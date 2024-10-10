Northern Edition

WXV 2

Ashley Marsters to become most-capped Wallaroo in WXV 2 decider

By Finn Morton
Ashley Marsters of Australia looks to pass the ball during the 2024 Pacific Four Series match between Australia Wallaroos and USA at AAMI Park on May 17, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Wallaroo Ashley Marsters will create more history this weekend when the backrower becomes the most-capped women’s player in Australian Rugby history. Marsters has been named at openside flanker ahead of this weekend’s WXV 2 decider against Scotland.

Marsters will move ahead of former Wallaroos captain Liz Patu as the outright leader for Test appearances with cap number 34. The flanker is one appearance ahead of current vice-captain Trilleen Pomar and two caps ahead of skipper Michaela Leonard.

The now 30-year-old has served as a pioneer of the women’s game both in Australia and around the world since debuting in Wallaroos gold in 2014. Marsters has represented Australia at two Rugby World Cups, and the loose forward is eyeing another next year in England.

Head-to-Head

We do not have any previous games on record.

“It’s a fantastic achievement for Ash to become the most-capped Wallaroos player of all time, taking over from the experienced Liz Patu,” coach Jo Yapp said in a statement.

“Our performances over the past fortnight have been positive but we’ll need to go to another level against Scotland this weekend.

“We want to keep our starting side as consistent as possible so Sally and Alapeta return to the bench in the only change to the 23.

“We want to step up and improve on our last performance and if we can play at our best we can finish the year on a strong note.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wallaroos (@wallaroosrugby)

Australia are one victory away from securing the WXV 2 title over in South Africa. The Wallaroos were classy and clinical in their opening-round win over Wales before another impressive performance saw them secure another bonus point win over hosts Springboks Women.

Coach Jo Yapp has named a fairly settled side, with Sally Fuesaina and Alapeta Ngauamo dropping out of the starting side. In the reserves, Fuesaina and Ngauamo take their places at the expense of Allana Sikimeti and Lydia Kavoa who’ve dropped out of the 23.

Bridei O’Gorman joins Tania Naden and 30-cap veteran Eva Karpani in a familiar front-row trio. Kaitlan Leaney joins captain Leonard in the middle row, while the inclusion of milestone woman Marsters in the backrow is the big talking point.

Marsters joins 15-cap blindside flanker Siokapesi Palu and No. 8 Tabua Tuinakauvadra in the loose forwards. There are 187 Test caps of experience in the starting forward pack alone, which is an average of 23.8 appearances per player.

In the backs, Layne Morgan and Faitala Moleka will combine in the halves. Western Force-bound Cecilia Smith joins Georgina Friedrichs in the midfielder, while try-scoring machines Desiree Miller and Maya Stewart will line up on a wing each.

Out the back, Caitlyn Halse has been given the nod at fullback.

The Wallabies have played Scotland on three occasions for three victories, but this is the first fixture between the two sides since 2021. It’s expected that at the end of WXV 2, Australia would’ve done enough to qualify for next year’s Rugby World Cup.

Wallaroos team to take on Scotland

  1. Bridie O’Gorman (#180 – Sydney University) – 26 caps
  2. Tania Naden (#197 – Uni-North Owls) – 18 caps
  3. Eva Karpani (#171 – Onkaparinga) – 30 caps
  4. Kaitlan Leaney (#179 – CSU Marlins) – 24 caps
  5. Michaela Leonard (c) (#168 – Tuggeranong Vikings) – 31 caps
  6. Siokapesi Palu (#194 – Rockdale Rangers) – 15 caps
  7. Ashley Marsters (#117 – Booroondarra) – 33 caps
  8. Tabua Tuinakauvadra (#200 – Tuggeranong Vikings) – 10 caps
  9. Layne Morgan (#188 – Merewether Carlton) – 28 caps
  10. Faitala Moleka (#199 – Blacktown Scorpions) – 14 caps
  11. Desiree Miller (#204 – Eastern Suburbs) – 11 caps
  12. Cecilia Smith (#190 – Leeton Dianas) – 17 caps
  13. Georgina Friedrichs (#178 – Wests Bulldogs) – 28 caps
  14. Maya Stewart (#196 – Nelson Bay Gropers) – 15 caps
  15. Caitlyn Halse (#210 – Southern Districts) – 5 caps

Replacements

  1. Tiarna Molloy (#191 – Inverell Highlanders) – 6 caps
  2. Sally Fuesaina (#208 – Campbeltown Harlequins) – 3 caps
  3. Alapeta Ngauamo (#215 – Wests Bulldogs) – 2 caps
  4. Atasi Lafai (#161 – Campbelltown Harlequins) – 17 caps
  5. Lucy Dinnen (#216 – Wanneroo) – 4 caps
  6. Samantha Wood (# – Kalamunda District) – 4 caps
  7. Trilleen Pomare (#155 – Wanneroo) – 32 caps
  8. Lori Cramer (#172 – University of Queensland) – 26 caps

