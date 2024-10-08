Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
28 - 31
FT
5 - 8
FT
WOMENS
7 - 38
FT
WOMENS
36 - 52
FT
23 - 24
FT
31 - 27
FT
33 - 29
FT
26 - 45
FT
46 - 28
FT
59 - 35
FT
36 - 19
FT
55 - 21
FT
13 - 19
FT
WOMENS
24 - 27
FT
47 - 21
FT
17 - 45
FT
WOMENS
26 - 36
FT
30 - 27
FT
43 - 22
FT
29 - 20
FT
11 - 10
FT
26 - 33
FT
WOMENS
5 - 35
FT
30 - 33
FT
0 - 20
FT
WOMENS
10 - 42
FT
5 - 36
FT
23 - 0
FT
28 - 23
FT
14 - 22
FT
WOMENS
21 - 8
FT
WOMENS
29 - 42
FT
24 - 26
FT
57 - 29
FT
29 - 14
FT
19 - 18
FT
31 - 49
FT
WOMENS
Thursday
15:00
Friday
02:05
Friday
10:00
WOMENS
Friday
11:00
WOMENS
Friday
13:00
Friday
13:30
Friday
13:30
Friday
13:30
Friday
13:30
Friday
13:30
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:45
Friday
15:00
Friday
15:30
WOMENS
Friday
21:05
Sevens

The cruel injury that cut SVNS Series rookie’s Olympic dream short

By Finn Morton
Faith Nathan and Kaitlin Shave of Australia celebrate winning the 2024 Perth SVNS women's Cup Semi Final match between Australia and USA at HBF Park on January 28, 2024 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Sport can be so cruel.

Kaitlin Shave had long held onto the goal of one day representing Australia at the Olympic Games. That childhood dream was realised when Shave was included in Team Australia’s women’s rugby sevens squad for the Paris Olympics earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia’s travelling squad was announced alongside the men’s sevens team at Restaurant Hubert in Sydney’s CBD before they jetted off to France soon after. The countdown to the Games continued to tick by and eventually, those selected took the field.

Thousands packed the stands at the iconic modern-day sports Coliseum that is Stade de France for six action-packed days of rugby sevens at the Games. The men had their three-day tournament first, and then it was time for the women’s sides to compete for gold.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HSBC SVNS (@svnsseries)

But, in Australia’s opening match, Shave suffered a devastating knee injury that cut the speedster’s dream short. Shave was shown a yellow card after going down with a significant ACL blow in a win over a valiant South African outfit.

“All of it is quite a bit of a blur still, but I think when I first initially did it, I caught the ball and twisted. I think I knew I had done something wrong,” Shave reflected in an interview with RugbyPass and Rugby.com.au last weekend.

“It wasn’t enough pain that I thought, ‘Okay, I need to stop here.’ It’s kind of like, ‘Oh maybe I just twisted it a bit awkwardly.’

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s why I kept playing on. I think the adrenaline definitely helped as well.”

Shave took to Instagram to pen an emotional message as the “heartbroken” SVNS Series rookie came to terms with what had happened. “The girls gave it everything that had… this one’s gonna hurt for a while,” Shave wrote on August 1st.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kaitlin Shave (@kaitlinshave)

Australia were up there with New Zealand as the two clear gold medal favourites. With Shave amongst their ranks, the women in gold had claimed the SVNS Series’ ultimate prize after outclassing their Trans-Tasman foe and France on the way to championship glory.

ADVERTISEMENT

That set the tone for the Olympics as the Aussies grew in confidence ahead of the Games. It was clear when speaking with players at Restaurant Hubert, the squad shared an unwavering confidence that they could push on to win Olympic gold.

But, once again, sport can be so cruel.

Australia were stunned by Canada 21-12 in the semi-finals before a runaway try to Alex Sedrick saw the USA claim an upset win in the battle for bronze. The Aussies had gone from gold medal contenders to not even making the podium.

That capped off a tough few days for Shave.

But the former high school sprint champion is still “positive” about the experience.

“Whenever someone asks me about my Olympic experience I say it was honestly the best experience of my life. It’s what I worked so hard towards for years and years and years,” Shave explained at Forshaw Rugby Park south of Sydney.

“Since I was little I always wanted to go to an Olympics.

“Despite the injury I still had the best time and the whole experience was amazing.

“Looking back I’m still very happy and I can still see my whole Olympic experience as a positive.”

Related

Mixed news for two Paris Olympic gold medallists as Kiwi Ferns squad named

Tyla King will return to the international rugby league arena after being named in the Kiwi Ferns’ squad for the Pacific Championships.

Read Now

That Olympics brought an end to the international sevens season. The 2023/24 campaign had been a special one for Shave, with the Australian debuting on the SVNS Series at the season-opening event at Dubai’s The Sevens Stadium in December.

Shave was later nominated for the SVNS Series Rookie of the Year gong after a breakout campaign. Juana Stella from Spain and Canada’s Carissa Norsten were also up for the award, with Norsten announced as the winner at Madrid’s Civitas Metropolitano.

Today, the 23-year-old is only six weeks post-op and can be expected to miss anywhere from nine to 12 months. But still, she couldn’t stop smiling when reflecting on the year that was in Aussie gold.

“Even looking back on all that I’ve achieved in the past 12 months or less, it’s definitely a massive pinch me moment.

“I still have to kind of shake myself a little bit every day and look and appreciate all the things that I have achieved.

“I’m very grateful for all the opportunities I’ve had.

“I’m sitting here now out for the next season but I’m still in a good mindset because I’m happy with what I achieved last season.”

