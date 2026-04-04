Exeter Chiefs lock Andrea Zambonin admits that the secret is out and that Italy’s first-ever Six Nations win over England means they cannot fly under the radar anymore.

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Zambonin, 25, has established himself as Gonzalo Quesada’s first-choice number five since starting both Tests against South Africa, and says the 23-18 win over Steve Borthwick’s England at the Stadio Olimpico has put a target on their backs.

He says that in the Nations Championship this summer, the victory over England means that Japan, the All Blacks and Australia will come harder at them because of the threat they now pose.

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“It was a good game, and being in Rome was really, really important. It was actually one of, I think, the best games we had in recent times. I’m getting into this team every time.

“The last Six Nations I was injured. The one before I played all games, but from the bench, so it’s only now that I’m starting to get involved in almost every game. So that makes me really proud.

“I think I still have much to improve, especially because Federico Ruzza has been the main number five in Italy for the past six or seven years.

“So I think I need to learn much more. I think there is still much room to improve because it’s still a young team after all. We just can’t take that for granted.

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“Teams are going to come harder because we’re not the surprise anymore. That means we have to be prepared. It’s going to be tough every time, but I think we can improve a lot,” he said.

Zambonin has been one of the signings of the season for the Chiefs, and he says that he is pleased with the start to his career in England following his move from Zebre.

“Everything is going pretty well with the club here and the national team, so I’m really happy. I feel that I have found a good club, a good group of people and friends.

“The rhythm of the game is much quicker, so you need to be fitter to follow the game. And the preparation is more focused on the details. The organisation of the club is very good,” he added.

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