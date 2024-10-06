Northern Edition

International

Australia U18s overpower New Zealand schoolboys in thrilling win

By Adam Julian
Sam Blank of Australia? celebrates the win during the match between Australia U18s and New Zealand Schools at FMG Stadium Waikato on October 06, 2024 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images for Rugby Australia)

A polished and powerful Australia has won the Trans Tasman Trophy for the first time since 2019 toppling New Zealand 38-31 at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton.

Australia’s large and mobile pack was able to punch holes attacking close to the fringes of the ruck. Lock William Ross and No.8 Heinz Lemoto were colossal and halfback Angus Grover was slick and probing.

New Zealand lacked accuracy at pivotal times and the first major blemish was a kick out the full by fullback Cohen Norrie. Australia mounted an attack inside the hosts 22 and fullback Rex Bassingthwaighte glided through.

In the 13th minute, New Zealand’s first five-eighth Mason Verster saved a certain try when he clung on desperately to the ankles of hulking winger Heamasi Makasini.

Two minutes later Verster scored a try when Norrie atoned for his error with a searing break. Ollie Guerin followed in support and Verster finished without a hand being laid on him.

Verster bravely stopped a stampeding Lemoto. But when Australia recycled promptly second five-eighth Joshua Takai dotted down.

New Zealand drew level in the 25th minute when Jarrel Tuaimalo-Vaega plowed into a hole and passed off Australian defenders to winger Siale Pahulu. Pahulu was menacing but from a New Zealand viewpoint not invovled enough.

Australia reclaimed the lead in the 30th minute when Grover dummied to his opposite and palmed his way clear.

Norrie was growing in stature and a kick to space was toed further ahead by Pahulu who was denied by a cruel bounce.

Verster was enveloped by Lemoto, forcing a spillage. New Zealand was lucky not to concede a try with a forward pass delivered by Nick Conway to John Grenfell.

New Zealand made a horror start to the second half. Lock Johnny Falloon dropped the restart. Australia built phases and giant 16-year-old loosehead prop Kingsley Uys offloaded behind his back to unmarked winger Nick Conway. First five-eighth Jonty Fowler slotted a sideline conversion.

Down 26-12, Folwer kicked on the full to Norrie who returned with a 50m break and set up a try for loosehead prop Charlie Wallis.

Harry Inch replaced Verster as New Zealand attempted to lift the tempo. Unfortunately, Inch kicked the ball dead from just outside his 22. Australia attacked relentlessly and Uys smashed over like a submarine.

New Zealand’s lineout was wobbly in the first half, but when it was on point a penalty try from an emphatic drive closed the gap to 31-26. Furthermore, Uys was yellow-carded for collapsing the maul.

New Zealand was penalised for being offside and that allowed Australia to build again. Lemoto’s powerful surge took him within a whisker of the line. With the New Zealand defense hemmed in, Australia dispatched the ball wide and winger Heamasi Makasini had an easy touchdown.

New Zealand refused to surrender meekly and when No.8 Aidan Spratley clattered over under the posts with a minute left there was a glimmer of hope. Unfortunately, Jarrel Tuaimalo missed the conversion.

The game ended after an exhaustive New Zealand attack on the Australian ten metre line.

Australia has only won three times in New Zealand since 2012 and has beaten New Zealand 11 times in 40 internationals. Australia’s tighthead prop Edwin Langi and New Zealand’s fullback Cohen Norrie won the Bronze Boot award as players of the match.

Australia Under-18: 38 (Rex Bassingthwaighte, Joshua Takai, Angus Grover, Nick Conway, Kingsley Uys, Heamasi Makasini tries; Jonty Fowler 4 con)
New Zealand Schools: 31 (Mason Verster, Siale Pahulu, Charlie Wallis, Penalty Try, Aidan Spratley; Verster 2 con) HT: 19-12

In the other games, the New Zealand Barbarians smashed Samoa 102-10. Feilding High School Rupeni Raviyawa was the pick of the Barbarians scoring four tries.

Nelson College prop Samuela Takapu scored a second-half hatrick and lock Frazer Brown out of Ponsonby was a strong performer. No.8 Villamu Numia Tapu was wholehearted for Samoa.

New Zealand Barbarians U18: 102 (Lautasi Etuale 2, David Lewai 2, Rupeni Raviyawa 4, Alani Fakava, Mitchell Swann, Samuela Takapu 3, Reimana Saunderson-Rurawhe 2, Jack Wiseman; Mika Muliaina 4 cons, Rios Tasmania 6 cons, Micah Fale con)
Samoa: 10 (Lavasii Nansi try; Otineru Ualesi con, Mavaega Siole pen) HT: 43-7

The New Zealand Under-18 Maori warmed up for their Thursday clash with the New Zealand Schools trouncing the New Zealand Heartland Under-20s 53-22.

The Maori tries were scored by centre Ethan McManemin, hooker Jack McCarthy, second five-eighth Ryder Croswell, halfback Le’Sharn Reiri-Paku, winger Charlie Carroll (2) and outside back reserves Noah Gregory and Brayden Neilson. Hamilton Boys’ High School’s first five-eighth Dallas Rata-Makene kicked a handful of conversions and a penalty.

The New Zealand Heartland’s try scorers were lock Kirean Harris, No.8 Korbin Chwesik and replacement outside back Jack Dallas-Johnson, Chad Whale kicked two conversions and a penalty.

