Jordie was the lynchpin of the attack last year, passed more than ever (less into contact).

I think you’re both getting confused by the quality and success of said attacks.



...

118 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

Yeah but what does that 1% take to reach, it’s a throwaway line that shouldn’t be used in this manner.

It’s fine to use it as a figure to show how small world rugby is but there’s no way you can use it to lead towards getting some of that share. Look at it from the other way, he is talking about the potential of rugby in the US to generate TWICE what the global game does. That’s so far into the future, in terms of what it would take to get to, that it’s not even worth thinking about.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

The great thing about it is that it’s rugby’s roots as a fit for everyone team sport where comradery is high that’s been the foundation of its appeal and growth in the country.

I don’t think we have to worry too much about that changing.



...

7 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

And no mention of the fact Manny Iugun matched the best prop in the world??

2 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Undone by Andrew Brace at the death, obvious sealing off by barf. Still when they come to the gardens in 2 weeks we’ll get revenge.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was pretty watching Ta’avao have to look over his shoulder back at the ref while he said “not going foward, only sideways” at one scrum call!

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was good to see that he has a lot of heart for his new team and felt enough to give the ref a serve.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

I think he means Lennox kicked the ball straight into Reimer, they put Tele’a on the scrum when there was no need, Howden got under the ball for the try etc. So many things other than the card culminated in the loss, and most under Landers control, excl the handling.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah the game was tight the whole way, but you can’t expect much with the likes of Millar, Lowe, Lennox as keys in your backline.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Wow, wow, wow, what a brilliant game that was.

Could easily have gone either way but Saints starting XV won their battle but the Bath bench is what edged the contest.



...

100 Go to comments
T
Tah Man Too 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

De Groot was excellent. I thought Ta’avao played well too. That’s a very good front row you’ve got there.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah and it was a different approach too, at least to how they use the ball with TT throwing some massive long passes. Not sure it worked too well but it’s what you want to see, and those close catchs are so key against blitz D’s, you don’t get a good picture in traffic, a few offloads were fairly rusty too though.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Good game last night, enjoyed the refined structure of both sides start. Very heavy on the defensive pressure and a shame the Landers couldn’t catch better and use a few of those opportunities.

Deserved the win with that last try being held up.



...

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Drink more beer, it does the same. 🤣🤣🤣

100 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

People have a big misconception about Kaino that he was some huge Chabal type enforcer, when in fact his size was far more comparable to Flanders than anyone elses. Squire was big by comparison, as a result though he simple tended to use that as his weapon, Kaino had to develope the full kit. Shame he had health issues as he was going to be a good option though.

105 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

He knows the ultimate test this year is in South Africa. Last year the ABs were smashed in the scrum by them. He needs and wants to led the ABs scrum to something better this year.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Crikey - I think I called that one pretty well but what a fantastic game of rugby that was.

How good were Saints backline? I also thought Pollock was outstanding tonight but Bath’s forwards clawed them out of trouble. 👏👏👏



...

100 Go to comments
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