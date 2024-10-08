Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
36 - 19
FT
55 - 21
FT
13 - 19
FT
WOMENS
24 - 27
FT
47 - 21
FT
17 - 45
FT
WOMENS
26 - 36
FT
43 - 22
FT
29 - 20
FT
11 - 10
FT
30 - 27
FT
26 - 33
FT
WOMENS
5 - 35
FT
30 - 33
FT
0 - 20
FT
WOMENS
10 - 42
FT
5 - 36
FT
23 - 0
FT
28 - 23
FT
14 - 22
FT
WOMENS
21 - 8
FT
WOMENS
29 - 42
FT
24 - 26
FT
57 - 29
FT
29 - 14
FT
19 - 18
FT
31 - 49
FT
WOMENS
Tomorrow
15:00
Friday
02:05
Friday
10:00
WOMENS
Friday
11:00
WOMENS
Friday
13:00
Friday
13:30
Friday
13:30
Friday
13:30
Friday
13:30
Friday
13:30
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:45
Friday
15:00
Friday
15:30
WOMENS
Friday
21:05
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
08:00
WOMENS
Saturday
08:30
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:00
WOMENS
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
11:00
WOMENS
Saturday
12:15
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
12:30
WOMENS
Saturday
12:45
Saturday
14:35
Saturday
15:00
Saturday
15:05
Saturday
18:45
WOMENS
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
22:00
WOMENS
WXV 2

The key work-ons for Wallaroos as they target WXV 2 glory against Scotland

By Finn Morton
Caitlyn Halse of Australia celebrates after converting a try with Siokapesi Palu during the WXV 2 2024 match between Australia v Wales at DHL Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Johan Rynners - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Backrower Siokapesi Palu has described the Wallaroos’ opportunity to compete for the WXV 2 title this weekend as “super exciting” while also explaining the team’s key work-ons ahead of their clash with Scotland in Cape Town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia are one win away from securing the WXV 2 crown after registering solid wins over Wales and South Africa so far in the competition. Jo Yapp’s team appear to be full of confidence as they set their sights on Scotland, who are also unbeaten in their two matches.

The Scots got the better of Italy 19-nil in an opening-round shutout before claiming a win over Japan 19-13 in their second fixture. Iroha Nagata scored a try for Japan in the 66th minute to leave the game in the balance with time quickly running out.

But, with Scotland hanging on for a tense win, the stage is set for a final-round decider between two in-form sides. As Wallaroos enforcer Palu briefly discussed, the women in gold are looking forward to the challenge while acknowledging they aren’t the finished product.

“It’s super exciting. Particularly the last two games, you could see that there’s been a huge improvement across the whole team in terms of our off-field and on-field stuff,” Palu told reporters on Tuesday.

“You could see that there are definitely some exciting elements that you saw in the game against South Africa, but at the same time, there is a challenge ahead just knowing that we’ve definitely got work-ons too to fix.”

Head-to-Head

We do not have any previous games on record.

The Wallaroos’ resilience and high-level of professionalism has put them in with a shot on taking out the World Rugby-run competition. The Aussies fell to their first-ever loss to Wales just before the tournament but bounced back against the same foe in WXV 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia dominated Wales to win 37-5 at Cape Town’s DHL Stadium before putting in another solid performance in their round two win over South Africa. With Springboks captain Siya Kolisi watching on at Athlone Stadium, the visitors made their mark.

Palu scored the opening try of the contest in the third minute before centre Georgina Friedrichs crossed for another five-pointer soon after. Tighthead prop Eva Karpani also scored a try as the Wallaroos took a 21-12 lead into the half-time break.

Wingers Desiree Miller and Maya Stewart crossed for a try each during the second term as the Wallaroos put themselves in a strong position. While the Springbok Women never gave up – scoring two tries inside the last 10 minutes – time wasn’t on their side.

But, even with that 33-26 win, the Wallaroos know they need to be better.

“Discipline is a key focus for us this week, as well as the energy that we continue to build on from the last couple of weeks,” Palu added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Look, South Africa, we definitely knew that they were going to come at us strong and we probably let our guards down a little bit in that second half.

Related

The cruel injury that cut SVNS Series rookie’s Olympic dream short

Kaitlin Shave had a childhood dream of competing at an Olympic Games, and the Australian was able to do that before injury disaster struck.

Read Now

“We know against a more clinical side like Scotland, we definitely have to make sure that we play for 80 minutes. Seems to be a continuous pattern with us this year.

“I don’t question our intent,” she added. “We generally want to score and get it right but probably just poorly executed at times and that’s just something that an individual has to manage on their own.

“But, overall, you could see the two disallowed tries shows that we definitely have it within us. It just comes with a little bit more control within our game management. But it’s exciting – you can see girls are taking opportunities when they can.”

The Wallaroos take on Scotland in Cape Town at 2:00am AEDT on Sunday morning.

Recommended

The age of dominance is all but over for New Zealand rugby

OPINION

Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

FEATURED

What Joe El-Abd made of the England defence under Felix Jones

Belinda Moore to step down from Premiership Women's Rugby role

BREAKING

HSBC SVNS Perth takes place on 24-26 January at HBF Park. Plan your ultimate rugby weekend in Western Australia with the help of flexible travel packages including tickets and accommodation. Buy Now or Find Out More.  

