Sevens icon Charlotte Caslick sets condition for 15s move before World Cup

Three-time Olympian Charlotte Caslick remains eager to represent Australia at next year’s Rugby World Cup in England. Revered as one of the greatest rugby sevens players of all time, Caslick wants to pursue 15s but will only do so initially with one club in Super Rugby Women’s.

Earlier this year, Caslick became the first woman to play 50 tournaments on the now-called SVNS Series. Australia’s captain was met with loud cheers of support from the crowd at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver as she ran out of the tunnel before facing Japan.

That was yet another history-making moment in the Australian’s already distinguished international rugby sevens career. Caslick is the longest-serving player in the team’s history after debuting in 2013, and there’ve been a lot of moments to celebrate since.

At the 2016 Rio Games, Caslick was part of Team Australia’s side that won the first-ever women’s rugby sevens medal at an Olympics. Caslick is also a Rugby World Cup Sevens champion and a two-time Commonwealth Games medallist.

With multiple overall titles on the SVNS Series, as well as other incredible individual feats including more than 175 tries and 880 points, it’s hard to argue with the facts. Caslick is a gem in rugby sevens, but an opportunity to try something new awaits – under one condition.

It has to be the Reds.

“Yeah definitely, I’d still love to play,” Caslick told RugbyPass and Rugby.com.au when asked about whether she’s interested in next year’s Rugby World Cup.

“I’ve been talking to (coach Andrew Fraser) up in Queensland around playing Super W. I have said that if I play Super W, I’ll only play for Queensland. So I hopefully will get to do that at the start of next year, just to get some footy under our belts.

“But obviously, it’s hard aligning it with the SVNS Series. We obviously don’t have our full calendar yet.



“Definitely, it’s the goal. Hopefully, a lot of the sevens girls are looking towards the Rugby World Cup next year. I think it’s gonna be an amazing spectacle for women’s rugby so for us to be part of that would be really cool.”

Caslick has played for a Sydney-based team in an Australian domestic competition before but that won’t be the case this time around. When the sevens circuit was put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, Caslick played two games for the Sydney Roosters in NRLW.

But, it’s all about Queensland now.

If given the opportunity to don the Queensland jersey in Super Rugby Women’s next season, Caslick will step into the unknown. “I watch it a lot but I haven’t played it a lot,” Caslick revealed when asked about her background in 15s.

Caslick played a season before signing a full-time contract with the sevens programme, but this would still be a relatively new challenge for the proud Queenslander. The Reds have depth in their backline, including Wallaroos Carys Dallinger at flyhalf and fullback Lori Cramer.

“When I played, it’s like when I was 17 so it’s a long time ago, I was played 10 and 15 and I’d just get the ball and just run around. Obviously, it’s developed a lot since then and evolved a lot,” Caslick explained.

“If I played for Queensland I would like to play 15. I feel like if I was to play 10 and I’m coming in and out of Sydney into the camp, it’s just so disruptive to the team.

“Honestly, I’m happy to play wherever. I just want to play and get the opportunity and wherever they think I’d be best, I’m happy to give it a go.”