Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
36 - 19
FT
55 - 21
FT
13 - 19
FT
WOMENS
24 - 27
FT
47 - 21
FT
17 - 45
FT
WOMENS
26 - 36
FT
43 - 22
FT
29 - 20
FT
11 - 10
FT
30 - 27
FT
26 - 33
FT
WOMENS
5 - 35
FT
30 - 33
FT
0 - 20
FT
WOMENS
10 - 42
FT
5 - 36
FT
23 - 0
FT
28 - 23
FT
14 - 22
FT
WOMENS
21 - 8
FT
WOMENS
29 - 42
FT
24 - 26
FT
57 - 29
FT
29 - 14
FT
19 - 18
FT
31 - 49
FT
WOMENS
Tomorrow
15:00
Friday
02:05
Friday
10:00
WOMENS
Friday
11:00
WOMENS
Friday
13:00
Friday
13:30
Friday
13:30
Friday
13:30
Friday
13:30
Friday
13:30
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:45
Friday
15:00
Friday
15:30
WOMENS
Friday
21:05
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
08:00
WOMENS
Saturday
08:30
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:00
WOMENS
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
11:00
WOMENS
Saturday
12:15
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
12:30
WOMENS
Saturday
12:45
Saturday
14:35
Saturday
15:00
Saturday
15:05
Saturday
18:45
WOMENS
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
22:00
WOMENS
Women's Rugby World Cup

BBC’s The One Show to host Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 draw

By Martyn Thomas
BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - APRIL 27: Ireland players celebrate after the team's victory and qualification for the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup during the Guinness Women's Six Nations 2024 match between Ireland and Scotland at Kingspan Stadium on April 27, 2024 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

The Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 draw will be made live on the BBC’s The One Show next Thursday, October 17th.

ADVERTISEMENT

World Cup winner Maggie Alphonsi will join BBC Sport’s Gabby Logan and a presenter from the primetime chat show to conduct the draw, which will take place at 19:20 (GMT+1) and be streamed to those outside of the UK via RugbyPass TV.

World Rugby also announced that the match schedule will be released on October 22nd. It has already been confirmed that England will play the opening match in Sunderland and their remaining two pool matches in Northampton and Brighton.

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

Demand for tickets for the expanded 16-team tournament has so far exceeded supply, with more than 60,000 snapped up for the opening match at the Stadium of Light and finals day at Twickenham during the initial sales window last month.

This weekend is a pivotal one on the road to the World Cup, which organisers say will be the largest sporting event staged in England in 2025, as the full line-up will be decided following the final round of WXV 2024.

Hosts England and reigning champions New Zealand are among the 10 teams that have already made sure of their place at the showpiece tournament. They will be joined by Canada, France, Brazil, Ireland, South Africa, Japan, USA and Fiji.

The four non-qualified teams currently playing in WXV 2 – Australia, Italy, Scotland and Wales – are guaranteed to secure their passage to the World Cup at the completion of their matches in Cape Town.

ADVERTISEMENT

That leaves Spain, Samoa, Hong Kong China and the Netherlands competing for the remaining two tickets in the United Arab Emirates this Friday and Saturday.

Commenting on the announcement, Sarah Massey, Managing Director of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, said: “This is a significant milestone as fans will be able to plan their Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 experience.

Related

WXV: World Cup tickets and silverware up for grabs in final round

As the teams prepare to chase glory and Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 qualification, we take a look at the permutations facing all 18 nations this weekend.

Read Now

“With over 60,000 tickets already sold, the demand and enthusiasm across the country is clear. We look forward to announcing the match schedule and expect high demand across the tournament and all around the country.”

Editor of The One Show, Joanne Vaughan Jones, added: “We’re excited that the Women’s Rugby World Cup will be coming to England, it’s a big moment for women’s sport across the whole of the UK and we’re delighted to be teaming up with BBC Sport to bring One Show viewers right to the heart of these very special announcements.”

