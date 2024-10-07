Mixed news for two Paris Olympic gold medallists as Kiwi Ferns squad named

Tyla King will return to the international rugby league arena after being named in the Kiwi Ferns’ squad for the Pacific Championships. However, the New Zealanders will be without another two-time Olympic gold medallist who missed selection due to an injury.

King had practically just arrived in Paris last October when World Rugby recognised the Black Ferns Sevens playmaker as the world’s best sevens player. That honour was bestowed upon King just a matter of days after she helped New Zealand beat Australia in rugby league.

The Kiwi Ferns hadn’t beaten the Jillaroos in seven years, but King had played a part in a famous rugby league result for the New Zealanders. King will look to make a difference once again when the rival sides meet at least once during the upcoming Pacific Championships.



Following the 2023/24 SVNS Series season, King retired from rugby sevens after the Paris Olympics. The 30-year-old returned to NRLW with the St George Illawarra Dragons, with the five-eighth making four appearances during the recent campaign.

King has been rewarded with a spot in New Zealand’s squad, but a former teammate of the Black Ferns Sevens representative has missed out. Stacey Waaka has been ruled out of representative honours after suffering a leg injury.

Waaka was recently named in the Dally M Team of the Year and the Rugby League Players Association’s Team of the Year. The 28-year-old scored six tries, broke 23 tackles, made six line breaks and completed 94.7 per cent accuracy of her tackles.

It seemed quite likely that Waaka would’ve made the grade without this unfortunate injury. But, even without the ‘smiling assassin’ in their squad, the Kiwi Ferns have named a solid group ahead of their tournament opener on October 27.

“We are excited about the squad we have assembled,” Kiwi Ferns head coach Ricky Henry said in a statement. “The depth of talented Kiwi players across the NRLW this year has been outstanding to watch and made our selection process more difficult than ever.

“We are looking forward to seeing the rookies take their opportunity. They have been impressive to follow throughout the season and we have no doubt they will proudly represent the jersey. It is also a great pleasure to name Georgia (Hale) in her 10th Kiwi Ferns squad.

“To bring Test level women’s rugby league back to Christchurch is exciting,” Henry added. “It’s great to be giving young wahine down south the opportunity to see that there is a pathway in the game that leads to representing your country.

“We hope to continue to inspire that next generation of Kiwi Ferns with more games played across Aotearoa in future.”

Waaka will return to the Black Ferns Sevens after recently penning a contact extension with New Zealand Rugby.

The Kiwi Ferns will kick off their quest for Pacific Championships glory against the Jillaroos at Christchurch’s Apollo Projects Stadium. New Zealand will later take on Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby on November 3, which could potentially determine the grand finalists.

Following those two fixtures, a Grand Final will be held in Syndey on November 10. That match will go ahead on the same day as the men’s Pacific Championships decider.