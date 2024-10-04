Northern Edition

Former All Black’s surprise praise for NPC versus Super Rugby Pacific

By Finn Morton
Tasman players celebrate with the Ranfurly Shield following the round five Bunnings Warehouse NPC match between Hawke's Bay and Tasman at McLean Park, on September 07, 2024, in Napier, New Zealand. (Photo by Kerry Marshall/Getty Images)

There’s no competition quite like New Zealand’s National Provincial Championship. With such a compelling history already, this iconic tournament will soon move from the regular season into the playoffs where the latest champion will be crowned.

Throughout the season, 14 teams have battled it out in an attempt to prove themselves the best province in New Zealand’s domestic rugby competition. But, with the playoffs just around the corner, the theatre has been captivating so late in the round-robin.

Tasman has emerged as the team to beat after an almost flawless season so far. They’ve won eight of their nine matches, and the Mako also won a Ranfurly Sheild challenge for the first time since Nelson Bays and Marlborough joined forces.

At the other end of the NPC standings, Manawatu, Southland and Northland have all struggled to win more than two matches at the time of writing. But, in review, the competition really has recaptured the fandom of provinces with fans turning up in full force.

It’s impressed Israel Dagg.

The former All Black currently prefers watching the NPC over Super Rugby Pacific.

“I have to say, I have to applaud… the NPC. I’m here for it. I absolutely love it. I think it’s a wonderful competition and I think it’s showing signs of life in amongst the regions,” Dagg said on SENZ’s Scotty & Izzy.

“The fans are getting out in droves, they’re getting out and supporting their local unions and we are seeing some young talent come through.

“For me, I want to really put that question to Mark Robinson… in regards to the NPC, the importance of it in our ecosystem and the resources that is needed for this competition to say alive.

Match Summary

1
Penalty Goals
1
8
Tries
2
5
Conversions
0
0
Drop Goals
0
140
Carries
114
13
Line Breaks
4
11
Turnovers Lost
16
6
Turnovers Won
2

“I’m going to be honest, I actually really enjoy watching this more than Super (Rugby) at the moment. That’s how fixated I am on the provincial game, I absolutely love it.”

There are some major games to look forward to in the final round of the regular season. Tasman will look to defend the Ranfurly Shield for the last time this season when they host Taranaki at Nelson’s Trafalgar Park on Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday, arguably the pick of the four games on the day is Wellington versus Hawkes Bay. The match will be held at Wellington’s Sky Stadium, with the Lions desperately looking to bounce back from a massive loss to Counties Manukau last time out.

“Wellington are coming off a devastating loss to Counties Manukau so they’ll be looking to right the wrongs,” Dagg explained.

“They’ve got Billy Proctor back so it’ll be good to see Billy playing some rugby and have a wee crack at that.

“Hawkes Bay, they had to really fight back. Their season has been mixed from performance base. They got 60 points put on them for two weeks straight and that was a hard watch, but then they fought back against an Auckland side and won it last week.

“It’s going to be a tough ask taking on the Lions but really looking forward to that performance.”

Comments

1 Comment
A
Andrew Nichols 8 mins ago

SR is the comp not fit for purpose. The pro game should have had 10 provinces instead of the 5 SR sides then the tribalism would have sustained it. Im a full on 100% Mooloo and 50% Chief supporter

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
