Cam Roigard in line for comeback as 16 All Blacks made available for NPC

Cam Roigard is set to return from injury on Saturday afternoon when Counties Manukau travel to Palmerston North for the final regular season round of the NPC campaign. On Thursday, the All Blacks confirmed the 16 players who “will represent” their provinces this week.

Roigard can be expected to suit up for the Steelers along with fellow All Black Dalton Papali’i. Counties are currently eighth on the ladder but could move up the standings if they get the job done against last-placed Manawatu at Massey University.

While All Blacks fans will be very excited to see Roigard take the field, this announcement hasn’t exactly come as a surprise either. Roigard revealed on the Hurricanes’ social media pages earlier this month that he was aiming for “the first weekend of October” to take the field.

The five-Test All Black ruptured his left patella during a New Zealand derby between the Hurricanes and Highlanders earlier this year. But, as fans will be well aware, Roigard has been putting in some serious work both in the weight room and out on the field.

Most recently, Roigard rejoined the All Blacks in a non-playing capacity as the scrumhalf continued to chip away on his injury rehab.

In other NPC matches, George Bower is up for selection as Otago prepare to take on Northland in Whangarei. Otago have only won four of their nine matches so far this season, and they currently sit 10th on the standings which Northland are behind them in 12th.



Ethan de Groot will be available for Southland when they host Mark Tele’a’s North Harbour in Invercargill on Saturday afternoon. That’s the second game of the day – following Roigard’s Counties fixture – and that’s not all for a great day of rugby.

Billy Proctor will likely take the field for Wellington when they host Hawkes Bay at Sky Stadium. In the other game, George Bell and Sam Darry after both in line to play for Canterbury when they take on a Waikato outfit which will include backrower Samipeni Finau.

On Sunday, Ethan Blackadder, Noah Hotham and David Havili could potentially all take the field in another historic game for Tasman. After defending the Ranfurly Shield against Wellington and Auckland, the Mako only have one defence left in 2024.

Stephen Perofeta has been made available for Tarnaki as they look to rain on Tasman’s parade by claiming the field in Trafalgar Park. There’s nothing quite like a Ranfurly Shield challenge so this match should be a great match between two top-three sides.

Finally, Harry Plummer and Patrick Tuipulotu are available for Auckland against Pasilio Tosi’s Bay of Plenty. That match kicks-off at 4.35 pm (NZST) on Sunday at Auckland Grammar School.

All Blacks released for provincial duty (all times NZST)

Friday 4 October

Northland vs Otago – Semenoff Stadium, Whangarei, 7.05pm

Otago: George Bower

Saturday 5 October

Manawatu vs Counties Manukau – Massey University, 2.05pm

Counties Manukau: Dalton Papali’i, Cam Roigard

Southland vs North Harbour – Invercargill Rugby Park, 4.35pm

Southland: Ethan de Groot

North Harbour: Mark Tele’a

Wellington v Hawkes Bay – Sky Stadium, Wellington, 4.35pm

Wellington: Billy Proctor

Canterbury vs Waikato – Apollo Projects Stadium, 7.05pm

Canterbury: George Bell, Sam Darry

Waikato: Samipeni Finau

Sunday 6 October

Tasman vs Taranaki – Trafalgar Park, Nelson, 2.05pm

Tasman: Ethan Blackadder, Noah Hotham, David Havili

Taranaki: Stephen Perofeta

Auckland vs Bay of Plenty – Auckland Grammar School, 4.35pm

Auckland: Harry Plummer, Patrick Tuipulotu

Bay of Plenty: Pasilio Tosi