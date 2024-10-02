Australia U18 strong on day one, New Zealand schools smash Samoa

Tomorrow’s stars are in action for Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Samoa in a series of international fixtures across Hamilton and Fiji.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Australia Under-18 team started their tour of New Zealand with an impressive 57-47 win against the New Zealand Barbarians Under-18s while the New Zealand Schools thrashed hapless Samoa 91-5 at St Paul’s Collegiate.

The Australia Secondary Schools were topped twice on tour by Fiji.

Australia With Bragging Rights Over Barbarians

An unheard-of 15 tries were scored in a Trans-Tasman schoolboy international where spillages were punished in a flash and ruck defence became increasingly fragile.

Australia led 38-21 at halftime and stretched to 57-33 with a dozen minutes remaining.

The Barbarians started briskly with an expansive attack and a try to lock Frazer Brown out of Gallaher Shield champions Ponsonby.

Australia responded ominously with a length-of-the-field try to winger Heamasi Makasini. From a scrum on their own 22, Australia fried the ball left and Makasini was unstoppable one-on-one. Afterward, a Barbarians player quipped. “When I saw him warming up, I thought he was one of the loose forwards.”

Every time Makasini handled, Australia looked potent. Makasini is a tank and scored Australia’s third try with a shorter, terrifying burst.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially, at least, the Barbarians matched Australia. Northcote centre Reimana Saunderson-Rurawhe and towering fullback Rios Tasmania scored tries that came from clinical construction and spontaneous offloading.

But when Australia attacked around the fringes of the ruck their heaver and dynamic forwards were able to breach the gain line all too often.

Loosehead prop Kingsley Uys, No.8 Heinz Lemoto, and blindside flanker Eli Langi were damaging. First five-eighth Jonty Fowler kicked superlatively and snatched a try from a Barbarians scrum fumble.

After halftime, the Barbarians hit back with tries two quick tries for Saunderson-Rurawhe and Feilding High School No.8 Rupeni Raviyawa.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Australia wrestled back the initiative when centre Frankie Goldsborough put Tom Howard into space with a flick offload. The combative, close-quarter approach that blunted the Barbarians resurfaced with props Nicholas Hill and Jonah Rangwai and loose forward Luca Cleverly carrying on the imputes from the bench

The Barbarians scored two late consolation tries, a 75-meter interception by centre Pyrenees Boyle-Tiatia and a barge over after a maul by Rotorua Boys’ prop Bronson van de Heyden.

The Barbarians’ first official match was against Australia on September 29, 2012, at Sacred Heart College, Auckland. The Barbarians jerseys were presented by 1987 Rugby World Cup winner Alan Whetton. Boasting a powerful line-up with future senior internationals Tau Koloamatangi, Mitchell Drummond, Damian McKenzie and rugby league superstar Nelson Asofa-Solomona, the Barbarians overpowered the Aussies 24-5.

McKenzie converted tries from Mitchell Karpik, Drummond, and Michael Green. John Porch (Australia Sevens) scored Australia’s solitary try. The Barbarians were coached by Mark Vincent (St Bede’s College) and Dave Dillon (Sacred Heart College).

The rivalry resumed in 2014 with the Barbarians winning 39-21 at Jerry Collins Stadium, Porirua. The match got off to an explosive start when Australian first five-eighth Jackson Hope was red-carded in the first minute for a dangerous tip tackle on Barbarians halfback Liam Howley, now with Southland.

Australia tried hard to stay in the fight, but the shortage of numbers proved telling. Future Samoan international winger Losi Fillipo ran rampant and scored a try. Barbarians No.8 Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, blindside flanker Fin Hoeta, and both locks, Paripari Parkinson (try scorer) and Isaia Walker-Leawere all played with energy. First five-eighth D’Angelo Leuila scored 17 points. Harrison Goddard scored 16 points for Australia.

In the Barbarians’ 2016 victory over Australia, late M?ori All Black Connor Garden-Bachop was a standout. Future All Blacks Leicester Fainga’anuku, Folau Fakatava, Quinn Tupaea and Tupou Vaai also played in the 28-17 success at Mount Albert Grammar School.

Australia’s only previous victory against the Barbarians was at in Hamilton in 2019. Flanker Alex Masibaka, hooker Hamish Moore, halfback Kalani Thomas and winger Tolatau Koula crossed the stripe for Australia in an impressive 30-17 win. Michael Mason (2) and Tepaea Cook-Savage scored for the Barbarians.

