International

Rieko Ioane responds to Johnny Sexton’s claims with social media post

By Finn Morton
Rieko Ioane of New Zealand salutes the supporters following the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Quarter Final match between Ireland and New Zealand (All Blacks) at Stade de France on October 14, 2023 in Saint-Denis near Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

All Blacks midfielder Rieko Ioane has hit back at former Ireland captain Johnny Sexton with an Instagram story. The pair have been in the headlines the last couple of days after an extract of Sexton’s soon-to-be-released autobiography was released.

In the passage that was published by The Sunday Times, Sexton reflected on an exchange between himself and Ioane after last year’s thrilling Rugby World Cup quarter-final. The All Blacks had just ended Ireland’s World Cup dream, and so too Sexton’s rugby career.

It was a bit of an unusual week in Paris as the All Blacks went into a quarter-final as the underdogs for maybe the first time in Rugby World Cup history. Ireland had beaten South Africa in pool play and were tipped by many to go all the way to glory.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Thousands of Irish supporters packed the stands at Stade de France for what promised to be one of the biggest knockout matches in Rugby World Cup history. But the All Blacks certainly came to play, and in the end, time just wasn’t on Ireland’s side.

All Blacks
All Blacks midfielder Rieko Ioane has hit back at former Ireland captain Johnny Sexton with a cryptic Instagram story. Image: Rieko Ioane’s Instagram.

The men in green launched one last attack on the All Blacks but they stood tall. With a moment of magic from Sam Whitelock to win a penalty at the breakdown, Ireland’s World Cup dream was over with a 28-24 defeat.

But, even with the sound of the full-time whistle, that was never going to put an end to the emotion of the occasion right way.

“I couldn’t bring myself to watch the quarter-final back,” Sexton wrote in the extract. “I don’t think I ever will. I don’t need to. I’ve mentally replayed every second, over and over. It finishes the same way ever time.

“… After (referee Wayne) Barnes blows the final whistle, he says, ‘Don’t miss your flight home tomorrow. Enjoy your retirement, you c**t.’ So much for the All Blacks’ famous ‘no dickheads’ policy. So much fr their humility.

“I walk after Ioane and call him a fake-humble f***er. It doesn’t look great, me having a go at one of them just after we’ve lost. But I can’t be expected to ignore that.”

‘We love a villain’: Ex-NRL star calls on Rieko Ioane to jump codes

Former New Zealand Warriors playmaker Shaun Johnson has called on All Blacks midfielder Rieko Ioane to “come to league my bro.”

Read Now

Former Ireland hooker James Tracy has responded to the exchange, and former NRL playmaker Shaun Johnson has somewhat jokingly urged the All Black to consider jumper codes as they “love a villain” in the 13-player game.

But, until now, the rugby world hadn’t heard from Ioane himself.

Ioane has taken to social media to hit back at Sexton. The 27-year-old shared a picture of the pair from last year’s quarter-final, with a joker card above Ioane’s head and a house emoji below the now-retired Sexton.

Zombie by the Cranberries became synonymous with Irish Rugby during last year’s Rugby World Cup. Hearing the touring fans sing that song after the win over South Africa and Scotland was like nothing this writer has ever experienced or witnessed before.

Ioane has lent into that.

Accompanying the photo, Ioane has selected Zombie to play over the image.

The song starts at the “in your head” part of the chorus.

For the first time since that World Cup eliminator, the All Blacks and Ireland will meet at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on November 8. That’s part of New Zealand’s end-of-year tour which will also see them play Japan, England, France and Italy.

Comments

120 Comments
M
MattJH 5 hours ago

The rule is, you have to wind him up so much he blocks you.

Here’s a fun tip, come up with an absolutely ridiculous statemnt that no one would ever take seriously in a million years, and watch him melt down in outrage.

Enjoy.

(And yes I need to get a life I am aware of this lol).

J
Jmann 5 hours ago

I'm enjoying how badly Sexton has come out in all this....

D
DM 6 hours ago

Hey Terry24, we know that's you, Johnny. Stop making such a chode of yourself, it's embarrassing.

S
SadersMan 8 hours ago

If only grief cycling was an olympic sport, eh Jonny?.

D
DC000 8 hours ago

To be fair Ioane was a pretty good winger back in the day. An utter embarrassment at 13 thougb - and couldn't lace Sexton's boots on his best day.


Like all Kiwis, he should stop shagging his missus in the pen, get a real haircut so he looks human and shut his mouth. Spewing utterly ignorant shite is the favourite pastime of all SH rugby people. It's all they excel at.

F
Forward pass 3 hours ago

Mate stop shagging Richie McCaw cardboard cut-outs and just seek therapy for your obsessions. Your Dan Carter cut-out just wants to give you a big hug.

M
MattJH 4 hours ago

Sending hugs bro

R
Rooksie 5 hours ago

And wining world cups ..ohh u forgot that bit ..

