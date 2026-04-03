Northern | US
10 - 14
FT
21 - 38
FT
38 - 41
FT
42 - 33
FT
71 - 0
FT
25 - 22
FT
22 - 17
FT
41 - 24
FT
43 - 41
FT
32 - 25
FT
Today
21:05
Today
23:35
Tomorrow
02:05
Tomorrow
04:35
Tomorrow
06:25
WOMENS
Tomorrow
06:30
Tomorrow
08:25
WOMENS
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
10:40
WOMENS
Tomorrow
11:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
18:00
Tomorrow
21:00
Sunday
06:30
Sunday
09:00
International

Beauden Barrett on the difference between All Blacks' 'golden era' and today

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 18: All Blacks win Team of the Year from left Beauden Barrett, coach Steve Hansen, Richie McCaw, Keven Mealamu, Jerome Kaino and Ian Foster during the 2016 Halberg Awards at Vector Arena on February 18, 2016 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

Beauden Barrett has weighed in on how much international rugby has evolved since the All Blacks‘ last all-conquering Rugby World Cup campaign in 2015, reminiscing on what he describes as a simpler time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barrett is one of two All Blacks remaining from the 2015 Rugby World Cup squad, widely regarded as one of the best, if not the best, in the nation’s storied history.

Reflecting on the success of the 2015 team, 11 years later, with the All Blacks now sitting second in World Rugby’s remarkably competitive global rankings, Barrett says the game is in a different place, with twice as many teams in the race for top honours.

VIDEO

“I think we can look back with great fondness, pride, call it what you like; it was a golden era in terms of success,” Barrett told Martin Devlin in an interview on DSPN. ”

“But I also know how much the game has evolved and how much other teams, other countries have evolved, and the competitiveness and the standard of rugby played across the globe now is a lot (higher).

“In that 2015 World Cup, there might have been four teams that could have genuinely won it, whereas now, there’s anyone around that eight number that can tip anyone up on their day when it comes to knockout footy; and that’s what it comes down to is that four plus one, plus one, plus one. That’s what it is at a World Cup.”

Related

Super Rugby Pacific mid-season awards: The MVP and breakout player

The RugbyPass Round Table writers answer the big questions at the mid-point of the Super Rugby Pacific 2026 season. Finn Morton (FM), Henry Lee (HL), Ben Smith (BS), and Ned Lester (NL) weigh in on this year's MVP favourite and the breakout player of the season. 

Read Now

Barrett said the changes had come in “varying degrees” and that the evolution of the game has come with more analysis and homework for the players.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think there’s a nice simplicity around the way we approached the game and played the game back then. The game seemed to flow a lot better.

“Yes, set-piece was very important, but these days, particularly with the onus on benches rolling on and finishing games, the influences of the officials, the TMOs, everything’s a lot more in the spotlight.

“A lot of the games have been decided on cards, or high shots, or foul play. It was a lot simpler back then; I even look at my books from back then, the detail, the content, the volume was far less compared to now. We do cover everything now; there’s a lot more that goes into it, ticking all of the boxes from an entire game point of view.

“But I just loved the simplicity of how it was played back then, it doesn’t mean we weren’t hitting as hard or trying as hard or weren’t as fit or as skilful, I just think the level acoss the board has improved and people use the term ‘they’ve caught up’, we’d like to think we’re still improving, it’s just how competitive it is. It’s the reality.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

McReight on ex-NRL star: ‘Maybe exploit his knowledge of the game’

‘Huge honour’: Hong Kong Sevens set to celebrate 50-year milestone

INTERVIEW

Black Ferns call in uncapped Hurricane for injured Chelsea Bremner

Fiji win gives Wallaroos 'really good starting point'

RugbyPass App Download

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!


Whether you’re looking for somewhere to track upcoming fixtures, a place to watch live rugby or an app that shows you all of the latest news and analysis, the RugbyPass rugby app is perfect.

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Fissler Confidential: Sharks hunt Embrose Papier, Leinster face losing hooker

2

Patrick Schickerling: ‘I'd be lying if I said playing for Scotland is not part of my ambitions’

3
3

Rabah Slimani pens deal with French giants as Leinster exit signed off

2
4

What logic is there to bringing back Brodie Retallick

19
5

New candidate for the Ireland No.10 jersey signs for Ulster

1
6

Rob Baxter expands on the reasons behind Josh Hodge's sudden exit

3
7

The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

118
8

‘The All Blacks may not win next year’s World Cup but at least they have been better set up to succeed’

46

Comments

3 Comments
J
Jvc Hasasay 6 days ago

There's way more rules than back in the day. I get they’re trying to avoid concussions and unnecessary injuries but the TMO involvement or interferance needs a lot of work to avoid frustration and turning viewers off rugby. They should only speak when the ref asks for their report back and not before.

H
Hammer Head 6 days ago

About a 20% better win rate, two world cups and a coupla RCs.


There are still only about 4 teams that can win the World Cup. The games with the other 4 are just tighter.