Australia Under-18: 57 (Kingsley Uys 2, Heamasi Makasini 2, John Grenfell, Jonty Fowler, Thomas Howard, Heinz Lemoto tries; Fowler 7 con, pen)

New Zealand Barbarians Under-18: 47 (Frazier Brown, Reimana Saunderson-Rurawhe 2, Rios Tasmania, Rupeni Raviyawa, Pyrenees Boyle-Tiatia, Bronson van de Heyden, tries; Tasmania 3 con, Boyle-Tiatia 3 con) HT: 38-21

New Zealand Schools Smash Samoa

It’s hard to know what was gained by the New Zealand Schools in their 15-try demolition of Samoa.

Though New Zealand scored 46 points in the second half, their first-half display was more impressive maintaining their shape and punishing Samoa who struggled to compete at the breakdown and clear their territory from the boot.

Samoa did start with a spark, lively winger Mavaega Siole snatching an intercept and dashing 60 metres only to be caught by Harry Inch. Siole would make the line from the same source in the second half.

The Nelson College axis of halfback Ollie Inch, first five-eighth Harry Inch, and blockbusting No.8 Saumaki Saumaki shape as integral figures for the Australian test on Sunday as does captain and fullback Cohen Norrie and openside flanker Aio Keith.

Year 11 centre Nico Stanley, from the famous Stanley rugby family, had a startling debut with three tries. None were particularly spectacular, but he looked assured and powerful.

A feature of the New Zealand team was the number of players in different positions from their First XV. These include Norrie (10 to 15), Jarrel Tuaimalo Vaega (10 to 12) and Palmerston North lock Bradley Tocker who played blindside.

New Zealand Schools have won 140 out of 159 games and beaten Samoa in all eight meetings.

New Zealand Schools: 91 (Nico Stanley 3, Aio Keith, Cohen Norrie, Bradley Tocker, Siale Pahulu 2, Saumaki Saumaki 3, Charlie Wallis, Ollie Guerin, Finn McLeod, Tyi Sinkinson tries; Harry Inch 4 con, Mason Verster 4 con)

Samoa: 5 (Mavaega Siole try) HT: 46-5

Fiji on a Role

The Fiji Schoolboys Under-18 side made history by defeating the Australian equivalent 26-14 on Saturday and 34-25 on Tuesday at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka. It was the first time in ten encounters Fiji had toppled Australia.

Fiji proved their surprise success five days ago was no fluke with an exhilarating 34-25 triumph yesterday.

Australia took control early, establishing territory through dogged and disciplined phases. Fiji was eventually cracked open from a lineout when Cameron Paull cannoned around the corner from a switch.

Fiji regrouped smartly showing greater urgency in both attack and defence. Suddenly passes began to stick and holes appeared in the visitors ‘ defence. Well-executed tries by hooker Waisake Vakacere, beastly tighthead prop Raymond Navunikaba and No.8 Ratu Epeli Roseruvakula had Fiji in command at halftime.

Nine minutes after the interval Australia employed the lineout drive to good effect again crashing over in a stockpile of bodies. With a dozen minutes left Australia narrowed the gap to 22-20 with fleet-footed fullback Jai Callaghan dancing clear.

With the result wobbling on a tightrope, winger Nathan Stephens pierced through the Australian defence and kicked ahead. The bounce favoured chasing reserve Josaia Ralulu who transferred back to Stephens for the winner.

With their tails up, second five-eighth Asaeli Gade applied the icing on the cake with another dazzling run.

Fiji took early control of the Thursday game with centre Maleli Nauvasi capitalising on a collision between two Australian defenders.

The momentum continued when openside flanker Samuela Tuidraki added a second try in the 16th minute, assisted by Nauvasi. Tuidraki is wiry and blessed with a captivating turn of pace.

Fiji’s first half was marred by poor discipline with two yellow cards. Winger Nathan Stephens was dismissed in the 22nd minute and Tuidraki followed nine minutes later.

Australia struck back in the 28th minute when winger Max Roach scored a try, with Cooper Watters converting to narrow the gap to 14-7.

Undermanned Fiji scored in the first minute of the second half through winger Duacake Vulainabuwaha, leaving the score at 19-7.

Australia responded with a try in the 59th minute by Jai Callaghan, converted by Watters to tighten the score at 19-14.

The last ten minutes were tense until a turnover by the influential Nauvasi released buoyant substitute Meli Waqairadovu. First five-eighth Isikeli Bari added the conversion, sealing the 26-14 win for Fiji.