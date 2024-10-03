Northern Edition

International

‘Open the borders’: Why Wallabies need to select more overseas-based players

By Finn Morton
Will Skelton of Australia looks on during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Australia and Georgia at Stade de France on September 09, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Following the Wallabies’ last-placed finish in The Rugby Championship, Stephen Hoiles and Michael Hooper discussed the current team’s approach to selection. The former Wallabies agreed that more overseas-based players should be allowed to represent Australia.

Coach Joe Schmidt has only picked one overseas-based player so far in 2024 and that’s winger Marika Koroibete. Koroibete, who is a two-time John Eales Medallist, returned to the Test arena for the Wallabies’ second Test against the world champion Springboks in August.

But Koroibete didn’t score any points during TRC as the Wallabies struggled as a collective to get the job done in Test matches. The Aussies won just one of their six matches during the eight-week competition, which included a record 67-27 loss to Argentina in Santa Fe.

The Wallabies’ most recent defeat was a 33-13 loss to the All Blacks at Wellington’s Sky Stadium. Coach Schmidt remains confident that the team are heading in the right direction as they prepare for a blockbuster four-Test Spring Tour to round out the year.

With next year’s British and Irish Lions Series rapidly approaching, Stephen Hoiles has called on the Wallabies to reconsider their approach to selection. Hoiles would like to see Australia join others including South Africa and Argentina by bringing in more players from abroad.

“I would. I think we’re at the stage now where the success of the Wallabies is still the number one factor in the popularity of the game here, and we’ve got to do whatever we can do,” Hoiles said on Stan Sports’ Between Two Posts.

“I don’t mean this in a disrespectful way but when I see Argentina beat the Wallabies a couple of weeks ago… they are the best 23 to 25 players that Argentina have. That’s who’ playing.

“Can we hand on heart say that the 23 playing for the Wallabies every week after the best 23 players Australian Rugby has? I think we’ve got far more experience overseas.

“But, if we’re gonna do it, and we’re gonna have success in the Lions by doing it, this Spring Tour is the only chance.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
4
Draws
0
Wins
1
Average Points scored
30
20
First try wins
60%
Home team wins
60%

“The reason is works for the Boks is because they get time together, they haven’t changed their gameplan too much. They walk into camp, they know how they’re playing.

“The risk if you just keep picking from here is you get a bit more of the same, but if you do open the borders and pick from anywhere, the ability to onboard people and get them comfortable in the way Joe Schmidt’s trying to play, it gets harder and harder.”

Of all the Australian players currently plying their trade overseas, one man has been talked about more than any other during Schmidt’s coaching reign. Will Skelton captained the Wallabies under Eddie Jones but is yet to don Wallaby gold in 2024.

Skelton has been one of the best locks at club level in Europe for a number of years. The hulking La Rochelle lock is playing for a side that is consistently up there with the best in the Champions Cup, but the Wallabies are currently missing out on that experience.

As former Wallabies captain Michael Hooper explained, adding someone of Skelton’s calibre to the team “would bring a lot.” There are, of course, other Wallaby-level players competing overseas who could also bring something to Schmidt’s Australia side.

“That is the risk but the reward is also you’re picking players playing in big competitions under big pressure,” Hooper added.

“You look at the same, probably because of Super Rugby and we haven’t been performing, and I think that’ll change next year… we’ll see our Super teams playing better and playing in more meaningful matches.

“That lifts the pressure that players and going to play under so you’re exposed to higher intensity games. The New Zealanders showed last night, there’s some mistakes that we’re making… that New Zealand just isn’t and that’s a number of (Test) caps, that’s a number of Super caps.

“We’ve got a very low number of caps, international caps, but also guys in that team haven’t played many Super games either so we’ve got to get those up.

“Will Skelton, use him as an example, he’s been playing in finals over in Top 14. That experience, that presence, that knowledge around winning and being part of a really dynamic outfit is great. I can’t help but think that would bring a lot to a team.”

Latest Features

LONG READ

Jordi Murphy: 'If you drop your output by even 5 per cent, there’s someone else ready to go.'

