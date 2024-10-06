Northern Edition

Round nine NPC: Returning All Black makes statement, Highlanders' pair shine

By Adam Julian
Cameron Roigard of Counties Manukau looks on during the round nine Bunnings NPC match between Counties Manukau and Wellington at Navigation Homes Stadium, on October 02, 2022, in Pukekohe, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

Round nine of the Bunnings NPC saw Taranaki take the Ranfurly Shield off Tasman, two All Blacks return for Counties, and Southland putting up a record performance over North Harbour.

Here are the standout performers from the final round of the regular season ahead of the quarter-finals.

Cam Roigard (Counties Manukau)

The All Blacks halfback made his long-awaited return after rupturing his left patella tendon in April and scored two tries off the bench in Counties 45-26 win against Manawatu which secured the Steelers the eighth and final playoff spot.

Roigard was full of running scoring his second try from halfway. Fullback Simon-Peter Toleafoa attacked from deep inside his own 22 before linking up with winger Josh Gray. Toleafoa sniped from the ensuing ruck and offloaded to Roigard who sped over the halfway line and sensationally beat the cover defence with a delightful side-step. Roigard delivered 37 passes. Also back from injury, All Blacks flanker Dalton Papali’i dashed 60 metres for a try.

Daniel Rona (Taranaki)

Like Dean Magon (3 tries against Auckland in 1996) Daniel Rona is a Taranaki centre who has made a name for himself in a successful Ranfurly Shield challenge.

Rona contributed two tries and a dozen tackles in a 42-29 victory over Tasman in Nelson. Rona is a model of consistency with 33 games for Taranaki and 23 for the Chiefs.

Taranaki has had eight successful Ranfurly Sheild challenges and won 51 of their 104 Ranfurly Sheild matches.

Jack Taylor (Southland)

Southland ended their season with a spectacular 59-35 victory over North Harbour. Former New Zealand Under-20 hooker Jack Taylor scored a first-half hat-trick and was a commanding presence, as he has been all season.

The prerenal strugglers set records for their highest score and most tries (9) in an NPC Division I match. Byron Smith kicked seven conversions, and across the whole season, Southland scored 37 tries. The Stags won three matches, including a first victory against fierce rivals Otago since 2020. Southland won three of their ten games and lost another two by less than ten points.

Jack’s brother Harry plays for Otago. With 152 tackles Harry rates as the second-highest tackler in the NPC.

Nikora Broughton (Bay of Plenty)

Bay of Plenty edged Auckland 26-24 at Auckland Grammar School with a massive defensive shift. Broughton led the charge with an incredible 30 tackles and a try. Broughton is 3rd in tackles and 2nd in carries in the NPC this season.

Broughton was ably supported by Jacob Norris who made 19 tackles and scored a key charge-down try. Openside Joe Johnson made 20 tackles.

Broughton had a strong Super Rugby for the Highlanders, has played for the Maori All Blacks and might be looked at for the All Blacks XV tour.

Jess Breach scores hat-trick as England sweep past New Zealand

You wonder if Beauden Barrett will ever own the All Blacks at a Rugby World Cup

OPINION

Australia U18s overpower New Zealand schoolboys in thrilling win

It's time to stop hating on Damian McKenzie, the best 10 in the Championship

OPINION

Comments

3 Comments
B
B 6 hours ago

Daniel Rona, the All Blacks A and your Chiefs coach wants you for his team bro...solid.

B
BH 8 hours ago

About time we saw some positive comments about the mighty Bay of Plenty Steamers!


And it was great to see Roigard dominating the game again.

J
JW 11 hours ago

phew, I was afraid you were listing Jack's brother then for a second. Hopefully the boys improve but it feels a bit weird having two sets of brothers and only one from each family has any hands!


The first Counties try was the stuff of dreams, a beautiful long pass from the starting halfback Taumateine. Hope he and his team mates can nail their Moana Pasifika roles next yeah.

