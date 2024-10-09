WXV: Trio drafted in for Ireland’s meeting with Women’s Eagles

Ireland head coach Scott Bemand has made three changes to his starting line-up for their final WXV 1 assignment, against USA in Vancouver on Friday.

The only change in the pack comes in the front-row, where hooker Neve Jones returns in place of Clíodhna Moloney, who drops to the bench.

In the backs Nicole Fowley is selected at fly-half and Aoife Dalton comes into the midfield to partner captain Enya Breen.

Dannah O’Brien and Eve Higgins will both start the match on the replacements’ bench.

Full-back Stacey Flood is one of five players selected to start Friday’s match at BC Place who were part of the matchday squad the last time the teams met, in Dublin three years ago.

Flood kicked five points that evening to help Ireland to a 20-10 victory against the Women’s Eagles at the RDS.

Ireland opened their maiden WXV 1 campaign with a memorable 29-27 victory against New Zealand a fortnight ago but were beaten 21-8 by Canada last time out.

Ireland team to play USA

15. Stacey Flood

14. Eimear Considine

13. Aoife Dalton

12. Enya Breen (captain)

11. Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe

10. Nicole Fowley

9. Emily Lane

1. Niamh O’Dowd

2. Neve Jones

3. Linda Djougang

4. Dorothy Wall

5. Fiona Tuite

6. Erin King

7. Aoife Wafer

8. Brittany Hogan

Replacements:

16. Clíodhna Moloney

17. Siobhán McCarthy

18. Andrea Stock

19. Ruth Campbell

20. Deirbhile Nic a Bháird

21. Molly Scuffil-McCabe

22. Dannah O’Brien

23. Eve Higgins