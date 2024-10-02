Olympian and rising star headline squads for Australia’s Next Gen Sevens

An Olympian and a breakout player from the 2023/24 SVNS Series are among those named in one of two squads for the Next Gen Sevens. The top emerging talent in Australia’s women’s sevens will be showcased across three events in October, starting this weekend in Sydney.

NSW Waratahs Women’s Sevens will take on their Queensland Reds counterparts at Forshaw Rugby Park in Sydney on Saturday. The other two rounds will take place on October 12 in Toowoomba and October 20 at Byron Bay Rugby Union Club.

This weekend, the Waratahs have named Australian Sevens rookie Ruby Nicholas in their squad. Nicholas debuted on the SVNS Series at the prestigious Hong Kong Sevens and didn’t look back as Australia went on to claim the overall title in Madrid.

Nicholas wasn’t originally named in Australia’s squad for the event in Hong Kong China but an injury to Heidi Dennis changed that. The teenager was called in and went on to impress, scoring a runaway try towards the north stand during a big win over the fighting Irish.

While Nicholas wasn’t named in Team Australia’s squad for the Paris Olympics, there’s no doubt the rising star has a bright future ahead of her in rugby sevens. But, first thing is first, Nicholas can be expected to play a key role in the Waratahs’ Next Gen Sevens campaign.

As for Queensland, they’ve been boosted by the inclusion of Kahli Henwood who debuted for Australia at the Paris Olympics. Henwood joins 2023 Wallaroos Carys Dallinger and Melani Wilks in the Queensland Reds’ squad.

Heidi Dennis – the same player who suffered the ankle injury which saw Nicholas debut in Hong Kong China – has been named in the Reds’ extended squad with Olympian Demi Hayes, but the pair are still no guarantee to play in the event.

Maddison Levi, Tagan Levi, Faith Nathan Madison Ashby, Bienne Terita and Kaitlin Shave are among those who have graduated from the Next Gen level before taking the SVNS Series world by storm. It’s a crucial marker for the Australia Women’s Sevens program.

“The Next Gen Sevens series is integral to recruit and develop the next generation of the best of the best ‘top gun’ oval ball athletes to represent Australia on the world stage,” Australia Women’s Sevens coach Tim Walsh said in a statement.

“This series prepares players for global travel with Australia A and builds depth for the future of the Australian Women’s Sevens program.”

NSW Waratahs Women’s 7s

Ruby Nicholas, Kilahla Duff, Ella Fountaine, Piper Simons, Milla Elaro, Mackenzie Davis, Damita Betham, Ella Carlisle, Chanel Williams, Logan Lemusu, Edie Burke, Chaela-lee Falls, Amelia Whitaker, Jacinta Windsor, Georgie Fowler, Tess Orton, Stephanie Kellaway, Tatum Bird, Waiaria Ellis, Pyper Marchant, Tahlia O’Brien

Queensland Reds Women’s 7s

Sophie Duff, Emma Stockwell, Rhani Hagan, Carys Dallinger, Amahli Hala, Zoe Waters, Tahli Devine, Meg Gemmell, Kaelyn Passi, Kianna Maclean, Caitlin Urwin, Melanie Wilks, Fa’agase Tupuola-Palale, Tahlia Evans, Emmisyn Wynyard, Piper Flynn, Faythe Manera, Indiahna Frawley, Madison Pomerenke, Charli Nikola, Ava Wereta, Taleah Ackland, Fleur Ginn, Kahli Henwood, Heidi Dennis

Next Gen Sevens Series 2024

Round 1 – Saturday 5 October, Forshaw Rugby Park, Sydney (from 10am AEST)

Round 2 – Saturday 12 October, Toowoomba Sports Ground, East Toowoomba (from 9:30am AEDT)

Round 3 – Sunday 20 October, Byron Bay Rugby Union Club, Byron Bay (from 9:45am AEDT)