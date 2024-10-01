Report: Crusaders to sign former Wallabies playmaker

The post-Richie Mo’unga era got off to a poor start for the Crusaders in 2024 but the club are looking to remedy that with the fortification of their first five-eighth stocks for the upcoming season.

Youngsters Rivez Reihana and Taha Kemara were joined by Riley Hohepa in owning the bulk of the minutes at No. 10 in 2024, with Fergus Burke sidelined through injury.

Burke was a key cog in the club’s succession planning before taking up an opportunity with Saracens in the Premiership, and the 25-year-old’s departure has left a significant dent in the team’s future.

While the club recently re-signed Reihana, coach Rob Penney was clearly open to finding some more veteran leadership in the pivotal No. 10 jersey.

That journey appears to have led the team to former Wallaby James O’Connor. New Zealand publication the NZ Herald was told by a team spokesperson that the two parties are in contact ahead of squad namings at the end of the month.

O’Connor’s 127 Super Rugby caps, in addition to nearly 100 games in Europe, would bring some valuable experience to the fallen heavyweights as they look to rebuild after a historic era of dominance under now All Blacks coach Scott Robertson.

The 34-year-old rejoined the Reds in 2019 but the emergence of new Wallaby Tom Lynagh as well as Australia U20 rep Harry McLaughlin-Phillips has pushed O’Connor out of his familiar No. 10 jersey.

Playing across the backline in 2024, the 64-Test Wallaby struggled to find form or lock down a regular role in the talented Reds backline and in September, he decided he would leave the club to “pursue overseas opportunities”.

The club has been busy on the player market, signing former All Black Leicester Fainga’anuku on a two-year deal beginning in 2026. On the flip side, the Crusaders will be without club stalwart Joe Moody along with Burke and young lock Zach Gallagher.