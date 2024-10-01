Report: Crusaders to sign former Wallabies playmaker
The post-Richie Mo’unga era got off to a poor start for the Crusaders in 2024 but the club are looking to remedy that with the fortification of their first five-eighth stocks for the upcoming season.
Youngsters Rivez Reihana and Taha Kemara were joined by Riley Hohepa in owning the bulk of the minutes at No. 10 in 2024, with Fergus Burke sidelined through injury.
Burke was a key cog in the club’s succession planning before taking up an opportunity with Saracens in the Premiership, and the 25-year-old’s departure has left a significant dent in the team’s future.
While the club recently re-signed Reihana, coach Rob Penney was clearly open to finding some more veteran leadership in the pivotal No. 10 jersey.
That journey appears to have led the team to former Wallaby James O’Connor. New Zealand publication the NZ Herald was told by a team spokesperson that the two parties are in contact ahead of squad namings at the end of the month.
O’Connor’s 127 Super Rugby caps, in addition to nearly 100 games in Europe, would bring some valuable experience to the fallen heavyweights as they look to rebuild after a historic era of dominance under now All Blacks coach Scott Robertson.
The 34-year-old rejoined the Reds in 2019 but the emergence of new Wallaby Tom Lynagh as well as Australia U20 rep Harry McLaughlin-Phillips has pushed O’Connor out of his familiar No. 10 jersey.
Playing across the backline in 2024, the 64-Test Wallaby struggled to find form or lock down a regular role in the talented Reds backline and in September, he decided he would leave the club to “pursue overseas opportunities”.
The club has been busy on the player market, signing former All Black Leicester Fainga’anuku on a two-year deal beginning in 2026. On the flip side, the Crusaders will be without club stalwart Joe Moody along with Burke and young lock Zach Gallagher.
This type of thing should not be allowed.
On one hand we have a rule that say we won't select ABs from abroad because it will hurt our player development. But on the other hand we allow a 34 year old who does not qualify for NZ to be contracted by NZ rugby in place of an NZ player, which hurts player development.
Really desperate stuff from the Crusaders, and very sad for NZ rugby that this is the case. An aspiring young NZ player will miss out on a contract so that 34 year old James O'Connor can prolong his career.
Disagree. If there was a 10 in NPC good enough to play Super Rugby who did not have a contract already, the Crusaders would have signed him obviously. There is not one.
Fergus Burke's injury and then shock departure to Saracens after being groomed to replace Mo'unga over 3 seasons is the reason O'Connor's signing is necessary.
Simply throwing a young player into Super Rugby who is not ready can do more harm to his development than good. Taha Kemara was done no favours being thrown to the wolves in 2024.
On one hand an experienced professional who can pass knowledge onto younger players. On the other hand a pretty shocking indictment that NZ doesn't have quality 10's coming through for the SR teams or ABs.
He'll probably go fantastic. And if they need him to fill in at centre he'll be sensational. That's why Robbie Deans never wanted him to play for the Wallabies there. He would have run rings around the very good Conrad Smith.