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Mixed news for two Paris Olympic gold medallists as Kiwi Ferns squad named

2

Sevens icon Charlotte Caslick sets condition for 15s move before World Cup

3

The cruel injury that cut SVNS Series rookie’s Olympic dream short

4

Stacey Waaka recognised as one of NRLW’s best before rugby sevens return

5

‘Dealt a sh*t hand’: Shiray Kaka’s emotional message during injury rehab

6

Wales get WXV humbling by Australia in Cape Town

7

Black Ferns' Hannah King: 'I want to become a triple threat'

8

Rising stars shine bright in opening round of Australia’s Next Gen Sevens

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

Even at 33, Beauden Barrett may be the All Blacks' 'franchise quarterback' through to Rugby World Cup 2027.

LONG READ

A tale of two cities: Gloucester and Bath set to resume hostilities

Bath have been talked up as Premiership winners but Gloucester's early-season dynamism ensures a bare-knuckle ride West Country derby

LONG READ

Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

In resting Antoine Dupont and the rest of his 'premiums', has Fabien Galthie undermined a mouth-watering voyage?

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SadersMan 17 minutes ago
Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

For all the eight years international coaching experience he had, & the access to legendary players like Guzzler, Nuggy, & Whitelock, (add in Mounga, Frizell), Foster was a disaster until somewhat saved by Ryan & Schmidt in mid/late 2022. At this stage he'd already recorded a loss & draw v AUS & a loss v ARG. So much for needing international coaching experience, right??!

15 Go to comments
M
MattJH 19 minutes ago
Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

Bell has been immense in the NPC, he’s the future no doubt.

But he was picked on potential, not form. To make the all blacks you should have to deserve the spot. On how he was playing, no way. Throws darts like a storm trooper.

Chay Fihaki getting called in? Maybe he’s the beneficiary of injuries but there’s 4-5 dudes I’d give a crack before him.

Dallas McCleod is good but ahead of Daniel Rona? Tavavtavanawai?

I dunno man. Brodi McAlister over Ricky Rick?

Maybe theyre thinking Ricky is Ricky and won’t grow any better, they know what they’re getting with him so may as well try someone else.

In surf Jesus we trust I guess.

15 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 30 minutes ago
Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

Bell's being getting huge raps from the likes of Gipper to be fair. What other "ridiculously biased" selections are you referring to?

15 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 32 minutes ago
Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

Stop being a blimmin clown bro. Embarrassing.

15 Go to comments
P
PC 38 minutes ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

It's one game against an average 8th in world team. I remember two games previous a bb under no pressure kicking to touch on full from a clear carryback over the 22 and then kicks to touch for half time before the siren and we end up nearly conceding points. I am happy to see how he goes in Nov, but we need these 3 games to decide if he is up to the level, because I don't see this amazing game manager. My gut says we need to go find the next guy. Dmac and bb are both the wrong type of player for a starting 10. They can't control the tight stuff.l against top teams well enough.

12 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 43 minutes ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

You mean like the wily old fox Sexton who played for the team that got knocked out of the QFs?


Go on…


The bigger question is whether a 41 year old BB will be able to push through to 2031. Take him off by the 15th minute?

12 Go to comments
d
dk 50 minutes ago
The Peter O'Mahony update Munster fans didn't want to hear

Munster will definitely be better without O'Mahony. Slower than a draft horse. Cost Ireland the WC QF by being completely anonymous.

3 Go to comments
C
CO 59 minutes ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

Keep Beauden at ten and bring Richie back. They can fight it out.


By 2027 Beauden will be the wily old fox like captain grumpy Sexton was for Ireland. Unlike Ireland he should be taken off by the 60th minute with an impact from Richie or vice versa.


Leave fullback to Jordan as incumbent but get rid of the under six foot two candidates currently being looked at. Bring in the bigger athletes like Payton Spencer, Zarn Sullivan.

12 Go to comments
G
GL 1 hour ago
The age of dominance is all but over for New Zealand rugby

Hahahaha

2 Go to comments
J
Jordon 1 hour ago
Hurricanes lose Brett Cameron for 2025 Super Rugby season

Huge blow for Cameron but this is a huge opportunity for the canes. Love, Godfrey and McClutchie are the future.

1 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

Yes, but he will have to have a heck of a season to overcome DMac

12 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
Will Jordan’s frank take when asked to explain All Blacks’ selection call

Somebody hasn't been watching him for a long time. It's been a minute since he last played fullback (I think 2023 SRP).


Just wait, he is absolutely electric. He might not be great against kick chase defenses like SA, but he really shines against systematic teams like Ireland and England, who are nothing without their systems. During those games, he often outshines his opposite number.


Really, WJ just needs a 10 who can help create chances with him.

2 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

I know he is overseas. But he is coming back before the next World Cup.

12 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 2 hours ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

I think NZ will win the cup but sorry not giving you a "like". SA lose in 1/4s to Ireland...😁

12 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 2 hours ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

NZR planning on contributing 100k for him to stay there.

12 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 2 hours ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

I guess he was just a super sub when he was 2 x world player of the year from the 10 position eh?

12 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 2 hours ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

Why do you want 5 more years like the last 5? Mounga has had 5 years now and blown it every year. Move on. He is a year older than Dmac and has had every opportunity to show hiw worth. He didnt show anything worth bothering with. Should be either Samoa or Tonga at next WC as he has had 2 already to "Own the position" and failed badly.

12 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 2 hours ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

McKenzie lost his way entirely by creating 9 line breaks eh. Why do writers presume its fine to lie and when they do it will just be taken as the truth from that point on? Lazy game analysis, lazy player analysis. All to write a story no one actually wanted to see on a topic thats irrellivant.

12 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 2 hours ago
The age of dominance is all but over for New Zealand rugby

The second I saw the headline I knew it was this turkey writing it. Geez he has some serious issues.

2 Go to comments
J
JWH 2 hours ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

Unfortunately Richie Mo is overseas, but there are rumours of him coming back early.

12 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Razor
Search