Discuss.

j
jclaytonf 5 days ago

Dead right, Hammer Head. Perfect comment.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Dalton: 'Some girls like to be screaming and shouting, and that works for them. I’m definitely the opposite'

This Six Nations Aoife Dalton comes in as a mainstay of the Irish team after captaining the Wolfhounds to Celtic challenge glory. But it wasn't always this way. “I’ll never forget that Six Nations. I remember, after that, thinking, ‘I’ll never play for Ireland again. That’s me done!’

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'Are we about to witness two of the greatest Champions Cup quarter-finals?'

Even those with the longest memories will struggle to recall better ties in prospect than Bath v Northampton and Bordeaux-Begles versus Toulouse.

LONG READ

Is Antoine Dupont no longer undroppable?

The iconic Frenchman has taken time to recover from a serious knee injury and there are murmurs he is no longer an automatic pick

4

Comments on RugbyPass

G
GP 35 minutes ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Leicester Fainga’anuku has to be in the AB’s. I believe he will be. A rocky start at times for the Crusaders , he has really showed his strength and skills, especially in the last few games.

105 Go to comments
N
Nickers 50 minutes ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

As usual I don’t have much of an idea what you’re talking about. The whole backline and attack was terrible under Razor and got worse by the week. Jordie, along with everyone else in the backline, was used in the worst way possible in what has sadly fallen to the worlds 9th best attack. I am describing something far more like Argentina or the Hurricanes attack, not that sub club level monstrosity of last years All Blacks. Jordie at 13? Sure why not. It makes no sense whatsoever but that seems to be what makes people the most happy for some reason.

118 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Not by running straight into contact though.

105 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

Jordie was the lynchpin of the attack last year, passed more than ever (less into contact).

I think you’re both getting confused by the quality and success of said attacks.



...

118 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

Yeah but what does that 1% take to reach, it’s a throwaway line that shouldn’t be used in this manner.

It’s fine to use it as a figure to show how small world rugby is but there’s no way you can use it to lead towards getting some of that share. Look at it from the other way, he is talking about the potential of rugby in the US to generate TWICE what the global game does. That’s so far into the future, in terms of what it would take to get to, that it’s not even worth thinking about.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

The great thing about it is that it’s rugby’s roots as a fit for everyone team sport where comradery is high that’s been the foundation of its appeal and growth in the country.

I don’t think we have to worry too much about that changing.



...

7 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

And no mention of the fact Manny Iugun matched the best prop in the world??

2 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Undone by Andrew Brace at the death, obvious sealing off by barf. Still when they come to the gardens in 2 weeks we’ll get revenge.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was pretty watching Ta’avao have to look over his shoulder back at the ref while he said “not going foward, only sideways” at one scrum call!

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was good to see that he has a lot of heart for his new team and felt enough to give the ref a serve.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

I think he means Lennox kicked the ball straight into Reimer, they put Tele’a on the scrum when there was no need, Howden got under the ball for the try etc. So many things other than the card culminated in the loss, and most under Landers control, excl the handling.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah the game was tight the whole way, but you can’t expect much with the likes of Millar, Lowe, Lennox as keys in your backline.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Wow, wow, wow, what a brilliant game that was.

Could easily have gone either way but Saints starting XV won their battle but the Bath bench is what edged the contest.



...

100 Go to comments
T
Tah Man Too 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

De Groot was excellent. I thought Ta’avao played well too. That’s a very good front row you’ve got there.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah and it was a different approach too, at least to how they use the ball with TT throwing some massive long passes. Not sure it worked too well but it’s what you want to see, and those close catchs are so key against blitz D’s, you don’t get a good picture in traffic, a few offloads were fairly rusty too though.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Good game last night, enjoyed the refined structure of both sides start. Very heavy on the defensive pressure and a shame the Landers couldn’t catch better and use a few of those opportunities.

Deserved the win with that last try being held up.



...

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Drink more beer, it does the same. 🤣🤣🤣

100 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

People have a big misconception about Kaino that he was some huge Chabal type enforcer, when in fact his size was far more comparable to Flanders than anyone elses. Squire was big by comparison, as a result though he simple tended to use that as his weapon, Kaino had to develope the full kit. Shame he had health issues as he was going to be a good option though.

105 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

He knows the ultimate test this year is in South Africa. Last year the ABs were smashed in the scrum by them. He needs and wants to led the ABs scrum to something better this year.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Crikey - I think I called that one pretty well but what a fantastic game of rugby that was.

How good were Saints backline? I also thought Pollock was outstanding tonight but Bath’s forwards clawed them out of trouble. 👏👏👏



...

100 Go to comments
Close Panel
Close Panel

Edition & Time Zone

{{current.name}}
Set time zone automatically
{{selectedTimezoneTitle}} (auto)
Choose a different time zone
Close Panel

Editions

Close Panel

Change Time Zone

Search Timezones
Close
ADVERTISEMENT