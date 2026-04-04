'You're better than that': Henry Pollock involved in multiple incidents with Castres

Henry Pollock’s rapid rise shows little sign of slowing and, judging by events at cinch Stadium on Friday night, neither does his growing reputation as one of English rugby’s most irritating opponents.

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Northampton Saints’ 49-41 Champions Cup Round of 16 victory over Castres Olympique was played at a ferocious pace, but plenty of the post-match conversation centred on Pollock after several flashpoints involving the flanker and frustrated members of the Top 14 side circulated widely on social media.

It came just days after Pollock signed with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Talent Agency, becoming the first rugby player to join the stable. The move will see Matchroom manage the 21-year-old’s commercial rights and speaks to how highly he is rated beyond the pitch, with Pollock increasingly viewed as one of the sport’s breakout stars.

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On the field, however, his stock appears to be rising for different reasons among opposition players, particularly French ones.

Castres were the latest side to find themselves drawn into confrontations with the Saints back-rower, who seemed to live rent-free in blue and white heads for much of the night.

The first incident saw tempers flaring as Pollock attempted to take a quick restart 15 minutes into the game with Saints camped on Castres’ line.

As with the Champions Cup final last year against Bordeaux, several Castres players dived in for a pop at the back-row, with the England star scruffed as what should have been a routine moment escalated into a brief but spiky confrontation.

Henry Pollock and French opposition just don’t mix 😱 ADVERTISEMENT Castres Olympique players lose their cool as the Englishman tries to take a quick restart 👀#InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/TwWHJN7Mqs — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 3, 2026

While nothing further came of it, the tête-à-tête set the tone for what was to follow.

Not long after, referee Craig Evans services were needed again when lock Guillaume Ducat was shown a yellow card for an illegal charge into Pollock at the breakdown.

The Castres forward appeared to lose patience, ramming into Pollock, with his arm tucked, from the side in an act that the referee deemed reckless enough to warrant ten minutes in the sin bin.

Henry Pollock is involved again as Castres Olympique are temporarily reduced to 13 men 🤯 Guillaume Ducat is shown yellow after recklessly charging into the Northampton Saints player 🟨#InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/dLEqiywDS1 — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 3, 2026

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The decision prompted a bit of debate online, with some suggesting Evans had been a little harsh. Context, however, mattered. Pollock had already been on the end of plenty of attention and the officials were alive to the escalating edge to Castres’ response each time his name appeared near the ball.

If Ducat’s yellow card underlined Castres’ frustration, the moment that perhaps best captured how deeply Pollock had burrowed into their psyche came later on. With Saints attacking and Tom Litchfield failing to gather a pass close to the French line, fly-half Enzo Hervé stopped to offer Pollock a slow, sarcastic clap directly in his face.

It seems that Henry Pollock has really got into the heads of these Castres Olympique players 😲 Enzo Hervé sarcastically claps in the face of the Englishman after Tom Litchfield fails to gather his pass 👏#InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/zmGo9G6O3r — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 3, 2026

The gesture earned plenty of laughs on social media but told its own story. Rather than celebrating the defensive reprieve, Hervé was far more interested in making a point to Pollock, even as the pressure remained firmly on Castres.

“Unnecessary, unsporting conduct there. I don’t like that,” Lawrence Dallaglio said of Hervé in commentary. “You’re better than that young man.”

Saints, crucially, kept their discipline and their focus where it mattered. The English side rode out the flashpoints and booked their place in the Champions Cup quarter-finals with a composed performance that contrasted sharply with Castres’ early emotional unravelling after a fast start.