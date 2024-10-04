Northern Edition

All Blacks defence coach assesses Rugby Championship campaign

By Ned Lester
Taniela Tupou of Australia is tackled by Rieko Ioane and Sevu Reece of New Zealand. Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

All Blacks defence coach Scott Hansen has offered his initial review of his side’s Rugby Championship campaign, noting growth in key areas.

The All Blacks quietly set an unwanted team record for the most points ever conceded in a single Rugby Championship over their 2024 effort, but Hansen had a measured approach when assessing his side’s performance.

The former Crusaders assistant commended the team’s win over the Wallabies in Wellington, identifying what went well for the side to finally finish a game strongly.

“The last couple of weeks, we’ve had some really good weeks in regards to preparation,” he began while speaking with Jason Pine on Newstalk ZB. “Last night we just stacked some better moments into our performance.

“The most pleasing thing for us is probably how we controlled the territory and applied pressure on Australia down their end of the field, and there were moments in those games where we had really good control.

“I’d also say, defensively, the boys put in some really good sets around the goal line. They showed a lot of confidence and courage to defend the line.”

Fixture
Internationals
Japan
01:50
26 Oct 24
New Zealand
All Stats and Data

It was a marked improvement from the Kiwis at Sky Stadium, resisting Australia’s assault with their backs against the line. Where in previous weeks points may have been surrendered, the team’s defence stood up and showed what fans will hope to be a sign of what’s to come.

Hansen emphasised the desire to defend the line is “expected in the All Blacks jersey”, before going on to credit their opposition.

“Australia are a very good attacking side. They showed some subtlety and some adaptation to their attack, they attacked from different areas and they challenged us.

“It was really good to see the great work that Tams (Tamati Ellison) had done defensively. And, the leaders out there doing a really good job around just staying composed really. With defence, you’ve got to endure sometimes and we did a good job of enduring.

“We got a yellow card at the end which has been a work-on for us.”

All Blacks defence coach says No. 10 jersey 'should be' fair game

Ahead of the All Blacks' Northern Tour, one of the biggest selection debates is who should play in the No. 10 jersey as incumbent Damian McKenzie races to iron out crinkles in his game.

Read Now

In terms of leadership, Scott ‘Scooter’ Barrett has been tasked with the ultimate leadership role, captaincy, and Hansen took the time to give special praise to the second-rower.

“I thought Scooter Barrett as a captain really controlled the game well around his game management, understanding whether to put Australia into a corner or taking the points.”

Looking ahead to the next slate of fixtures, the Northern Tour, the coach says a more detailed analysis will be done and will shape the priorities heading into the new campaign.

“The key will be us, as a group, sitting down and going ‘well what are the three keys areas in our game to focus on?’

“In many regards, less is better. So, what does that look like in our game? Well, it’s controlling territory, it’s being composed when getting out of our half and applying pressure.

“We saw last night in moments when we held possession we looked really dominant, and then in some other stages there we weren’t always as fluent as we could have been around attacking space.

“So, what does that look like in Europe? Understand the conditions. We’re playing some very, very good teams at home up there. It’s a massive challenge going up there for us but one we’ve already connected on today as a group and spoken about and one we’re excited to walk towards.”

LONG READ

Jordi Murphy: 'If you drop your output by even 5 per cent, there’s someone else ready to go.'

The former Ireland backrow hopes to use his experience to help guide the next generation and learn from his mistakes

LONG READ

South Africa should be everyone's second favourite team

The Springboks have brought unity, innovation and relentless excellence to our rugby planet.

LONG READ

'After mistakes I was shamed': Why Nick De Luca is launching rugby camps with a difference

The former Scotland centre turned schools coach is taking a holistic approach to developing young players.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 9 minutes ago
George on England's next world-class star and why Farrell is rugby's GOAT

Now we’re just scraping the barrell.

6 Go to comments
N
NB 24 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Do you remember Gerald Bosch JD? He was prob the other way around - he was the white bread!

296 Go to comments
N
NB 29 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

I'd agree with that Graham. I always felt the nature of the comp suited NZ and Aussie better than SA.


