WXV 2

Ashley Marsters set to make history by equalling Wallaroos record

By Finn Morton
Australia's Ashley Marsters (L) celebrates with Australia's Desiree Miller after scoring a try during the women's international rugby union match between Australia and USA at AAMI Park in Melbourne on May 17, 2024. (Photo by Martin KEEP / AFP)

Ashley Marsters will enter the history books this weekend after being named in Australia’s side to take on South Africa in WXV2. On Saturday at Athlone Stadium, Marsters will equal Liz Patu’s record of 33 Wallaroos appearances.

Marsters debuted in Aussie gold in 2014 against New Zealand in Rotorua. The backrower has gone on to feature at two Rugby World Cups (2014 and 2021) and is revered as one of the greatest players to have pulled on a Wallaroos jersey.

The 30-year-old joins the ever-reliable Siokapesi Palu and No. 8 Tabua Tuinakauvadra in a solid loose forward trio. Captain Michaela Leonard and Kaitlan Leaney will pack down in front of them in an experienced Wallaroos middle row.

Up front, Bridie O’Gorman joins Tania Naden and Eva Karpani. It’s a forward pack that certainly packs a punch with an average of 22.38 Test caps per player. The most inexperienced member of that run-on forward pack is Tuinakauvadra with nine caps so far.

In the backline, Laune Morgan and Faitala Moleka will link up in the halves, while Cecilia Smith returns to the First XV after impressing off the bench last time out. Smith joins the experienced Georgian Friedrichs in the midfield.

Match Summary

1
Penalty Goals
0
6
Tries
1
2
Conversions
0
0
Drop Goals
0
149
Carries
93
10
Line Breaks
2
20
Turnovers Lost
15
6
Turnovers Won
6

Desiree Miller and Maya Stewart will line up on the left and right wings respectively, while Caitlyn Halse has been given the nod at fullback,. On the bench, 25-Test veteran Lori Cramer will look to add impact in the No. 23 jumper.

The Wallaroos are looking to keep their unbeaten start to WXV2 alive following their 37-5 win over Wales last week.

“Last week’s win was a good start to the tournament and it’s important we grow from here and put in another strong performance,” coach Jo Yapp said.

“We were happy with parts of our game but know there’s room for improvement in other areas and South Africa will present a big challenge on home turf.

“It’s unfortunate to lose Nat and Ash to injury, both have been working really hard and made a lot of progress.

“Sammy comes back in and Waiaria gets an opportunity to join the tour and gain valuable experience.

“Both played really well in the Australia A game last month and performed well in our recent camps.”

The Australian women’s team haven’t played South Africa since 2014, with that fixture taking place at the Rugby World Cup. The Wallaroos have won all three matches between the sides since 2006.

This match between Australia and South Africa kicks off at 1:00 am ASEST on Sunday morning.

Wallaroos team to take on South Africa

  1. Bridie O’Gorman (#180 – Sydney University) – 25 caps
  2. Tania Naden (#197 – Uni-North Owls) – 17 caps
  3. Eva Karpani (#171 – Onkaparinga) – 29 caps
  4. Kaitlan Leaney (#179 – CSU Marlins) – 23 caps
  5. Michaela Leonard (c) (#168 – Tuggeranong Vikings) – 30 caps
  6. Siokapesi Palu (#194 – Rockdale Rangers) – 14 caps
  7. Ashley Marsters (#117 – Booroondarra) – 32 caps
  8. Tabua Tuinakauvadra (#200 – Tuggeranong Vikings) – 9 caps
  9. Layne Morgan (#188 – Merewether Carlton) – 27 caps
  10. Faitala Moleka (#199 – Blacktown Scorpions) – 13 caps
  11. Desiree Miller (#204 – Eastern Suburbs) – 10 caps
  12. Cecilia Smith (#190 – Leeton Dianas) – 16 caps
  13. Georgina Friedrichs (#178 – Wests Bulldogs) – 27 caps
  14. Maya Stewart (#196 – Nelson Bay Gropers) – 14 caps
  15. Caitlyn Halse (#210 – Southern Districts) – 4 caps

Replacements

  1. Tiarna Molloy (#191 – Inverell Highlanders) – 5 caps
  2. Lydia Kavoa (#214 – Eastern Suburbs) – 4 caps
  3. Allana Sikimeti (#212 – Norths Eagles) – 2 caps
  4. Atasi Lafai (#161 – Campbelltown Harlequins) – 16 caps
  5. Lucy Dinnen (#216 – Wanneroo) – 3 caps
  6. Samantha Wood (Kalamunda District) – 3 caps
  7. Trilleen Pomare (#155 – Wanneroo) – 31 caps
  8. Lori Cramer (#172 – University of Queensland) – 25 caps