M
MP 9 hours ago

Good on Ioane. Spuds believed their own hype.

T
Terry24 8 hours ago

You smell like a pommie. You have that weird Brexit loving, sister f**king vibe about you.

T
Terry24 9 hours ago

Good on you! Scumbags should stick together.

C
Cosmo 13 hours ago

Sexton will of course be at the Aviva when Ireland play the All Blacks soon. So if true to form he'll go on to the pitch after the match and abuse the players (probably the irish ones too) & the match officials, & then try start a fight with someone. After all, he's going to need more stories for his next book;


"Petulance Personified"


Also the author of;


"Obsessed with Myself"


The most incredible rugby stories ever written in the universe 🌏😁

M
MyBloodIsGreen 14 hours ago

Jonny Sexton dishes it out so he should learn to swallow too.

T
Terry24 13 hours ago

Sexton never abused an opposition player or spectators after the final whistle.

Humble teams dont mock beaten opponents: arrogant teams do.

T
Thomas K 14 hours ago

TERRY24, who are you workin for!?

P
PR 15 hours ago

Sexton having a go at another player for onfield comments is beyond ridiculous. He spent his career mouthing off at everyone - including a referee after a game when he wasn't even playing - and waving pretend yellow cards in the air to get players sent off. Can clearly dish it out but can't take it. Doesn't deserve a World Cup and fortunately never got close to one. Enjoy your retirement snowflake.

T
Terry24 14 hours ago

Humble teams don't mock beaten opponents, arrogant teams do.


I am sure if after the Jo-burg NZ win in 2022, If Ioane and other Kiwis called SA players c***ts and then started abusing the SA crowd, there would be a pretty quick apology from NZ and Ioane, assuming he survived the evening.

You wouldn't take the disrespect from NZ, Aussie wouldn't, why should we?

Not a big deal, we're just going to make mince meat out of them in Dublin and prepare for 2027 as if we are definitely going to meet them.

Nothing for you high veld farmers to stop milking your cows over.

S
SL 15 hours ago

Let's face it, Sexton is a gobsh**te on and off the field and I don;t balme Reiko or anybody else for having a pop at him before, during or after a game. I f I saw the prick today, I'd gladly tell him what I think of him and if his frail little mind can;t take the criticism, then perhaps he should have thought a bit more before dishing it out!!

T
Terry24 14 hours ago

Again, please give me one instance where he dished it out to a New Zealander?

There was utter respect between all players after test 2,3 in NZ. You appear to be lying...(shock/horror).

If you abuse a beaten teams captain, vice captain and spectators...there will be pushback. SA wouldn't tolerate it, England wouldn't, neither would NZ.

All thats going to happen is we will smash them in Dublin and at every subsequent meeting. Delighted Sh1t McCaw choked in the final. Peter did try to warn you!!!! (Muppets)

B
Bull Shark 16 hours ago

I wonder why a highly respected, former captain of one of the great rugby teams of the past decade would even bring all of this up?


Oh right. To sell books.

E
Ed the Duck 14 hours ago

probably…but what about sexton?

W
WI 16 hours ago

Even as a neutral, they have me pumped for IRE VS NZ.

T
Terry24 14 hours ago

Why? Sorry..must dash... back to preparing the new 'Kiwi plot' at Glasnevin cemetary....

P
PR 15 hours ago

Can safely say the whole of South Africa is right behind the All Blacks on this one.

J
JWH 16 hours ago

yea its a bit pitiful really isnt it?

T
Terry24 17 hours ago

Ioane isn't the brightest tool in the shed. NZ could have lost that QF match.

There were moments during the game to put in his insult as a sledge. A moment where Ireland are struggling, its looking like it might not be their day and there is doubt. THAT's when you mention the airplane home. You don't use the c**t word because the ref will do you, but you give more life to the doubt.


Instead he does it after the game, where it has no value to the team except to kick a few retiring players when they are down, abuse the Irish spectators and ensure that Ireland are on full alert and preparedness not just in November but for future RWC games. No waiting to see how things transpire we prpeare as if facing NZ in the knock outs is a certainty. They are our RWC bogey team so it makes sense anyway.

R
Rooksie 13 hours ago

That old chestnut 🌰..could off should off might off maybe ..u got beaten on the day by a better team bro ..and yet again on a plane straight after a quarter final 🤔..Really NZ your bogey team 😆 🤣 😂 Australia have knocked u out of the quarters twice ..France twice ..Wales yes Wales even knocked u out in quarters ..Argentina 3 times NZ only twice ..maybe u have a few more bogey teams then just NZ bro

T
Thomas K 14 hours ago

Terry, are you a mole for the IRFU?

J
JWH 17 hours ago

Couldn't make your point in your first comment aye?


In your heeeeeaaaad, in your heeeeaddd, ioane, ioane, ioane, e, e,

whats in your heeeaaaad, in your heeeaaad, ioane, ioane ioane, e, e

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
