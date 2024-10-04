Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
31 - 17
FT
28 - 31
FT
5 - 8
FT
WOMENS
7 - 38
FT
WOMENS
36 - 52
FT
23 - 24
FT
31 - 27
FT
33 - 29
FT
26 - 45
FT
46 - 28
FT
59 - 35
FT
LIVE
21'
Today
07:45
Today
08:00
WOMENS
Today
08:30
Today
10:00
WOMENS
Today
10:00
Today
10:05
Today
10:30
Today
10:30
Today
10:30
Today
10:30
Today
11:00
WOMENS
Today
12:15
Today
12:15
Today
12:30
Today
12:30
WOMENS
Today
14:35
Today
14:35
Today
15:05
Today
15:30
WOMENS
Today
18:45
WOMENS
Today
21:05
Today
23:35
Tomorrow
07:45
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
15:05
Tomorrow
16:00
WOMENS
International

David Campese criticises Joe Schmidt and labels All Blacks ‘very ordinary’

By Finn Morton
Australian wallabies coach Joe Schmidt speaks to his players during a Wallabies media opportunity at Lakeside Stadium on July 08, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Legendary winger David Campese has criticised the appointment of Joe Schmidt as head coach following the Wallabies’ last-place finish in The Rugby Championship. Campese also took aim at the “very ordinary” All Blacks after their disappointing campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the full-time whistle sounded last weekend at Wellington’s Sky Stadium, the All Blacks had plenty of reasons to smile. New Zealand had capped off Sam Cane’s 100th Test appearance with a 33-13 win; a good result at the end of a tough tournament.

As for the Wallabies, the men in gold had actually performed quite well for extended periods but they couldn’t match the might of the All Blacks during a second-half clinic. It was their fifth loss in their last six Tests, and their only win was a one-point victory over Los Pumas.

Those results have led Wallabies great David Campese to hit out at the appointment of Schmidt in the team’s hot seat. Schmidt is the Wallabies’ second New Zealand-born head coach in three years, following Dave Rennie’s coaching reign from 2020 to early 2023.

Campese remains unconvinced by Schmidt’s appointment. The 19991 Rugby World Cup winner has claimed that Schmidt “hasn’t won anything” and doesn’t understand the DNA of how Australian rugby teams should play.

“I don’t believe we should have a Kiwi coach,” Campese told The Rugby Paper. “I was in New Zealand last week for the Test and they all said, ‘Isn’t Schmidt a good coach?’ I said, ‘Why? What has he actually won?’ He hasn’t won anything.

“Yes, he might have won a Six Nations, but the World Cup is the ultimate for any sports player or coach, and he hasn’t won anything.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We always seem to get a coach that has never won anything. We always seem to get the second-best Kiwi coach, never the first-best.

“Even though I must admit, the Kiwis are not anywhere near where they should be. I mean, they’re a very ordinary team at the moment, even though they beat us last week.

“Joe Schmidt has got no idea about our culture or history. We’re mauling the ball from 22 metres out. We don’t do that. That’s not Australian rugby.

“We’re used to counterattack and attack from anywhere. We can’t even do that.

“I just think it’s very sad that we have to go through this again with another Kiwi coach.”

With Schmidt at the helm, the Wallabies will look to turn their form around when they take on the four home nations in November. Australia takes on England at Allianz Stadium, Wales at the Principality, Murrayfield will host a clash with Scotland and then Ireland at the Aviva.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s the perfect preparation for the Wallabies as they continue to focus on development ahead of next year’s British & Irish Lions Series. England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland are, after all, the four teams that make up the Lions representative side.

“Going north is, for us, still about building depth because that was this year’s big project was about building depth,” Schmidt told reporters last weekend in Wellington.

“We’ve had 16 debutants and a new leader and Harry’s done very, very well.

“Those four Test matches, they make up the Lions for next year so we get a good look at their personnel. Some of them I still know from having coached them. I know them well and I know how good they are.

“It’s a bit like when we come up against the All Blacks, you know it’s going to be a really tough tour, but if we can keep building through that tour, then I think we put ourselves in a position of potentially being competitive next July.”

On Friday, Rugby Australia also announced that an Australia XV will play two matches in the United Kingdom later this year. The representative side will take on Bristol Bears (November 8) and an England A side (November 17) during November.

Recommended

Australia XV set for blockbuster two-match tour of United Kingdom

Former Wallaby declares Fraser McReight world’s best openside flanker

‘Open the borders’: Why Wallabies need to select more overseas-based players

USA's Alev Kelter to win 25th cap in WXV 1 match against France

Enter now to stand a chance of winning tickets to all three British & Irish Lions Tests vs Australia

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

South Africa should be everyone's second favourite team

2

Former All Black's 'logical choice' to replace Sam Cane

3

Rieko Ioane responds to Johnny Sexton’s claims with social media post

4

Michael Cheika ban: RFU publish 12-page disciplinary hearing verdict

5

Former flanker turned Olympian compared to legendary Wallabies winger

6

Schoeman and DvdM look to Hollywood as they plan for life after rugby

7

Borthwick names 36-man squad for next week's England training camp

8

The top 50 prospects under 23 in New Zealand rugby

Comments

2 Comments
m
mh 3 hours ago

Campes is living in the past rugby has moved on.with rush defence and the physicality the current wallabies would slaughter the 91 wallabies

H
HG 5 hours ago

Australia should get an Australian coach. That seemed to work wonders with Eddie Jones last year 🤔

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Jordi Murphy: 'If you drop your output by even 5 per cent, there’s someone else ready to go.'

