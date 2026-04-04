Northern | US
10 - 14
FT
21 - 38
FT
38 - 41
FT
42 - 33
FT
71 - 0
FT
25 - 22
FT
22 - 17
FT
41 - 24
FT
43 - 41
FT
32 - 25
FT
Today
21:05
Today
23:35
Tomorrow
02:05
Tomorrow
04:35
Tomorrow
06:25
WOMENS
Tomorrow
06:30
Tomorrow
08:25
WOMENS
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
10:40
WOMENS
Tomorrow
11:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
18:00
Tomorrow
21:00
Sunday
06:30
Sunday
09:00
Super Rugby Pacific

The three performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round eight

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 01: Samipeni Finau of the All Blacks (L) speaks with Head Coach Scott Robertson (R) during a New Zealand All Blacks training session at North Harbour Stadium on July 01, 2025 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

The Easter Round of Super Rugby Pacific saw the Crusaders bid farewell to the competition’s most imposing fortress, Apollo Projects Stadium. The Fijian Drua, with their woeful away record, were always on a hiding to nothing and lost heavily 69-26 in a celebratory night for Codie Taylor.

The Chiefs overpowered the Waratahs 42-14 in Hamilton. Quinn Tupaea was exceptional again, but another All Black was even more explosive.

The leading Aussie contenders appear to be fading at the halfway mark. The Reds joined the Brumbies with three defeats after a shock loss against the Force.

Who were the performers of the week in round eight of Super Rugby Pacific?

Codie Taylor (Crusaders)

The farewell of Apollo Projects Stadium turned into a milestone-shattering night for 106-Test All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor.

His club, Sydenham, performed a haka before kick-off as Codie, joined by his family, took the field for his 150th Crusaders game at the same ground where he made his Crusaders debut in a 55-20 win against the Southern Kings in 2013.

He also played his 50th (lost 3-12 v British & Irish Lions, 2017) and 100th (won 31-29 v Brumbies, 2021) Crusaders matches at the Apollo.

Against the Drua, Taylor became the first New Zealand forward to score four tries in a Super Rugby match and just the 14th Kiwi and fourth Crusaders forward to score a hat-trick in a 69-26 win.

This marked the Crusaders’ 100th win at Apollo in just 122 matches. The Brumbies took 133 matches to reach 100 wins at GIO Stadium in Canberra. The Hurricanes took 145 at Hnry Stadium in Wellington.

Additionally, the Crusaders posted their highest score against Drua, surpassing the 61 scored in 2022.

The lineout operated flawlessly (15/15), and Taylor contributed seven tackles in a vintage display.

Taylor scored more tries than any other player at the Apollo, with 36 in 95 appearances, including one on his All Blacks debut at the venue in a 39-18 win over Argentina in 2015.

He also holds the record for the most tries by a Super Rugby forward with 53, with Scott Higginbotham on 41 and Ardie Savea on 39 behind.

Taylor has won 114 of his 150 Crusaders games and has been part of eight Super Rugby titles. He is the ninth Crusader to play 150 games. All of them have won 100 or more Super Rugby matches.

“We talked a lot about channelling the emotion into a performance we could be really proud of,” Taylor said. ‘We wanted to leave our mark on this place. What was meant to be temporary has so much history now, and those memories will last forever.”

Related

'Top draw tonight': Jono Gibbes on All Black's return to form

"Yeah I think that was an area that we we learned in Australia we weren't happy with our breakdown area, our carry, and our clean," Gibbes said.

Read Now

Samipeni Finau (Chiefs)

The Waratahs horror run in New Zealand continued, dropping their 11th consecutive match; eight of the last nine, conceding 40 or more points. The Waratahs have not beaten the Chiefs in Hamilton since 2010.

Blindside Samipeni Finau has struggled to get regular minutes in 2026, appearing for only 146 minutes across five matches before Saturday.

Against the Waratahs the dozen Test All Black was at his belligerent best. Just ask Siosifa Amone, who fell victim to a crushing missile of a tackle.

Finau’s impact is not easily measured by the stats sheet. Moments like the Amone wipeout and a later try make him a formidable prospect. It’s Jerry Collins-like.

Kyren Taumoefolau is another who’s struggled for regular minutes. His two tries and 96 meters gained in possession for the Chiefs underscored why the dazzling Tasman talent was lured from Moana Pasifika to Hamilton.

