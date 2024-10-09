WXV: Trio drafted in for Ireland’s meeting with Women’s Eagles
Ireland head coach Scott Bemand has made three changes to his starting line-up for their final WXV 1 assignment, against USA in Vancouver on Friday.
The only change in the pack comes in the front-row, where hooker Neve Jones returns in place of Clíodhna Moloney, who drops to the bench.
In the backs Nicole Fowley is selected at fly-half and Aoife Dalton comes into the midfield to partner captain Enya Breen.
Dannah O’Brien and Eve Higgins will both start the match on the replacements’ bench.
Full-back Stacey Flood is one of five players selected to start Friday’s match at BC Place who were part of the matchday squad the last time the teams met, in Dublin three years ago.
Flood kicked five points that evening to help Ireland to a 20-10 victory against the Women’s Eagles at the RDS.
Ireland opened their maiden WXV 1 campaign with a memorable 29-27 victory against New Zealand a fortnight ago but were beaten 21-8 by Canada last time out.
Ireland team to play USA
15. Stacey Flood
14. Eimear Considine
13. Aoife Dalton
12. Enya Breen (captain)
11. Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe
10. Nicole Fowley
9. Emily Lane
1. Niamh O’Dowd
2. Neve Jones
3. Linda Djougang
4. Dorothy Wall
5. Fiona Tuite
6. Erin King
7. Aoife Wafer
8. Brittany Hogan
Replacements:
16. Clíodhna Moloney
17. Siobhán McCarthy
18. Andrea Stock
19. Ruth Campbell
20. Deirbhile Nic a Bháird
21. Molly Scuffil-McCabe
22. Dannah O’Brien
23. Eve Higgins
Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 ticket application opens 5 November (22 October for Mastercard holders). Register your interest now.