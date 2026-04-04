'You're better than that': Henry Pollock involved in multiple incidents with Castres

Henry Pollock’s rapid rise shows little sign of slowing and, judging by events at cinch Stadium on Friday night, neither does his growing reputation as one of English rugby’s most irritating opponents.
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Northampton Saints’ 49-41 Champions Cup Round of 16 victory over Castres Olympique was played at a ferocious pace, but plenty of the post-match conversation centred on Pollock after several flashpoints involving the flanker and frustrated members of the Top 14 side circulated widely on social media.
It came just days after Pollock signed with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Talent Agency, becoming the first rugby player to join the stable. The move will see Matchroom manage the 21-year-old’s commercial rights and speaks to how highly he is rated beyond the pitch, with Pollock increasingly viewed as one of the sport’s breakout stars.
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On the field, however, his stock appears to be rising for different reasons among opposition players, particularly French ones.
Castres were the latest side to find themselves drawn into confrontations with the Saints back-rower, who seemed to live rent-free in blue and white heads for much of the night.
The first incident saw tempers flaring as Pollock attempted to take a quick restart 15 minutes into the game with Saints camped on Castres’ line.
As with the Champions Cup final last year against Bordeaux, several Castres players dived in for a pop at the back-row, with the England star scruffed as what should have been a routine moment escalated into a brief but spiky confrontation.
Henry Pollock and French opposition just don’t mix 😱
The decision prompted a bit of debate online, with some suggesting Evans had been a little harsh. Context, however, mattered. Pollock had already been on the end of plenty of attention and the officials were alive to the escalating edge to Castres’ response each time his name appeared near the ball.
If Ducat’s yellow card underlined Castres’ frustration, the moment that perhaps best captured how deeply Pollock had burrowed into their psyche came later on. With Saints attacking and Tom Litchfield failing to gather a pass close to the French line, fly-half Enzo Hervé stopped to offer Pollock a slow, sarcastic clap directly in his face.
It seems that Henry Pollock has really got into the heads of these Castres Olympique players 😲
The gesture earned plenty of laughs on social media but told its own story. Rather than celebrating the defensive reprieve, Hervé was far more interested in making a point to Pollock, even as the pressure remained firmly on Castres.
“Unnecessary, unsporting conduct there. I don’t like that,” Lawrence Dallaglio said of Hervé in commentary. “You’re better than that young man.”
Saints, crucially, kept their discipline and their focus where it mattered. The English side rode out the flashpoints and booked their place in the Champions Cup quarter-finals with a composed performance that contrasted sharply with Castres’ early emotional unravelling after a fast start.
Wales captain Dewi Lake, who will be joining Gloucester in the Gallagher PREM next season, has played his last game for the Ospreys after being ruled out for the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury.
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Be warned Pollock. Your worth will be exposed against the Boks in July.
If he will be picked…
He should have got a yellow when he takkle off the ball the french support 5 meters from the goal line just before he grounded the ball for a 5 meter scrum, just in front of the ref, the assistant and maybe the TMO ,if the latter was not at the pub…
Pollock did nothing but play well, if opposition players want to ruin their teams chance of winning because they’re all consumed with trying to have a go at Henry then that’s their downfall.
He eeked out a yellow card out of them. The French have this habit of seeing themselves as the subject of injustice (see their dismay and anger etc being knocked out of their own world cup) and Pollock gets this, so utilises it. It's up to the French players to manage themselves better and not allow him to get in their heads.
Let's face it the French being upset by the antics of an Englishman is nothing new Brian Moore was the master at winding up the French in the 1990s especially in Paris 1992
More articles about tactics and less about this type of thing please.
Firstly Ian it was definitely Friday night, not Saturday and he was targeted repeatedly, difficult not to react in some way when you’re singled out for special treatment.