Match Summary

2
Penalty Goals
0
6
Tries
2
3
Conversions
2
0
Drop Goals
0
135
Carries
86
9
Line Breaks
9
20
Turnovers Lost
16
5
Turnovers Won
8

Franco Molina (Western Force) 

Statistically, the Western Force appeared to have little chance of beating the Reds in Brisbane. The Reds had won 9 of their last 11 games against the Force and six in a row in Queensland. The Force had lost 22 of their last 24 games as the away team.

Instead, the Force rampaged to a memorable 42-19 victory, their largest against the Reds since a 38-3 hiding in 2007. In that game, Wallaby Cameron Shepherd piled on 23 points.

In reality, the Force have been better than their dire winning record in 2026 illustrates. They rank inside the top four for the best lineout in the competition, a weapon that has genuinely challenged quality teams. In the first five-eighth Ben Donaldson, they have a Wallabies pivot who has led the player of the season voting at the halfway mark of the campaign.

Missing the typically consistent Wallabies lock, Jeremy Williams, against the Reds could have been a problem. Instead, Franco Molina played like a man possessed. His bushy face, with cuts and bandages, looked like Spartacus after a bar fight.

Molina became just the second Force forward after Nic Dolly in a 52-15 win against Fijian Drua in 2025 to score a hat-trick.

Additionally, Molina ranked inside the top five for carries (14), meters gained (73), defenders beaten (5), and lineout catches (5) as the Force secured all 19 of their own lineout throws, disrupted three of the Reds’, and battered the hosts into submission. The Reds were forced to make 107 more tackles.

Molina had only averaged 33 minutes per game across six appearances this season but produced an 80-minute performance that showed why he’s featured in some of Argentina’s biggest wins recently, including two wins against the All Blacks: 38-30 in Wellington in 2024 and 29-23 in Buenos Aires in 2025.

He also played in the record 67-27 drubbing of Australia in Santa Fe in 2024, the rare 29-28 upset of the world champion Springboks in Santiago del Estero in 2024, and the 28-24 win over the British and Irish Lions in Dublin in 2025.

Molina has been an international teammate of 121-Test Pumas legend Pablo Matera, who played for the 2022 Crusaders Super Rugby Championship-winning team and earned three official Man of the Match awards in his 14 appearances.

Recommended

Ireland trio see Ulster through Ospreys storm to Challenge Cup last 8

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle survive Newcastle Red Bulls fightback

George Ford boots Sale into Champions Cup last eight at Harlequins

VIDEO. Kalvin Gourgues flashé en excès de vitesse sur son premier essai contre Bristol

ANALYSIS

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Super Rugby Pacific live and free on RugbyPassTV in the USA! 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Fissler Confidential: Sharks hunt Embrose Papier, Leinster face losing hooker

2

Patrick Schickerling: ‘I'd be lying if I said playing for Scotland is not part of my ambitions’

3
3

Rabah Slimani pens deal with French giants as Leinster exit signed off

2
4

What logic is there to bringing back Brodie Retallick

19
5

New candidate for the Ireland No.10 jersey signs for Ulster

1
6

Rob Baxter expands on the reasons behind Josh Hodge's sudden exit

3
7

The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

118
8

‘The All Blacks may not win next year’s World Cup but at least they have been better set up to succeed’

46

Comments

2 Comments
G
GP 5 days ago

It was a pleasure to be at Codie Taylor’s 150th game on Friday. 4 tries and a resounding win in the final game at Apollo Projects Stadium is an amazing effort. A good man and one of the greats as a player. George Bell, who came off the bench is a try scoring machine as well.

C
Cantab 5 days ago

I fully agree with that. Codies 4th try reminded me of Sean Fitzpatrick who was also one of the great hookers. I can see George Bell as being of the same ilk.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Dalton: 'Some girls like to be screaming and shouting, and that works for them. I’m definitely the opposite'

This Six Nations Aoife Dalton comes in as a mainstay of the Irish team after captaining the Wolfhounds to Celtic challenge glory. But it wasn't always this way. “I’ll never forget that Six Nations. I remember, after that, thinking, ‘I’ll never play for Ireland again. That’s me done!’

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'Are we about to witness two of the greatest Champions Cup quarter-finals?'