How will the draw work?

The 16 qualified teams will be given a seeding and placed into four bands depending on their position in the World Rugby Women’s Rankings on Monday, October 14th.

ADVERTISEMENT

The top four teams will be placed into band one, the second four teams into band two and so on.

One team from each band will be drawn into each of the four pools so that each pool contains one team from band one, one team from band two, one team from band three and one team from band four.

How can you buy tickets for Women’s RWC 2025?

All fans will have the opportunity to apply for tickets for all matches from 11:00 (GMT +1) on Tuesday, November 5th until 11:00 (GMT+1) on Tuesday, November 19th. Ballots will be used for any price categories which are oversubscribed.

Prior to the two-week ticket application phase, Mastercard is offering its cardholders access to a 48-hour priority sale for all matches from 11:00 (GMT +1) on Tuesday, October 22nd until 11:00 (GMT+1) on Thursday, October 24th.

Only Mastercard debit and credit cards will be accepted during this priority window.

Fans can register their interest for tickets to Women’s RWC 2025 here.

Recommended

WXV 2: Final round team news as Tuipulotu starts for Wales against Japan

Sevens icon Charlotte Caslick sets condition for 15s move before World Cup

INTERVIEW

Alev Kelter: WXV, sevens success, and a move back to the PWR

EXCLUSIVE

Laura Delgado’s WXV 3 Diary: World Cup dream within reach

EXCLUSIVE

Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 ticket application opens 5 November (22 October for Mastercard holders). Register your interest now.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Mixed news for two Paris Olympic gold medallists as Kiwi Ferns squad named

2

Sevens icon Charlotte Caslick sets condition for 15s move before World Cup

3

‘Dealt a sh*t hand’: Shiray Kaka’s emotional message during injury rehab

4

The cruel injury that cut SVNS Series rookie’s Olympic dream short

5

Stacey Waaka recognised as one of NRLW’s best before rugby sevens return

6

Wales get WXV humbling by Australia in Cape Town

7

England No8 Sarah Beckett banned after leg-breaking croc roll tackle

8

Black Ferns' Hannah King: 'I want to become a triple threat'

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Running an Australia XV tour alongside the Wallabies' voyage is a smart decision which may pay big dividends.

LONG READ

Ben Bamber: 'I'm going to be your biggest headache, I'll be a nightmare'

Two years ago, Ben Bamber gave up rugby to stack shelves and labour. Now, he's a Sale Sharks mainstay.

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'Rivalry is a box-office ticket, ripe for indulgence and legitimate exploitation'

Domestic derbies and national rivalries are a rich part of rugby offering compelling drama.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 13 minutes ago
Five key questions the Springboks urgently need to answer

I'm obsessed with giving players debuts because 1. It sends a message to players coming through our domestic system that their form will be rewarded.


Players like Cameron Hanekom, Jordan Hendrikse, Boogieman, Henco van Wyk should be incentivised to keep playing well. And get a shot.


2. Same answer as you - now is the time though, at the beginning of a 4 year cycle.

67 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 19 minutes ago
Five key questions the Springboks urgently need to answer

Which one? I replied with "General Depth".

67 Go to comments
D
DP 29 minutes ago
Three Pumas, two ABs make SA website's Rugby Championship 2024 XV

What's your team of the tournament? etc etc

3 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

If your B Team beat our B Team, then yes, your B Team is better than our B Team.


But to to draw the conclusion that your B Team is better than our B Team because your B Team beat another team is childish.

370 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I suspect that Turdlough is Ben Smith.

370 Go to comments
M
MO 1 hour ago
Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

Razor does have a conundrum - Will Jordan scores tries! The majority of his AB career has been wing, but his favoured position is Full Back. Is Will Jordan an exceptional fullback? The answer is probably NO. He's not especially good under the high ball. He's not especially good kicking out of defense. And he's not an especially good tackler or last defender. But he does score tries!


