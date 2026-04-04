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Investec Champions Cup

'You're better than that': Henry Pollock involved in multiple incidents with Castres

Henry Pollock repeatedly clashing with French players.

Henry Pollock’s rapid rise shows little sign of slowing and, judging by events at cinch Stadium on Friday night, neither does his growing reputation as one of English rugby’s most irritating opponents.

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Northampton Saints’ 49-41 Champions Cup Round of 16 victory over Castres Olympique was played at a ferocious pace, but plenty of the post-match conversation centred on Pollock after several flashpoints involving the flanker and frustrated members of the Top 14 side circulated widely on social media.

It came just days after Pollock signed with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Talent Agency, becoming the first rugby player to join the stable. The move will see Matchroom manage the 21-year-old’s commercial rights and speaks to how highly he is rated beyond the pitch, with Pollock increasingly viewed as one of the sport’s breakout stars.

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On the field, however, his stock appears to be rising for different reasons among opposition players, particularly French ones.

Castres were the latest side to find themselves drawn into confrontations with the Saints back-rower, who seemed to live rent-free in blue and white heads for much of the night.

The first incident saw tempers flaring as Pollock attempted to take a quick restart 15 minutes into the game with Saints camped on Castres’ line.

As with the Champions Cup final last year against Bordeaux, several Castres players dived in for a pop at the back-row, with the England star scruffed as what should have been a routine moment escalated into a brief but spiky confrontation.

While nothing further came of it, the tête-à-tête set the tone for what was to follow.

Not long after, referee Craig Evans services were needed again when lock Guillaume Ducat was shown a yellow card for an illegal charge into Pollock at the breakdown.

The Castres forward appeared to lose patience, ramming into Pollock, with his arm tucked, from the side in an act that the referee deemed reckless enough to warrant ten minutes in the sin bin.

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The decision prompted a bit of debate online, with some suggesting Evans had been a little harsh. Context, however, mattered. Pollock had already been on the end of plenty of attention and the officials were alive to the escalating edge to Castres’ response each time his name appeared near the ball.

If Ducat’s yellow card underlined Castres’ frustration, the moment that perhaps best captured how deeply Pollock had burrowed into their psyche came later on. With Saints attacking and Tom Litchfield failing to gather a pass close to the French line, fly-half Enzo Hervé stopped to offer Pollock a slow, sarcastic clap directly in his face.

The gesture earned plenty of laughs on social media but told its own story. Rather than celebrating the defensive reprieve, Hervé was far more interested in making a point to Pollock, even as the pressure remained firmly on Castres.

“Unnecessary, unsporting conduct there. I don’t like that,” Lawrence Dallaglio said of Hervé in commentary. “You’re better than that young man.”

Saints, crucially, kept their discipline and their focus where it mattered. The English side rode out the flashpoints and booked their place in the Champions Cup quarter-finals with a composed performance that contrasted sharply with Castres’ early emotional unravelling after a fast start.

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Comments

21 Comments
J
Jannie Aus 6 days ago

Be warned Pollock. Your worth will be exposed against the Boks in July.

J
J Marc 6 days ago

If he will be picked…

J
J Marc 6 days ago

He should have got a yellow when he takkle off the ball the french support 5 meters from the goal line just before he grounded the ball for a 5 meter scrum, just in front of the ref, the assistant and maybe the TMO ,if the latter was not at the pub…

T
Timmyboy 6 days ago

Pollock did nothing but play well, if opposition players want to ruin their teams chance of winning because they’re all consumed with trying to have a go at Henry then that’s their downfall.

A
Alex 6 days ago

He eeked out a yellow card out of them. The French have this habit of seeing themselves as the subject of injustice (see their dismay and anger etc being knocked out of their own world cup) and Pollock gets this, so utilises it. It's up to the French players to manage themselves better and not allow him to get in their heads.

u
unknown 6 days ago

Let's face it the French being upset by the antics of an Englishman is nothing new Brian Moore was the master at winding up the French in the 1990s especially in Paris 1992

S
SB 6 days ago

More articles about tactics and less about this type of thing please.

u
unknown 6 days ago

Firstly Ian it was definitely Friday night, not Saturday and he was targeted repeatedly, difficult not to react in some way when you’re singled out for special treatment.

