WXV 2: Final round team news as Tuipulotu starts for Wales against Japan

The destination of the WXV 2 2024 title will be decided at the end of the third and final round this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia head into their final match against Scotland on Saturday (kick-off 17:00 local time, GMT+2) knowing they will be crowned champions if they avoid defeat.

Yet, a bonus-point victory for Scotland would ensure the 2023 winners retain their title and there is also a scenario in which hosts South Africa can finish top of the second-level standings.

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off

in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what

will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale ‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off

in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what

will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale

To have any chance of becoming champions, the Springbok Women must beat Italy with a bonus point in Saturday’s opening match (14:00 local time).

On Friday, meanwhile, Wales meet Japan (kick-off 16:00 local time) with the loser guaranteed to finish bottom of the standings. Regardless of their results, Wales, Australia, Scotland and Italy will qualify for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 at the completion of their matches.

You can watch all the action live and for free via RugbyPass TV, where there isn’t a local broadcast deal in place.

Get all the team news for the final round of WXV 2 matches below as and when it drops.

Wales v Japan

Ioan Cunningham has made three changes to the Wales starting line-up for their final round assignment in Cape Town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sisilia Tuipulotu comes into the front row for her first start of the tournament, while Abbie Fleming is selected in the second row. Donna Rose and Georgia Evans drop to the bench.

In the backs, Kayleigh Powell is handed the number 10 jersey in place of Lleucu George, whose campaign was ended by a knee injury picked up late in last week’s defeat to Italy.

Robyn Wilkins, who only arrived in South Africa on Tuesday, has been named among the replacements.

Wales Womens Japan Womens All Stats and Data

Meanwhile, Japan head coach Lesley McKenzie has made two changes to the side the lost narrowly to Scotland last weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hooker Kotomi Taniguchi returns to the front row, swapping jersey numbers with Asuka Kuge who drops to the bench.

And the only other change comes in the backs, where Misaki Matsumura starts on the right wing in place of Rinka Matsuda, who drops out of the squad altogether.

There is, though, a return to the matchday 23 for forward Kyoko Hosokawa, who is named among the replacements with Sakurako Korai dropping out.

Wales: 15. Jasmine Joyce, 14. Carys Cox, 13. Hannah Jones (captain), 12. Hannah Bluck, 11. Nel Metcalfe, 10. Kayleigh Powell, 9. Keira Bevan, 1. Gwenllian Pyrs, 2. Carys Phillips, 3. Sisilia Tuipulotu, 4. Natalia John, 5. Abbie Fleming, 6. Alisha Butchers, 7. Allex Callender, 8. Bethan Lewis.

Replacements: 16. Molly Reardon, 17. Maisie Davies, 18. Donna Rose, 19. Georgia Evans, 20. Kate Williams, 21. Sian Jones, 22. Robyn Wilkins, 23. Courtney Keight.

Japan: 15. Sora Nishimura, 14. Misaki Matsumura, 13. Mana Furuta, 12. Haruka Hirotsu, 11. Komachi Imakugi, 10. Ayasa Otsuka, 9. Moe Tsukui, 1. Sachiko Kato, 2. Kotomi Taniguchi, 3. Wako Kitano, 4. Yuna Sato, 5. Otoka Yoshimura, 6. Masami Kawamura, 7. Iroha Nagata (captain), 8. Seina Sato.

Replacements: 16. Asuka Kuge, 17. Manami Mine, 18. Nijiho Nagata, 19. Kyoko Hosokawa, 20. Jennifer Nduka, 21. Megumi Abe, 22. Minori Yamamoto, 23. Kanako Kobayashi.