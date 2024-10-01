Former All Black's 'logical choice' to replace Sam Cane

Questions over Sam Cane’s involvement in the All Blacks‘ Northern Tour continue to stir away in the New Zealand rugby public, but what appears to be less of a question is who is in line to take the former captain’s place should he miss selection.

While Cane returned from injury to re-establish himself as the team’s starting openside flanker en route to acquiring his 100th Test cap in the second Bledisloe Cup game, the 32-year-old’s impending three-year contract in Japan has raised the question over whether his spot on the tour would be better used on a young up-and-comer.

From Scott Robertson to Scott Barrett, there has been no shortage of praise over Cane’s influence in the All Blacks environment in 2024, both off-field and on.

However, a changing of the guard is inevitable and it’s up to selectors to decide whether to delay it until 2025 or usher in the new era with the opportunity before them.

Driving the conversation on the flip side is the form of Hurricanes flanker Peter Lakai.

Heralded as a future All Black for several seasons now, the 21-year-old has gone from strength to strength in New Zealand’s NPC competition after spending the July Series as a member of the All Blacks’ wider training group.

Former All Black James Parsons is one of many to say if Cane is to miss selection, Lakai is the man Scott Robertson must bring in for the tail end of the 2024 international season.

“He’s the one that’s been in the squad, so when there’s been injuries he’s been called in. And you can’t say he’s played poorly in NPC,” the former All Black grinned on the Aotearoa Rugby Pod.

“What I’ve really liked about him in the NPC, is he’s obviously been given some work-ons and his game’s become a lot tighter and he’s really looked to dominate collisions.

“So, you can see the time he’s spent in there, he’s probably learning what it’s going to take to be a great international seven.

“He’s smart enough to know ‘ If I want to be selected, this is what I’ve got to show them’. It’s understated, but the guy is averaging like 18 tackles a game, the bulk of them are dominant and I know it’s the NPC but he’s still a young man.

“He just is getting better and better and simplifying his craft to the point that you can just see that growth and maturity. So, he’s the logical choice.”

The young openside flanker’s potential inclusion in the squad, at the expense of Cane, would likely ignite a new selection race for the vacated black No. 7 jersey.

Five of the seven loose forwards in The Rugby Championship squad have experience donning Richie McCaw’s old jersey, but for Parsons, the leading candidate is clear.

“I think it’s a three-horse race and if you perform you’ll probably stay in that jersey.

“You would think Dalton (Papali’i) would get first chance if he’s fit and available because I don’t know how you go backwards if he hasn’t played. Razor was really happy with him.

“But, that performance would need to be spot on.”

Player Tackles Won 1 Peter Lakai 25 2 Jeremiah Avei-Collins 18 3 Xavier Numia 17

The panel weighed up the pros and cons of other players, including Ethan Blackadder and Luke Jacobson. The former was lauded for his high work rate while the latter’s case was put forward as a like-for-like Cane replacement due to his reputation and nickname “concrete shoulders” coming from his tackling prowess.

Jacobson’s recent success off the bench as an impact player was thought to have potentially worked against him, removing him from the race for the starting spot.

“In terms of numbers, Ethan probably fits that high breakdown model, whereas Dalton is a high ball carry, powerful tackler, power athlete. It’s just about what balance they want to go with. They are different players.”