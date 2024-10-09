Former Australia U20 backrower re-signs with Reds after breakout season

Former Australia Under 20s backrower John Bryant has re-signed with the Queensland Rugby Union for another two years. Bryant has been rewarded after a breakout season with the Queensland Reds, with the 21-year-old playing all three backrow positions in 2024.

Bryant debuted for the Queensland Reds almost one year ago against Japan heavyweights Panasonic Wild Knights at Ballymore. While playmaker Harry McLaughlin-Phillips was especially impressive that afternoon, Bryant also managed to show signs of promise.

The versatile backrower has since played a further 15 matches for Queensland, which has included physical battles with Kiwi and Australian opposition in Super Rugby Pacific. Bryant was also named to play Warren Gatland’s Wales in Brisbane and later a clash with Tonga.

Wallaby Jock Campbell captained the Reds against the Welsh. It was a starting side that boasted a wealth of talent, including Bryant at openside flanker, and the Reds also came out on top in an entertaining tour match.

Over the last 12 months, Bryant has been one of the Reds’ top examples of the club’s development strategy. Bryant learnt a lot from the year that was and is looking forward to another couple of years in the River City.

“It was an awesome season learning from the coaches and players around me and I’m really looking forward to putting in another two years,” Bryant said in a statement.

“My first couple of games coming in, you get a shock when seeing what Super Rugby is all about with the higher pace of play.

“The biggest thing you learn is that all the prep you do throughout the week is really key to performing on the weekend. You have to put all the detail in to get it spot on.”

In that hit-out against the Welsh, Bryant started in a talented backrow that included Seru Uru on the blindside and Joe Brial and No. 8. Former All Black Jeffery Toomaga-Allen provided some muscle up front, and in-form winger Tim Ryan also got a start.

The Reds put up a mighty good fight but ended up falling 36-35 in a thriller. But, there was plenty of reasons for fans to be excited as coach Les Kiss continues to blood relatively new talent including the likes of Bryant and Louis Werchon at halfback.

“It was pretty special to play against the Welsh as well as visiting Tonga to find out how they do things,” Bryant added.

“Playing against different styles does improve your game. The Reds have a tour to Japan coming p and I’m really excited about our other tour games against Bristol and Ulster early next year because I’ve never been to Europe.”

Bryant started five matches for the Reds during Super Rugby Pacific, including their quarter-final loss to the Chiefs in Hamilton. Fraser McReight and Reds co-captain Liam Wright also started in that fixture, with the visitors going down 43-21.

There are world-class options in the Reds’ backrow. Current Wallabies captain Harry Wilson is also a force to be reckoned with. Bryant couldn’t ask for much better to learn from with Wright, McReight and Wilson around.

“I’ve learnt a lot from Liam Wright, including his work in the lineouts. From Fraser, you see how he plays in the loose and is everywhere on the field. Harry Wilson has another aspect with his hard ball-carries.

“You look at each of them and try to bring a bit of everything into my game.

“I also sit down with (assistant coach) Jonathan Fisher just about every week. He’s the coach I look to the most about what to improve on and where my game is at as a backrower.

“I obviously have a big focus on the breakdown. ‘Fish’ is pretty clear there… get low and accurate to make sure there is a good delivery of the ball.”