The former Ireland backrow hopes to use his experience to help guide the next generation and learn from his mistakes

LONG READ

South Africa should be everyone's second favourite team

The Springboks have brought unity, innovation and relentless excellence to our rugby planet.

LONG READ

'After mistakes I was shamed': Why Nick De Luca is launching rugby camps with a difference

The former Scotland centre turned schools coach is taking a holistic approach to developing young players.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 10 minutes ago
George on England's next world-class star and why Farrell is rugby's GOAT

Now we’re just scraping the barrell.

6 Go to comments
N
NB 25 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Do you remember Gerald Bosch JD? He was prob the other way around - he was the white bread!

296 Go to comments
N
NB 30 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

I'd agree with that Graham. I always felt the nature of the comp suited NZ and Aussie better than SA.


You can see when the SA players and coaches come to Wales. They're happy, and it's not just becuse they are winning all the time, cos they are not.

296 Go to comments
N
NB 33 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

That's not depowering though, it's just a time-saver.

296 Go to comments
N
NB 34 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Proper tours on the comeback trail!

296 Go to comments
N
NB 35 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

It may be touch and go whether Ardie makes it to the WC in 2027 L. On balance I'd say prob not. On the other hand Razor will not want to replace both Cane and Ardie at the same time if he can help it.

296 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
Hawkes Bay vs Wellington | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Hardly a cricket score.

2 Go to comments
B
BM 1 hour ago
Hawkes Bay vs Wellington | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Wellington Lions beat up Hawkes' Bay Magpies today by a cricket score in a rugby match! 46-28 Any more tomorrow?

2 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
‘Open the borders’: Why Wallabies need to select more overseas-based players

Honestly, lots. I would hate to think about many debutants they have been through over say the last dozen years. Always seems to be like rotating doors from this side of the fence.


Like I have said though, they obviously had visions for where they wanted the game to be in Australia and I do think the law helps facilitate that, and also in it's own way does also give some benefit to the Wallabies as well. I'd also imagine it is not cheap to bring large groups of players back, with having to compensate wages fully during periods of club rugby, as well as your local players still? But who knows, maybe if they have had to manage their funds differently they might have done a better job at it.

10 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Australia XV set for blockbuster two-match tour of United Kingdom

So weird that NZ are going it alone in the first week as the sole attraction, and that Aus are making their season an extra week longer. Think I do recall the Scotland(?) game being outside the wonder. Wonder if they pull in a few into the main squad for the last two of their games then.

4 Go to comments
m
mh 3 hours ago
David Campese criticises Joe Schmidt and labels All Blacks ‘very ordinary’

Campes is living in the past rugby has moved on.with rush defence and the physicality the current wallabies would slaughter the 91 wallabies

2 Go to comments
J
JW 4 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

I very much think NZ should do the same thing, if just to know where they're at. I believe the second (officially) team of a country has just as much right to tell the clubs they want a player than the first team does. Debatable if players are interested when say for this two EOY games coming up during the start of their season.


I think there is lots of potential for rugby here locally, for the players to really want to come back (or treat an aussie or NZ teams offer equally with European) we just first need to find a model that really capitalizes on it first.

296 Go to comments
J
JW 4 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Now who here among us is reticent!


Haha, were is the fun in that, my 'mistake' I didn't get you're meaning. I'm starting to have the same reservations towards Razor. I would have found somewhere for Albornoz in that team just to see him using his fend!

296 Go to comments
L
Locke 5 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Nick, what do you think about Ardie having a mortgage on the 8 jersey?

I haven't been impressed with his form this season, he's looked slow and undynamic. Sititi would be a better option at 8 in my opinion.

I also think the ABs a missing a trick in not having a bigger 6, it served Ireland well in the second Bok game. Scott would be my preference.

296 Go to comments
H
HG 5 hours ago
David Campese criticises Joe Schmidt and labels All Blacks ‘very ordinary’

Australia should get an Australian coach. That seemed to work wonders with Eddie Jones last year 🤔

2 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Nick can still set the tone for them though.


Would love to have access to his data he collects!

296 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Permissible in a court of law!


How did you think Noah grew? Do you reckon his involvements went up as the comp went on?

296 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 5 hours ago
The top 50 prospects under 23 in New Zealand rugby

Darry was only just over 100kg when he joined the Blues, but seems to have got ahead of Lord because he dont break anywhere near as much. Honestly, I dont know why AB selectors bother with fragile players. Crusaders have more than a few, particularly in forwards, which is a bit of an issue.

35 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 5 hours ago
The top 50 prospects under 23 in New Zealand rugby

So Blues for Higgins, with Lam only one nationally rated. Or Highlanders, with no one rated. I's be looking Blues if I was him.

35 Go to comments
P
PM 7 hours ago
Harlequins vs Northampton | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Fin Smith is growing game by game

1 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Jordi Murphy: 'If you drop your output by even 5 per cent, there’s someone else ready to go.' Jordi Murphy: 'If you drop your output by even 5 per cent, there’s someone else ready to go.'
Search