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Comments on RugbyPass

G
GP 54 minutes ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Leicester Fainga’anuku has to be in the AB’s. I believe he will be. A rocky start at times for the Crusaders , he has really showed his strength and skills, especially in the last few games.

105 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

As usual I don’t have much of an idea what you’re talking about. The whole backline and attack was terrible under Razor and got worse by the week. Jordie, along with everyone else in the backline, was used in the worst way possible in what has sadly fallen to the worlds 9th best attack. I am describing something far more like Argentina or the Hurricanes attack, not that sub club level monstrosity of last years All Blacks. Jordie at 13? Sure why not. It makes no sense whatsoever but that seems to be what makes people the most happy for some reason.

118 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Not by running straight into contact though.

105 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

Jordie was the lynchpin of the attack last year, passed more than ever (less into contact).

I think you’re both getting confused by the quality and success of said attacks.



...

118 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

Yeah but what does that 1% take to reach, it’s a throwaway line that shouldn’t be used in this manner.

It’s fine to use it as a figure to show how small world rugby is but there’s no way you can use it to lead towards getting some of that share. Look at it from the other way, he is talking about the potential of rugby in the US to generate TWICE what the global game does. That’s so far into the future, in terms of what it would take to get to, that it’s not even worth thinking about.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

The great thing about it is that it’s rugby’s roots as a fit for everyone team sport where comradery is high that’s been the foundation of its appeal and growth in the country.

I don’t think we have to worry too much about that changing.



...

7 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

And no mention of the fact Manny Iugun matched the best prop in the world??

2 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Undone by Andrew Brace at the death, obvious sealing off by barf. Still when they come to the gardens in 2 weeks we’ll get revenge.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was pretty watching Ta’avao have to look over his shoulder back at the ref while he said “not going foward, only sideways” at one scrum call!

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was good to see that he has a lot of heart for his new team and felt enough to give the ref a serve.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

I think he means Lennox kicked the ball straight into Reimer, they put Tele’a on the scrum when there was no need, Howden got under the ball for the try etc. So many things other than the card culminated in the loss, and most under Landers control, excl the handling.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah the game was tight the whole way, but you can’t expect much with the likes of Millar, Lowe, Lennox as keys in your backline.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Wow, wow, wow, what a brilliant game that was.

Could easily have gone either way but Saints starting XV won their battle but the Bath bench is what edged the contest.



...

100 Go to comments
T
Tah Man Too 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

De Groot was excellent. I thought Ta’avao played well too. That’s a very good front row you’ve got there.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah and it was a different approach too, at least to how they use the ball with TT throwing some massive long passes. Not sure it worked too well but it’s what you want to see, and those close catchs are so key against blitz D’s, you don’t get a good picture in traffic, a few offloads were fairly rusty too though.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Good game last night, enjoyed the refined structure of both sides start. Very heavy on the defensive pressure and a shame the Landers couldn’t catch better and use a few of those opportunities.

Deserved the win with that last try being held up.



...

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Drink more beer, it does the same. 🤣🤣🤣

100 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

People have a big misconception about Kaino that he was some huge Chabal type enforcer, when in fact his size was far more comparable to Flanders than anyone elses. Squire was big by comparison, as a result though he simple tended to use that as his weapon, Kaino had to develope the full kit. Shame he had health issues as he was going to be a good option though.

105 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

He knows the ultimate test this year is in South Africa. Last year the ABs were smashed in the scrum by them. He needs and wants to led the ABs scrum to something better this year.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Crikey - I think I called that one pretty well but what a fantastic game of rugby that was.

How good were Saints backline? I also thought Pollock was outstanding tonight but Bath’s forwards clawed them out of trouble. 👏👏👏



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100 Go to comments
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