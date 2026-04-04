Northern | US
10 - 14
FT
21 - 38
FT
38 - 41
FT
42 - 33
FT
71 - 0
FT
25 - 22
FT
22 - 17
FT
41 - 24
FT
43 - 41
FT
32 - 25
FT
Today
21:05
Today
23:35
Tomorrow
02:05
Tomorrow
04:35
Tomorrow
06:25
WOMENS
Tomorrow
06:30
Tomorrow
08:25
WOMENS
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
10:40
WOMENS
Tomorrow
11:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
18:00
Tomorrow
21:00
Sunday
06:30
Sunday
09:00
Challenge Cup

'Teams are going to come harder because we're not the surprise anymore'

Andrea Zambonin of Italy inspects the pitch prior to the Guinness Six Nations 2026 match between Wales and Italy at Principality Stadium on March 14, 2026 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Dan Istitene - Federugby/Federugby via Getty Images)

Exeter Chiefs lock Andrea Zambonin admits that the secret is out and that Italy’s first-ever Six Nations win over England means they cannot fly under the radar anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zambonin, 25, has established himself as Gonzalo Quesada’s first-choice number five since starting both Tests against South Africa, and says the 23-18 win over Steve Borthwick’s England at the Stadio Olimpico has put a target on their backs.

He says that in the Nations Championship this summer, the victory over England means that Japan, the All Blacks and Australia will come harder at them because of the threat they now pose.

VIDEO

“It was a good game, and being in Rome was really, really important. It was actually one of, I think, the best games we had in recent times. I’m getting into this team every time.

“The last Six Nations I was injured. The one before I played all games, but from the bench, so it’s only now that I’m starting to get involved in almost every game. So that makes me really proud.

“I think I still have much to improve, especially because Federico Ruzza has been the main number five in Italy for the past six or seven years.

“So I think I need to learn much more. I think there is still much room to improve because it’s still a young team after all. We just can’t take that for granted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Teams are going to come harder because we’re not the surprise anymore. That means we have to be prepared. It’s going to be tough every time, but I think we can improve a lot,” he said.

Zambonin has been one of the signings of the season for the Chiefs, and he says that he is pleased with the start to his career in England following his move from Zebre.

“Everything is going pretty well with the club here and the national team, so I’m really happy. I feel that I have found a good club, a good group of people and friends.

“The rhythm of the game is much quicker, so you need to be fitter to follow the game. And the preparation is more focused on the details. The organisation of the club is very good,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dewi Lake has played his last game for Ospreys

Wales captain Dewi Lake, who will be joining Gloucester in the Gallagher PREM next season, has played his last game for the Ospreys after being ruled out for the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Fissler Confidential: Sharks hunt Embrose Papier, Leinster face losing hooker

2

Patrick Schickerling: ‘I'd be lying if I said playing for Scotland is not part of my ambitions’

3
3

Rabah Slimani pens deal with French giants as Leinster exit signed off

2
4

What logic is there to bringing back Brodie Retallick

19
5

New candidate for the Ireland No.10 jersey signs for Ulster

1
6

Rob Baxter expands on the reasons behind Josh Hodge's sudden exit

3
7

The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

118
8

‘The All Blacks may not win next year’s World Cup but at least they have been better set up to succeed’

46

Comments

1 Comment
E
Eric Elwood 6 days ago

The 6 Nations were aware of Italy’s threat for several seasons now but particularly the last 3-4 years and they have stepped up this year. I think the strategic decision to play Tests against SA worked well for both countries. The other SH giants will have taken note. Italy under the current leadership are learning like a sponge and the Nations Championship will be another huge opportunity for this team.


Italy have the same teams as Ireland: they play Japan first and then NZ and Australia.

NZ-Italy will be in between NZs France and Ireland matches. Italy can trouble them.

Australia face Italy the week after playing France so not the worst time to play Australia for the Italians. Italy must beat Japan clearly. Total two wins will be an excellent return but a good showing is still possible with only one win.

If they get two wins then being the top NH team is a runner after the Autumn series, bonus points and points difference will be vital.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Dalton: 'Some girls like to be screaming and shouting, and that works for them. I’m definitely the opposite'

This Six Nations Aoife Dalton comes in as a mainstay of the Irish team after captaining the Wolfhounds to Celtic challenge glory. But it wasn't always this way. “I’ll never forget that Six Nations. I remember, after that, thinking, ‘I’ll never play for Ireland again. That’s me done!’

