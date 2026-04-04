Zambonin, 25, has established himself as Gonzalo Quesada’s first-choice number five since starting both Tests against South Africa, and says the 23-18 win over Steve Borthwick’s England at the Stadio Olimpico has put a target on their backs.
He says that in the Nations Championship this summer, the victory over England means that Japan, the All Blacks and Australia will come harder at them because of the threat they now pose.
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“It was a good game, and being in Rome was really, really important. It was actually one of, I think, the best games we had in recent times. I’m getting into this team every time.
“The last Six Nations I was injured. The one before I played all games, but from the bench, so it’s only now that I’m starting to get involved in almost every game. So that makes me really proud.
“I think I still have much to improve, especially because Federico Ruzza has been the main number five in Italy for the past six or seven years.
“So I think I need to learn much more. I think there is still much room to improve because it’s still a young team after all. We just can’t take that for granted.
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“Teams are going to come harder because we’re not the surprise anymore. That means we have to be prepared. It’s going to be tough every time, but I think we can improve a lot,” he said.
Zambonin has been one of the signings of the season for the Chiefs, and he says that he is pleased with the start to his career in England following his move from Zebre.
“Everything is going pretty well with the club here and the national team, so I’m really happy. I feel that I have found a good club, a good group of people and friends.
“The rhythm of the game is much quicker, so you need to be fitter to follow the game. And the preparation is more focused on the details. The organisation of the club is very good,” he added.
Wales captain Dewi Lake, who will be joining Gloucester in the Gallagher PREM next season, has played his last game for the Ospreys after being ruled out for the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury.
Dalton: 'Some girls like to be screaming and shouting, and that works for them. I’m definitely the opposite'
This Six Nations Aoife Dalton comes in as a mainstay of the Irish team after captaining the Wolfhounds to Celtic challenge glory. But it wasn't always this way. “I’ll never forget that Six Nations. I remember, after that, thinking, ‘I’ll never play for Ireland again. That’s me done!’
LONG READ
Mick Cleary: 'Are we about to witness two of the greatest Champions Cup quarter-finals?'
Even those with the longest memories will struggle to recall better ties in prospect than Bath v Northampton and Bordeaux-Begles versus Toulouse.
LONG READ
Is Antoine Dupont no longer undroppable?
The iconic Frenchman has taken time to recover from a serious knee injury and there are murmurs he is no longer an automatic pick
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The 6 Nations were aware of Italy’s threat for several seasons now but particularly the last 3-4 years and they have stepped up this year. I think the strategic decision to play Tests against SA worked well for both countries. The other SH giants will have taken note. Italy under the current leadership are learning like a sponge and the Nations Championship will be another huge opportunity for this team.
Italy have the same teams as Ireland: they play Japan first and then NZ and Australia.
NZ-Italy will be in between NZs France and Ireland matches. Italy can trouble them.
Australia face Italy the week after playing France so not the worst time to play Australia for the Italians. Italy must beat Japan clearly. Total two wins will be an excellent return but a good showing is still possible with only one win.
If they get two wins then being the top NH team is a runner after the Autumn series, bonus points and points difference will be vital.