Recommended

Scott Robertson delivers promising update on injured All Blacks trio

Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

INTERVIEW

Will Jordan’s frank take when asked to explain All Blacks’ selection call

INTERVIEW

Hoskins Sotutu named in 29-man All Blacks XV squad

HSBC SVNS Perth takes place on 24-26 January at HBF Park. Plan your ultimate rugby weekend in Western Australia with the help of flexible travel packages including tickets and accommodation. Buy Now or Find Out More.  

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Mixed news for two Paris Olympic gold medallists as Kiwi Ferns squad named

2

Stacey Waaka recognised as one of NRLW’s best before rugby sevens return

3

The cruel injury that cut SVNS Series rookie’s Olympic dream short

4

Rising stars shine bright in opening round of Australia’s Next Gen Sevens

5

Ireland shock world champions New Zealand in Vancouver

6

Wales get WXV humbling by Australia in Cape Town

7

England No8 Sarah Beckett banned after leg-breaking croc roll tackle

8

Black Ferns' Hannah King: 'I want to become a triple threat'

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

A tale of two cities: Gloucester and Bath set to resume hostilities

Bath have been talked up as Premiership winners but Gloucester's early-season dynamism ensures a bare-knuckle ride West Country derby

LONG READ

Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

In resting Antoine Dupont and the rest of his 'premiums', has Fabien Galthie undermined a mouth-watering voyage?

LONG READ

'Luck undeniably plays a part in rugby, even if it might be taboo to admit it'

Every team benefits from a certain amount of luck but underlying performances rather than league position are a more reliable guide.

Comments on RugbyPass

N
NB 23 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I don't think they are dropping very big sums JD. Annual revenues are about 35m Euros per club now.

206 Go to comments
M
MB 23 minutes ago
Former All Black tips Hoskins Sotutu for international switch after latest snub

Well, could be great for England…awesome!

12 Go to comments
M
MB 26 minutes ago
The Jack Willis news Steve Borthwick doesn't want to hear

I’m happy that things are going well for him abroad. 👍

5 Go to comments
G
GP 29 minutes ago
Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

The ironic thing with this interview is Will Jordan only ended up , in his best position , fullback , because Beaudy was sick. Will was brilliant and then in the second test against the Wallabies , scored a try 2 minutes in to the game, that was Christian Cullenish. Beauden should never play fullback again, remain at best a bench option.

3 Go to comments
N
NB 29 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

In the case of Cane, DP and Blackadder between them have over 40 caps and Ardie has another 90, so I don't see it as necessary.

206 Go to comments
M
MB 32 minutes ago
'Hurt' Leicester boss Michael Cheika breaks silence on recent ban

Boy, “aggressive eye contact”? Unless he stuck a thumb in there, I don’t get how that’s a problem.

6 Go to comments
C
Cosmo 37 minutes ago
'Hurt' Leicester boss Michael Cheika breaks silence on recent ban

Ha brilliant. Also remember in the post match interviews he'd be so offended at just about every question put his way. What a muppet.!

6 Go to comments
N
NB 37 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I think aspects like the legal concerns over repeated concussion will intervene eventually JM. The NFL gridiron sides only play 17 reg season games per season... 26 +playoffs +Europe is just too many.

206 Go to comments
N
NB 40 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

True but it wasn't in 2014 when we had to forego the EP finalists, who didn't arrive in NZ until the second week of the tour!

206 Go to comments
M
Mitch 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

As New Zealand are said to be 'livid' about something France have done for well over a decade, the All Blacks better win the series 3-0. This whole situation really diminishes the July tests next year as we could have a Lions series that isn't competitive and South Africa's July tests aren't going to be promoters dream. A full strength France taking on New Zealand in New Zealand would be mouthwatering. Alas, it won't happen for reasons we all understand.

206 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Ignorant xenophobe. I’ve never had issues with language in France. This summer, we’ve spent three weeks in the countryside and everyone was delightful. The only problems were the obnoxious anglos….

Culturally traumatized? What nonsense is this? Historical psychologist? Bull💩.

206 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I live in Belgium, and spend a lot of time in France. As I have spent over the years. By the way, the francophone side of Belgium.

206 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

It should be solid but when owners are covering multi million deficits each year it really isn't. That's the problem with any professional league where winning is more important than profit and some owners are willing to drop very big sums to do so.


Reminds me of the infamous Alan Sugar quote, speaking to fellow English Premier League owners. "It doesn't matter how much money we get, we'll still p155 it up the wall!"

206 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
'Hurt' Leicester boss Michael Cheika breaks silence on recent ban

I think I remember there was one season of super rugby where the ongoing joke was other clubs "sending him invoices" for the broken windows and doors his tantrums caused in the coaches box

6 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

With 10 teams in England, it's much more easy ...

206 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

No it's Bernard Lamaitre, this July. Read the article.

206 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Exactly.

206 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

You may not be convinced and time will tell of course but my numbers above aren't those of a very very conservative selector. Deciding that he needs 8 players in their 30s in his wider squad playing against teams like Ireland who have been playing with that many in their starting 15 alone just seems common sense to me.


Lads like Numia and Lakai will get their chance next year when the schedule won't be anywhere near as taxing.

206 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Dynaboars statement: Signing of Springboks winger Kurt Lee Arendse

Good move all around. how long will his stint be in Japan?


I worry about this chaps concussion count. And Japan will help sustain his body to 2027.


Gives an opportunity for someone else from our amazing speed freak gene pool to get a shot at playing for the bulls.

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

If you know better then take the job. If you can…

3 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING 'It looked like this team hadn’t been coached for 6 weeks' 'It looked like this team hadn’t been coached for 6 weeks'
Search