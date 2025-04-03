Toulouse make big call on Antoine Dupont fill-in

Toulouse, who are on a seemingly unstoppable march towards a second successive Top 14 and Champions Cup double, have decided not to use a medical joker to replace Antoine Dupont for the rest of the season.

Dupont, 28, will miss the rest of the campaign after rupturing cruciate ligaments during France’s Six Nations match against Ireland in Dublin, and Toulouse have been linked with a series of potential replacements.

Montpellier’s South African-born Australian Ryan Louwrens, who hasn’t played since December, and Wallabies and Waratahs star Jake Gordon, who recently turned down a move to Exeter Chiefs, were two of the names floated.

Then, on April Fools’ Day, Yokohama Canon Eagles and Springbok ace Faf de Klerk, Highlanders All Blacks star Aaron Smith, and Stade Francais veteran Rory Kockott were all touted for moves to Les Rouge et Noir.

However, the leading French publication Midi Olympique has stated that nobody will be arriving at Stade Ernest-Wallon to replace the France captain, who is likely to miss at least six months.

Toulouse, who have won four of the last five Top 14 titles, are five points clear of Bordeaux Begles at the summit of the table this season, and they entertain Sale Sharks in the last 16 of the Champions Cup on Sunday.

Instead of bringing in a medical joker, they have backed Paul Graou to step into Dupont’s shoes, with Naoto Saito, Nathan Llaveria, and Simon Baroque set to come off the bench.

The fallout of Dupont’s injury, which was caused when Ireland lock Tadhg Beirne fell on his leg at a ruck, is still being felt, with recriminations ongoing. Ireland prop Andrew Porter has denied any foul play.

“He [Galthie] can say what he wants, see how far it gets him. I knew what I did. I didn’t go out to try to injure anyone. That’s not the type of player I am,” Porter wrote on Instagram.