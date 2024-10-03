Former Wallaby James O’Connor signs with Crusaders in bombshell move

Former Wallabies utility and Queenslander Reds playmaker James O’Connor has completed a remarkable career move across the ditch after signing with the Crusaders for next year’s Super Rugby Pacific season.

As the New Zealand Herald reported earlier this week, representatives from the Crusaders and O’Connor were in contact over a potential move. It was a report which made headlines across the rugby world as fans reacted to the potential transfer.

O’Connor brings an invaluable sense of experience to a Crusaders outfit will certainly benefit from this transfer. The 34-year-old played 64 Tests for the Wallabies and has earned more than 120 Super Rugby caps for the Western Force, Melbourne Rebels and Reds.

But, it’s quite unusual for such a high-profile rugby player to make the move from Australia to New Zealand so late in his career. O’Connor has enjoyed stints abroad with Toulon in France, and with English clubs London Irish and Sale Sharks, but this is an all-new challenge.

“I’m really excited to be joining the Crusaders for the 2025 season and eager to test myself in a new environment,” O’Connor said in a statement.

“My whole career I’ve heard so much about the Crusaders culture and innovation. So to experience it first hand and learn a new way of playing the game is something I’m really looking forward to.”

With Richie Mo’unga leaving New Zealand Rugby after the 2023 Rugby World Cup, the Crusaders ushered in a new era last year without their star first five-eighth. Youngsters Rivez Reihana and Taha Kemara were thrown into the deep end at No. 10.

Riley Hohepa also had a chance in the starting side, but as rugby fans are well aware, the Crusaders failed to fire under new coach Rob Penney in 2024. The repeated champions were one of just four sides who failed to make the playoffs.

There were signs of promise late in the campaign as Fergus Burke returned from injury, but the 25-year-old has left New Zealand to take up an opportunity in England’s Premiership with Saracens.

With all that considered, the signing of O’Connor can be an important one for the Christchurch-based side. With so much experience and a proven high level of performance, the Aussie will help other players improve their game as a mentor on and off the field.

“When we heard he was available we reached out as we thought we could offer him something new and challenging,” coach Penney explained.

“We have two exciting and talented 10s in Rivez and Taha, and James brings a level of maturity that we believe will complement them exceptionally well.

“Having played internationally and in a range of overseas competitions, we’re looking forward to what James can bring to our environment from his 17 seasons of professional football.

“He’s also a competitor and ambitious, which will ensure there is weekly competition for the 10 jersey.”