Even those with the longest memories will struggle to recall better ties in prospect than Bath v Northampton and Bordeaux-Begles versus Toulouse.

LONG READ

Is Antoine Dupont no longer undroppable?

The iconic Frenchman has taken time to recover from a serious knee injury and there are murmurs he is no longer an automatic pick

4

Comments on RugbyPass

G
GP 53 minutes ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Leicester Fainga’anuku has to be in the AB’s. I believe he will be. A rocky start at times for the Crusaders , he has really showed his strength and skills, especially in the last few games.

105 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

As usual I don’t have much of an idea what you’re talking about. The whole backline and attack was terrible under Razor and got worse by the week. Jordie, along with everyone else in the backline, was used in the worst way possible in what has sadly fallen to the worlds 9th best attack. I am describing something far more like Argentina or the Hurricanes attack, not that sub club level monstrosity of last years All Blacks. Jordie at 13? Sure why not. It makes no sense whatsoever but that seems to be what makes people the most happy for some reason.

118 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Not by running straight into contact though.

105 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

Jordie was the lynchpin of the attack last year, passed more than ever (less into contact).

I think you’re both getting confused by the quality and success of said attacks.



...

118 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

Yeah but what does that 1% take to reach, it’s a throwaway line that shouldn’t be used in this manner.

It’s fine to use it as a figure to show how small world rugby is but there’s no way you can use it to lead towards getting some of that share. Look at it from the other way, he is talking about the potential of rugby in the US to generate TWICE what the global game does. That’s so far into the future, in terms of what it would take to get to, that it’s not even worth thinking about.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

The great thing about it is that it’s rugby’s roots as a fit for everyone team sport where comradery is high that’s been the foundation of its appeal and growth in the country.

I don’t think we have to worry too much about that changing.



...

7 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

And no mention of the fact Manny Iugun matched the best prop in the world??

2 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Undone by Andrew Brace at the death, obvious sealing off by barf. Still when they come to the gardens in 2 weeks we’ll get revenge.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was pretty watching Ta’avao have to look over his shoulder back at the ref while he said “not going foward, only sideways” at one scrum call!

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was good to see that he has a lot of heart for his new team and felt enough to give the ref a serve.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

I think he means Lennox kicked the ball straight into Reimer, they put Tele’a on the scrum when there was no need, Howden got under the ball for the try etc. So many things other than the card culminated in the loss, and most under Landers control, excl the handling.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah the game was tight the whole way, but you can’t expect much with the likes of Millar, Lowe, Lennox as keys in your backline.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Wow, wow, wow, what a brilliant game that was.

Could easily have gone either way but Saints starting XV won their battle but the Bath bench is what edged the contest.



...

100 Go to comments
T
Tah Man Too 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

De Groot was excellent. I thought Ta’avao played well too. That’s a very good front row you’ve got there.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah and it was a different approach too, at least to how they use the ball with TT throwing some massive long passes. Not sure it worked too well but it’s what you want to see, and those close catchs are so key against blitz D’s, you don’t get a good picture in traffic, a few offloads were fairly rusty too though.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Good game last night, enjoyed the refined structure of both sides start. Very heavy on the defensive pressure and a shame the Landers couldn’t catch better and use a few of those opportunities.

Deserved the win with that last try being held up.



...

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Drink more beer, it does the same. 🤣🤣🤣

100 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

People have a big misconception about Kaino that he was some huge Chabal type enforcer, when in fact his size was far more comparable to Flanders than anyone elses. Squire was big by comparison, as a result though he simple tended to use that as his weapon, Kaino had to develope the full kit. Shame he had health issues as he was going to be a good option though.

105 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

He knows the ultimate test this year is in South Africa. Last year the ABs were smashed in the scrum by them. He needs and wants to led the ABs scrum to something better this year.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Crikey - I think I called that one pretty well but what a fantastic game of rugby that was.

How good were Saints backline? I also thought Pollock was outstanding tonight but Bath’s forwards clawed them out of trouble. 👏👏👏



...

100 Go to comments
Close Panel
Close Panel

Edition & Time Zone

{{current.name}}
Set time zone automatically
{{selectedTimezoneTitle}} (auto)
Choose a different time zone
Close Panel

Editions

Close Panel

Change Time Zone

Search Timezones
Close
ADVERTISEMENT