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'Are we about to witness two of the greatest Champions Cup quarter-finals?'

Even those with the longest memories will struggle to recall better ties in prospect than Bath v Northampton and Bordeaux-Begles versus Toulouse.

LONG READ

Is Antoine Dupont no longer undroppable?

The iconic Frenchman has taken time to recover from a serious knee injury and there are murmurs he is no longer an automatic pick

4

Comments on RugbyPass

G
GP 34 minutes ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Leicester Fainga’anuku has to be in the AB’s. I believe he will be. A rocky start at times for the Crusaders , he has really showed his strength and skills, especially in the last few games.

105 Go to comments
N
Nickers 49 minutes ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

As usual I don’t have much of an idea what you’re talking about. The whole backline and attack was terrible under Razor and got worse by the week. Jordie, along with everyone else in the backline, was used in the worst way possible in what has sadly fallen to the worlds 9th best attack. I am describing something far more like Argentina or the Hurricanes attack, not that sub club level monstrosity of last years All Blacks. Jordie at 13? Sure why not. It makes no sense whatsoever but that seems to be what makes people the most happy for some reason.

118 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Not by running straight into contact though.

105 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

Jordie was the lynchpin of the attack last year, passed more than ever (less into contact).

I think you’re both getting confused by the quality and success of said attacks.



...

118 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

Yeah but what does that 1% take to reach, it’s a throwaway line that shouldn’t be used in this manner.

It’s fine to use it as a figure to show how small world rugby is but there’s no way you can use it to lead towards getting some of that share. Look at it from the other way, he is talking about the potential of rugby in the US to generate TWICE what the global game does. That’s so far into the future, in terms of what it would take to get to, that it’s not even worth thinking about.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

The great thing about it is that it’s rugby’s roots as a fit for everyone team sport where comradery is high that’s been the foundation of its appeal and growth in the country.

I don’t think we have to worry too much about that changing.



...

7 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

And no mention of the fact Manny Iugun matched the best prop in the world??

2 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Undone by Andrew Brace at the death, obvious sealing off by barf. Still when they come to the gardens in 2 weeks we’ll get revenge.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was pretty watching Ta’avao have to look over his shoulder back at the ref while he said “not going foward, only sideways” at one scrum call!

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was good to see that he has a lot of heart for his new team and felt enough to give the ref a serve.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

I think he means Lennox kicked the ball straight into Reimer, they put Tele’a on the scrum when there was no need, Howden got under the ball for the try etc. So many things other than the card culminated in the loss, and most under Landers control, excl the handling.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah the game was tight the whole way, but you can’t expect much with the likes of Millar, Lowe, Lennox as keys in your backline.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Wow, wow, wow, what a brilliant game that was.

Could easily have gone either way but Saints starting XV won their battle but the Bath bench is what edged the contest.



...

100 Go to comments
T
Tah Man Too 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

De Groot was excellent. I thought Ta’avao played well too. That’s a very good front row you’ve got there.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah and it was a different approach too, at least to how they use the ball with TT throwing some massive long passes. Not sure it worked too well but it’s what you want to see, and those close catchs are so key against blitz D’s, you don’t get a good picture in traffic, a few offloads were fairly rusty too though.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Good game last night, enjoyed the refined structure of both sides start. Very heavy on the defensive pressure and a shame the Landers couldn’t catch better and use a few of those opportunities.

Deserved the win with that last try being held up.



...

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Drink more beer, it does the same. 🤣🤣🤣

100 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

People have a big misconception about Kaino that he was some huge Chabal type enforcer, when in fact his size was far more comparable to Flanders than anyone elses. Squire was big by comparison, as a result though he simple tended to use that as his weapon, Kaino had to develope the full kit. Shame he had health issues as he was going to be a good option though.

105 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

He knows the ultimate test this year is in South Africa. Last year the ABs were smashed in the scrum by them. He needs and wants to led the ABs scrum to something better this year.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Crikey - I think I called that one pretty well but what a fantastic game of rugby that was.

How good were Saints backline? I also thought Pollock was outstanding tonight but Bath’s forwards clawed them out of trouble. 👏👏👏



...

100 Go to comments
Close Panel
Close Panel

Edition & Time Zone

{{current.name}}
Set time zone automatically
{{selectedTimezoneTitle}} (auto)
Choose a different time zone
Close Panel

Editions

Close Panel

Change Time Zone

Search Timezones
Close
ADVERTISEMENT