The former Ireland backrow hopes to use his experience to help guide the next generation and learn from his mistakes

LONG READ

South Africa should be everyone's second favourite team

The Springboks have brought unity, innovation and relentless excellence to our rugby planet.

LONG READ

'After mistakes I was shamed': Why Nick De Luca is launching rugby camps with a difference

The former Scotland centre turned schools coach is taking a holistic approach to developing young players.

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SO 5 minutes ago
Former Wallaby James O’Connor signs with Crusaders in bombshell move

Good move will certainly help Reihana and Kemara find their feet. Both his parents are Kiwis and believe he still has a Kiwi passport. All the best to him.

3 Go to comments
J
JW 37 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Frizell is only uncertain one, though regardless all would be 2026 and still worthy of having eligibility rules changed for.

253 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 55 minutes ago
'Bad as it gets': Sexton teammate holds nothing back slamming Ioane

It is obvious to all here that the major ass is you. Pompous. Delusional.I think you need to get help.

89 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

It's the best fit for the global game. Makes four clean rugby regions. Bit of a miss and harmful to the game right now.

253 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 1 hour ago
'After mistakes I was shamed': Why Nick De Luca is launching rugby camps with a difference

Good takeaways from a career of "learnings" and the perspective hindsight gives. All the best for the Totum programme!

1 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Surely it wasn't that they decided to dump Rennie, rather it was that they would have risked missing out on Eddie?

253 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

It's definitely a case of what 'could-have-been's with Eddie though. I've obviously said I blame him for being the main instigator for coming in too early, but if RA had good leadership it could have been so different ("good" you'd hope but I'm not naive enough to say) with Eddie coming in this year instead.

253 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 1 hour ago
Despite some positives Razor's first Rugby Championship was a failure

What trophies? We lost the RC even with conservative, "safe" selections. Who is to say we would have not retained the Bledisloe with more boldness and innovation? The point of the article is, we are just seeing a continuation of the Foster cautionary, mish-mash approach without new boldness or innovation and that fear of losing, rather than the famous "possibility" thinking this group was supposed to bring is driving selections and game plan. I do think the long term goal is (as others have pointed out) to have forwards and backs seamlessly playing continuous, off-loading, relentless rugby. Persisting with those in the twilight of their career and straddling different philosophies seem to be apparent in the way this group has struggled and decreased the opportunities for new players and a new approach to be bedded in.

82 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

We know Wallaby vets are eligible, that is why Lulu is suggesting open slather like SA, I assume.


It does bother South Africa, so I don't see why it wouldn't Argentina? Why did they rest a bunch of players for this last game?


Who would be in an overseas 'pack' of locks that you would have selected over the years (from the ineligible people, when it was much stricter) Nick? Say pick four locks, including those could-have-should-have missed opportunities, to play for Australia full time. You've already got Skelton for sure, would you have kept Rory in, selected Meafou early from just a couple of years in France (before French interest basically) etc?

253 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Report: Crusaders to sign former Wallabies playmaker

It's a bit like letting kiwi coaches coach Australia ......

10 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Report: Crusaders to sign former Wallabies playmaker

NZ education system still struggling I see.

10 Go to comments
f
frandinand 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

More mysterious comments from JW. Hard to understand what he means.

253 Go to comments
f
frandinand 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Spanked ??? Lost 17 to 16 in the round robin and 18 to 13 in the final.And both games at Suncorp. You're fantasising again Walter if you call that spankings. But the Reds did suffer a couple of spankings in 2011 despite having McKenzie as a coach. Beaten by the Brumbies 14 to 22 and the Tahs 30 to 6. Now that was a spanking. But you will have forgotten them won't you Walter. And SBW did say it helped the Crusaders bond but did it really make up for playing every game away from home. I doubt it and I think most commentators would agree.

253 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

I don't think that's the case at all, particularly lock is a very bad example to make the point with anyway.


