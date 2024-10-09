Northern Edition

Super Rugby Pacific

Dominic Gardiner tipped to have ‘very important’ role in Crusaders’ future

By Finn Morton
Dominic Gardiner of the Crusaders looks on during the round three Super Rugby Pacific match between the Moana Pasifika and the Crusaders at Forsyth Barr Stadium on March 04, 2022 in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

Former New Zealand U20s forward Dominic Gardiner has re-committed to the Crusaders for another few seasons through to 2027. Gardiner proved to be a reliable option for the club once again in 2024, making 10 appearances which included a handful of starts.

Gardiner wore the No. 6 jersey in five consecutive matches to start the Crusaders’ new era under coach Rob Penney before dropping back to the bench. With the 23-year-old coming off the pine, Corey Kellow and Cullen Grace were given chances to start on the blindside.

It was another promising campaign from the loose forward who is primed for a big few seasons ahead in Christchurch. Since debuting for the club in 2022 against Moana Pasifika, Gardiner has made 25 appearances for the Crusaders.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Crusaders (@crusadersrugbyteam)

During Gardiner’s stint at the club so far, the former All Blacks XV squad member has been part of two championship-winning sides. With a telling presence around the breakdown and some versatility to offer, this is an important re-signing for the Crusaders moving forward.

“I continue to live my dream at the Crusaders, so it was a no-brainer to sign on with the club until 2027,” Gardiner said in a statement.

“I’m looking forward to getting back around the boys in pre-season and proving ourselves.

“Added motivation, of course, was also the chance to play at One New Zealand stadium in 2026. Christchurch has been through so much, and it’ll be huge for the community to have it open.”

Heralded as an exciting rugby talent on the rise, Gardiner was selected in the All Blacks XV’s squad to take on Ireland A and the Barbarians in 2022. Gardiner was named along with Billy Harmon, Luke Jacobson, Christian Lio-Willie and Marino Mikaele-Tu’u in the backrow.

Ian Foster, who was the All Blacks coach at the time, helped select the squad. That in itself just goes to show that Gardiner has plenty of potential within rugby’s ranks in New Zealand, so it’s not difficult to understand why the Crusaders are so thrilled with the announcement.

“Dom is a very important piece of the future at the Crusaders and we’re rapt to secure his commitment,” coach Rob Penney explained. “He’s a proven performer with plenty of room to grow, which is the exciting bit from the organisation’s perspective.”

The Crusaders Academy graduate offers some aforementioned versatility, with the Cantabrian starting at second row twice during this year’s NPC campaign. Gardiner packed down at No. 5 lock against Auckland before making an appearance at No. 4.

LIVE

{{item.title}}

