All Blacks defence coach assesses Rugby Championship campaign

All Blacks defence coach Scott Hansen has offered his initial review of his side’s Rugby Championship campaign, noting growth in key areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Blacks quietly set an unwanted team record for the most points ever conceded in a single Rugby Championship over their 2024 effort, but Hansen had a measured approach when assessing his side’s performance.

The former Crusaders assistant commended the team’s win over the Wallabies in Wellington, identifying what went well for the side to finally finish a game strongly.

“The last couple of weeks, we’ve had some really good weeks in regards to preparation,” he began while speaking with Jason Pine on Newstalk ZB. “Last night we just stacked some better moments into our performance.

“The most pleasing thing for us is probably how we controlled the territory and applied pressure on Australia down their end of the field, and there were moments in those games where we had really good control.

“I’d also say, defensively, the boys put in some really good sets around the goal line. They showed a lot of confidence and courage to defend the line.”

Japan New Zealand All Stats and Data

It was a marked improvement from the Kiwis at Sky Stadium, resisting Australia’s assault with their backs against the line. Where in previous weeks points may have been surrendered, the team’s defence stood up and showed what fans will hope to be a sign of what’s to come.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hansen emphasised the desire to defend the line is “expected in the All Blacks jersey”, before going on to credit their opposition.

“Australia are a very good attacking side. They showed some subtlety and some adaptation to their attack, they attacked from different areas and they challenged us.

“It was really good to see the great work that Tams (Tamati Ellison) had done defensively. And, the leaders out there doing a really good job around just staying composed really. With defence, you’ve got to endure sometimes and we did a good job of enduring.

“We got a yellow card at the end which has been a work-on for us.”

In terms of leadership, Scott ‘Scooter’ Barrett has been tasked with the ultimate leadership role, captaincy, and Hansen took the time to give special praise to the second-rower.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thought Scooter Barrett as a captain really controlled the game well around his game management, understanding whether to put Australia into a corner or taking the points.”

Looking ahead to the next slate of fixtures, the Northern Tour, the coach says a more detailed analysis will be done and will shape the priorities heading into the new campaign.

“The key will be us, as a group, sitting down and going ‘well what are the three keys areas in our game to focus on?’

“In many regards, less is better. So, what does that look like in our game? Well, it’s controlling territory, it’s being composed when getting out of our half and applying pressure.

“We saw last night in moments when we held possession we looked really dominant, and then in some other stages there we weren’t always as fluent as we could have been around attacking space.

“So, what does that look like in Europe? Understand the conditions. We’re playing some very, very good teams at home up there. It’s a massive challenge going up there for us but one we’ve already connected on today as a group and spoken about and one we’re excited to walk towards.”