For eg; LSL would likely be the only local player (lock) in the side. There would be no Frost, or Williams, so no 'development'. If aussie had different selection policies the locks would all be overseas players, Skelton, the Arnolds, players I've seen from youth leveling up in Japan and qualifying for them instead, and no doubt there is a plethora of others that hit some good form in England or France, and who if included in a Wallaby environment at the time, might continue have played to their peak instead of turning into 'just' journeymen. I don't follow aus rugby enough for examples of this context but I reckon it would crowd out a position like lock (but is a good positive for the idea of selecting from offshore in general). Essentially there would be a lot of good players that left aussie shores upon making a name for themselves that would continue to remain in the national side, all but removing the need to blood young and unready local talent.


It of course would not be the same for every position, perhaps blindside would be the only other position where the amount of quality that is offshore compared to home would lead to the exclusion of local talent, and it wouldn't exclude rotating in the types of young player like Frost and Williams, but would Bell have become an international success so young? Other positions would be more where the gain of say including an experienced 10 or outside back would be dividends. But then you've also got to factor in whether the players those veterans would be trying to impart there global experience on would still be playing in Australia? Would Jorgensen be enough of a talent for a big French club to snap up? Or hungry for props like Bell and Tupou? Would they see how Ireland made use of Hansen and gun for Wright or one of the other very good Brumbie outsides? What's the point of having an experienced pro like Hodge in the squad when Wrights already overseas now in this new 'world' learning what there is of the French style himself?


The thing is your 'small' talent pool, suddenly becomes very 'large' selecting from offshore. The disconnect is it taking upto 3 times as long for people to flying back home, than say from Japan (or from EU to SA), along with the typical style mismatch's, not so much an ego thing. But with a lack of a DNA like SA, it might mean a lot more 'battles' between the respective styles and practices players are bringing back to camp. Can be only a positive in the right environment.


I think what they have now is the best of both worlds. There might be like 4 or 5 players they bring back, no disruption, no battle of the best way to play. You may have an important front rower like BPA, a world class player like Skelton, any number of veteran 10's, and a backline rock like Kerevi (not saying all these players would have been fit and ready to play international rugby, just imagine them at their peak for arguments sake). And that's what they have. It's what they'll likely go back to doing (if they get lucky with those generational players) for the next WC, even from now for the Lions. So I just don't think the 'picture' yuo outlined would be like reality, that's not to say I don't think there wouldn't be enough positives elsewhere to outweigh the negatives. Certainly going to another franchise for just 2 or 3 years before coming back would be a good development, but that idea is based on money that is not in the game at the moment.

253 Go to comments
M
MattJH 2 hours ago
Former Wallaby James O’Connor signs with Crusaders in bombshell move

Awful decision. I was hoping they’d get smashed again next year before this but now? Man.

3 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 2 hours ago
'Bad as it gets': Sexton teammate holds nothing back slamming Ioane

I agree that saying rude things to people isn't good and that it doesn't fit with the standards the All Blacks have set for themselves. But in terms of actual harm, I don't much harm at all. Sticks and stones.


Ioane wasn't: racist, homophobic, sexist, ableist etc; there is no evidence of anyone else being so either. He and they were just rude, some would say they were acting like d***h***s which as stated is contrary to their policy.


I would've preferred they acted with more decorum, but it's not something I lose sleep over. If it wasn't for S*xton trying to sell books this would be water under the bridge.


One head knock (whether accidental or deliberate) would cause more real damage; I understand that this article is about the specific incident, not harm in rugby in general. I'm just trying to add some perspective.


I look forward to the All Blacks vs Ireland match in November


Agree to disagree.

89 Go to comments
J
JWH 2 hours ago
Report: Crusaders to sign former Wallabies playmaker

Stfu bro your an egg

10 Go to comments
J
JWH 2 hours ago
Report: Crusaders to sign former Wallabies playmaker

Rivez Reihana and Taha Kemara are both pretty good bro.

10 Go to comments
J
JWH 2 hours ago
Rieko Ioane responds to Johnny Sexton’s claims with social media post

They deserve to be entitled if your team is as well.


The way Sexton interacted with other players over the years shows his entitlement mate.

120 Go to comments
l
lm 2 hours ago
Former Wallaby James O’Connor signs with Crusaders in bombshell move

What a waste. Will be taking the place of someone that could be trained into this position.

3 Go to comments