You can see when the SA players and coaches come to Wales. They're happy, and it's not just becuse they are winning all the time, cos they are not.

296 Go to comments
N
NB 32 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

That's not depowering though, it's just a time-saver.

296 Go to comments
N
NB 33 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Proper tours on the comeback trail!

296 Go to comments
N
NB 34 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

It may be touch and go whether Ardie makes it to the WC in 2027 L. On balance I'd say prob not. On the other hand Razor will not want to replace both Cane and Ardie at the same time if he can help it.

296 Go to comments
D
DC 59 minutes ago
Hawkes Bay vs Wellington | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Hardly a cricket score.

2 Go to comments
B
BM 1 hour ago
Hawkes Bay vs Wellington | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Wellington Lions beat up Hawkes' Bay Magpies today by a cricket score in a rugby match! 46-28 Any more tomorrow?

2 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
‘Open the borders’: Why Wallabies need to select more overseas-based players

Honestly, lots. I would hate to think about many debutants they have been through over say the last dozen years. Always seems to be like rotating doors from this side of the fence.


Like I have said though, they obviously had visions for where they wanted the game to be in Australia and I do think the law helps facilitate that, and also in it's own way does also give some benefit to the Wallabies as well. I'd also imagine it is not cheap to bring large groups of players back, with having to compensate wages fully during periods of club rugby, as well as your local players still? But who knows, maybe if they have had to manage their funds differently they might have done a better job at it.

10 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Australia XV set for blockbuster two-match tour of United Kingdom

So weird that NZ are going it alone in the first week as the sole attraction, and that Aus are making their season an extra week longer. Think I do recall the Scotland(?) game being outside the wonder. Wonder if they pull in a few into the main squad for the last two of their games then.

4 Go to comments
m
mh 3 hours ago
David Campese criticises Joe Schmidt and labels All Blacks ‘very ordinary’

Campes is living in the past rugby has moved on.with rush defence and the physicality the current wallabies would slaughter the 91 wallabies

2 Go to comments
J
JW 4 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

I very much think NZ should do the same thing, if just to know where they're at. I believe the second (officially) team of a country has just as much right to tell the clubs they want a player than the first team does. Debatable if players are interested when say for this two EOY games coming up during the start of their season.


I think there is lots of potential for rugby here locally, for the players to really want to come back (or treat an aussie or NZ teams offer equally with European) we just first need to find a model that really capitalizes on it first.

296 Go to comments
J
JW 4 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Now who here among us is reticent!


Haha, were is the fun in that, my 'mistake' I didn't get you're meaning. I'm starting to have the same reservations towards Razor. I would have found somewhere for Albornoz in that team just to see him using his fend!

296 Go to comments
L
Locke 4 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Nick, what do you think about Ardie having a mortgage on the 8 jersey?

I haven't been impressed with his form this season, he's looked slow and undynamic. Sititi would be a better option at 8 in my opinion.

I also think the ABs a missing a trick in not having a bigger 6, it served Ireland well in the second Bok game. Scott would be my preference.

296 Go to comments
H
HG 5 hours ago
David Campese criticises Joe Schmidt and labels All Blacks ‘very ordinary’

Australia should get an Australian coach. That seemed to work wonders with Eddie Jones last year 🤔

2 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Nick can still set the tone for them though.


Would love to have access to his data he collects!

296 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Permissible in a court of law!


How did you think Noah grew? Do you reckon his involvements went up as the comp went on?

296 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 5 hours ago
The top 50 prospects under 23 in New Zealand rugby

Darry was only just over 100kg when he joined the Blues, but seems to have got ahead of Lord because he dont break anywhere near as much. Honestly, I dont know why AB selectors bother with fragile players. Crusaders have more than a few, particularly in forwards, which is a bit of an issue.

35 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 5 hours ago
The top 50 prospects under 23 in New Zealand rugby

So Blues for Higgins, with Lam only one nationally rated. Or Highlanders, with no one rated. I's be looking Blues if I was him.

35 Go to comments
P
PM 7 hours ago
Harlequins vs Northampton | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Fin Smith is growing game by game

1 Go to comments