However, I believe Razor is being myopic in his team selections and game plan. This year was the year to try different things. Everyone would accept losses this year if he was really trying different combos


But in reality he's not... I think Ioane is an amazing winger. He's a good defender at center but he creates nothing at center because for 3 years now his passing and distrubution skills have remained poor. But Razor persists and doesn't give Proctor a chance. The problem is compounded for our centers because Jordie is not a good distributor either - so in the end the ball rarely gets to the wing unless DMAC does a cross field kick. Jordie and/or Reiko bashing the ball up is just so damn predictable.


Scooter is a good player, but after 9 games his leadership must be under question. Furthermore in the 7 games he has captained, I believe the leadership burden has affected his game.


Is Scooter a world class 4 - absolutley not. But unlike Rassie who converted PSDT to the blindside role - Razor has not contemplated doing the same with Scooter.

22 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 hour ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

"Argentina do it" (sic).


When will these "pundits" realize that Argentina has no choice as there is NO professional league at home.


There is SLAR (Latin America, full of second class Argies) and MLR (USA with plenty of Argies too), but NO pro league at home. Thereby, all Pumas players come from France/England and maybe Italy.


Some "graduate" from SLAR to Europe via Pumas apprenticeship, but they don't play at home.


By the way, Nick, how do you see Santi Grondona playing? He has not been selected lately. But back row is where the Pumas have plenty of good options, so it has to be hard.

16 Go to comments
M
MP 1 hour ago
Ben Bamber: 'I'm going to be your biggest headache, I'll be a nightmare'

Wriggle and giggle. That's what we called Loigue.

1 Go to comments
B
BC 1 hour ago
WXV 2: Final round team news as Tuipulotu starts for Wales against Japan

I don't see George at 10 as a loss, though she does kick the odd 50:22. Powell will do just as well and is more mobile.

1 Go to comments
B
BC 1 hour ago
Sevens icon Charlotte Caslick sets condition for 15s move before World Cup

I'm not sure whether Jo Yapp will be pleased or not. Caslick has no real pedigree in 15s. I'd have said she was a flanker, does she have the speed for a full back?

2 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'Rivalry is a box-office ticket, ripe for indulgence and legitimate exploitation'

administrators look to come up with all sorts of madcap schemes

100% agree. Fix the basics and the schemes will take care of themselves. That's not easy, but its the way forward.

1 Go to comments
A
AD 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

He's a great player, I read somewhere though that he's inelligible

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Gotta milk every last drop of talent outta him!

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

If Tua wants to play for Aussie I guess he'll be in, next best thing at 12 to Kev and Hunter.

16 Go to comments
A
AD 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Hmmm...Oh well, he's here now, so let's make the most of him I say

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Tall about a speculator of a deal M! The Hamster was really hoisting the Hail Mary on that one eh?

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Pone has a lot of upside, and there were grounds fro hope in that one game for the Tahs when he gave a dominant scrum performance. Just needs more top guidance.


Not sure if Quade will get back in, may depend on his connection with Joe!?

16 Go to comments
A
AD 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Ha ha.

He's in my team only because Tua may be unavailable because he's a Kiwi, and would set out to undermine the team from within..etc

16 Go to comments
R
Rob 2 hours ago
Three Pumas, two ABs make SA website's Rugby Championship 2024 XV

Personally thought Malia was much better than Fassi in all the games I watched but other than that on reflection it’s pretty spot on, maybe Clarke for Arrendse as he surprised me but again it’s a personal selection

3 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

'The Romanian Rambler' - priceless AD 🤣


Melbourne Roar midfielder - intentional Freudian slipper??🤣 We don't speak that word around here!


But seriously, I do feel there are grounds for hope if they can give the youngsters some extra help to develop them quicker. It is a race against time and they need a fast-track which is not only provided by coaching but mentorship...

16 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November
Search