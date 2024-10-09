Northern Edition

WXV 2

WXV 2: Final round team news as Tuipulotu starts for Wales against Japan

By Martyn Thomas
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 04: Sisilia Tuipulotu of Wales arrives at the stadium prior to the WXV 2 Pool match between Wales and Italy at Athlone Sports Stadium on October 04, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Johan Rynners - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

The destination of the WXV 2 2024 title will be decided at the end of the third and final round this weekend.

Australia head into their final match against Scotland on Saturday (kick-off 17:00 local time, GMT+2) knowing they will be crowned champions if they avoid defeat.

Yet, a bonus-point victory for Scotland would ensure the 2023 winners retain their title and there is also a scenario in which hosts South Africa can finish top of the second-level standings.

To have any chance of becoming champions, the Springbok Women must beat Italy with a bonus point in Saturday’s opening match (14:00 local time).

On Friday, meanwhile, Wales meet Japan (kick-off 16:00 local time) with the loser guaranteed to finish bottom of the standings. Regardless of their results, Wales, Australia, Scotland and Italy will qualify for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 at the completion of their matches.

You can watch all the action live and for free via RugbyPass TV, where there isn’t a local broadcast deal in place.

Get all the team news for the final round of WXV 2 matches below as and when it drops.

Wales v Japan

Ioan Cunningham has made three changes to the Wales starting line-up for their final round assignment in Cape Town.

Sisilia Tuipulotu comes into the front row for her first start of the tournament, while Abbie Fleming is selected in the second row. Donna Rose and Georgia Evans drop to the bench.

In the backs, Kayleigh Powell is handed the number 10 jersey in place of Lleucu George, whose campaign was ended by a knee injury picked up late in last week’s defeat to Italy.

Robyn Wilkins, who only arrived in South Africa on Tuesday, has been named among the replacements.

Fixture
WXV 2
Wales Womens
10:00
11 Oct 24
Japan Womens
All Stats and Data

Meanwhile, Japan head coach Lesley McKenzie has made two changes to the side the lost narrowly to Scotland last weekend.

Hooker Kotomi Taniguchi returns to the front row, swapping jersey numbers with Asuka Kuge who drops to the bench.

And the only other change comes in the backs, where Misaki Matsumura starts on the right wing in place of Rinka Matsuda, who drops out of the squad altogether.

There is, though, a return to the matchday 23 for forward Kyoko Hosokawa, who is named among the replacements with Sakurako Korai dropping out.

Wales: 15. Jasmine Joyce, 14. Carys Cox, 13. Hannah Jones (captain), 12. Hannah Bluck, 11. Nel Metcalfe, 10. Kayleigh Powell, 9. Keira Bevan, 1. Gwenllian Pyrs, 2. Carys Phillips, 3. Sisilia Tuipulotu, 4. Natalia John, 5. Abbie Fleming, 6. Alisha Butchers, 7. Allex Callender, 8. Bethan Lewis.
Replacements: 16. Molly Reardon, 17. Maisie Davies, 18. Donna Rose, 19. Georgia Evans, 20. Kate Williams, 21. Sian Jones, 22. Robyn Wilkins, 23. Courtney Keight.

Japan: 15. Sora Nishimura, 14. Misaki Matsumura, 13. Mana Furuta, 12. Haruka Hirotsu, 11. Komachi Imakugi, 10. Ayasa Otsuka, 9. Moe Tsukui, 1. Sachiko Kato, 2. Kotomi Taniguchi, 3. Wako Kitano, 4. Yuna Sato, 5. Otoka Yoshimura, 6. Masami Kawamura, 7. Iroha Nagata (captain), 8. Seina Sato.
Replacements: 16. Asuka Kuge, 17. Manami Mine, 18. Nijiho Nagata, 19. Kyoko Hosokawa, 20. Jennifer Nduka, 21. Megumi Abe, 22. Minori Yamamoto, 23. Kanako Kobayashi.

