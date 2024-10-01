Northern Edition

International

Former All Black's 'logical choice' to replace Sam Cane

By Ned Lester
Peter Lakai with the All Blacks. Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Questions over Sam Cane’s involvement in the All Blacks‘ Northern Tour continue to stir away in the New Zealand rugby public, but what appears to be less of a question is who is in line to take the former captain’s place should he miss selection.

While Cane returned from injury to re-establish himself as the team’s starting openside flanker en route to acquiring his 100th Test cap in the second Bledisloe Cup game, the 32-year-old’s impending three-year contract in Japan has raised the question over whether his spot on the tour would be better used on a young up-and-comer.

From Scott Robertson to Scott Barrett, there has been no shortage of praise over Cane’s influence in the All Blacks environment in 2024, both off-field and on.

However, a changing of the guard is inevitable and it’s up to selectors to decide whether to delay it until 2025 or usher in the new era with the opportunity before them.

Driving the conversation on the flip side is the form of Hurricanes flanker Peter Lakai.

Heralded as a future All Black for several seasons now, the 21-year-old has gone from strength to strength in New Zealand’s NPC competition after spending the July Series as a member of the All Blacks’ wider training group.

Former All Black James Parsons is one of many to say if Cane is to miss selection, Lakai is the man Scott Robertson must bring in for the tail end of the 2024 international season.

“He’s the one that’s been in the squad, so when there’s been injuries he’s been called in. And you can’t say he’s played poorly in NPC,” the former All Black grinned on the Aotearoa Rugby Pod.

“What I’ve really liked about him in the NPC, is he’s obviously been given some work-ons and his game’s become a lot tighter and he’s really looked to dominate collisions.

“So, you can see the time he’s spent in there, he’s probably learning what it’s going to take to be a great international seven.

“He’s smart enough to know ‘ If I want to be selected, this is what I’ve got to show them’. It’s understated, but the guy is averaging like 18 tackles a game, the bulk of them are dominant and I know it’s the NPC but he’s still a young man.

“He just is getting better and better and simplifying his craft to the point that you can just see that growth and maturity. So, he’s the logical choice.”

The young openside flanker’s potential inclusion in the squad, at the expense of Cane, would likely ignite a new selection race for the vacated black No. 7 jersey.

Five of the seven loose forwards in The Rugby Championship squad have experience donning Richie McCaw’s old jersey, but for Parsons, the leading candidate is clear.

“I think it’s a three-horse race and if you perform you’ll probably stay in that jersey.

“You would think Dalton (Papali’i) would get first chance if he’s fit and available because I don’t know how you go backwards if he hasn’t played. Razor was really happy with him.

“But, that performance would need to be spot on.”

Player Tackles Won

1
Peter Lakai
25
2
Jeremiah Avei-Collins
18
3
Xavier Numia
17

The panel weighed up the pros and cons of other players, including Ethan Blackadder and Luke Jacobson. The former was lauded for his high work rate while the latter’s case was put forward as a like-for-like Cane replacement due to his reputation and nickname “concrete shoulders” coming from his tackling prowess.

Jacobson’s recent success off the bench as an impact player was thought to have potentially worked against him, removing him from the race for the starting spot.

“In terms of numbers, Ethan probably fits that high breakdown model, whereas Dalton is a high ball carry, powerful tackler, power athlete. It’s just about what balance they want to go with. They are different players.”

A
AH 10 hours ago

Find it incredibly strange how sotutu is never mentioned. All Blacks turning away from x factor will not bode well. Can't play Sa at their own game

M
Mzilikazi 8 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Rodda world class ? I would not agree. Think he is over hyped by many. Not so Skelton. He is world class....so many aspects to his game. Superb off loader in contact, great LQB provider when he goes to ground, unbelievable cleaner. Lot happens when he carries....have LAR score tries off his carries so often.


Kerevi I would be interested to see again at top level. Not really sure what his form is right now.

56 Go to comments
N
NB 9 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Oh yes. You need to go through the club 'sleeper' treadmill as a prop unless you are truly exceptional. Evne David Sole had a few torrid matches as a student at Exeter.

56 Go to comments
S
SC 10 minutes ago
Report: Crusaders to sign former Wallabies playmaker

Disagree. If there was a 10 in NPC good enough to play Super Rugby who did not have a contract already, the Crusaders would have signed him obviously. There is not one.


Fergus Burke's injury and then shock departure to Saracens after being groomed to replace Mo'unga over 3 seasons is the reason O'Connor's signing is necessary.

4 Go to comments
N
NB 10 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Pens mostly v Argy and becnh Aussies it has to be said H.


I take what Carlos et al on trust as they know the scene in Argy much better than I do.

56 Go to comments
N
NB 12 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

They were surprisingly similar, which is why I grouped them in the first place! Esp in terms of how many phases both go through to score tries [and concede pens]. Agree ABs trying to become more ball in hand, intrested to see how it works on the EOYT.

56 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 15 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Once moved in emergency to THP from my normal THlock position. Got well and truly hoisted, learned a lot that day, tried all sorts of tricks to survive. That was 1970's, was not illegal then.

56 Go to comments
N
NB 16 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Great post Rugs, and all very apt. Variety increases interest for players, coaches and broadcasters alike.

56 Go to comments
D
Defcon1 16 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

I speak under correction but I recall that Graham Henry spent time with the Argentines after his RWC win 2011 I think? From then, there has been a noticeable shift in their play and while not always successful, they more often than not put on a helluva show.

56 Go to comments
N
NB 17 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

McReight got closest of the WBs Miz.


Ireland will have a problem with replacing Tadhg who is now in the last phase of his career. I don't see anyone else with his range of talents, or for that matter scrummaging ability. Oli Jager??

56 Go to comments
S
SC 21 minutes ago
The top 50 prospects under 23 in New Zealand rugby

How is Fabian Holland not in the top 3, or listed at all, at age 21?

12 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 50 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Yep, fair point. The argies have done incredibly well after the way things played out. The big question is this though: how do they develop the future set and sustain their performances? That squad were already seasoned pros.

56 Go to comments
S
SM 54 minutes ago
Do All Blacks get shot of 'sheriff' Cane or take him on tour?

Just keep picking Auckland show boats and under performing chiefs and finish the destruction of the ABs.

30 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Can't argue with your team, Nick. There is no WB player really close to any you have picked. McReight is on an upward plane, but he does not compete with Matera, who at best is a sublime backrower.


The scrums, though now fewer in the game, remain very significant in many games. That is where I see Ireland deficient. There is no one with the power of those SA props, not even Furlong, in my view.


I would not have seen Vaa'i get there from the Super games. Interestingly someone this week likened his game to that of Itoje. I'm still surprised Jesse Kriel is preferred to Am by Rassie.

56 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

In the US now it’s Hispanics and Haitians. Eight years ago it was Muslims…

56 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Correct! Lifting has been illegal for years now.

56 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Harry, I picked up skiing as an adult. And I do a lot of what is called “extreme” skiing, including heli-skiing in Alaska. You can learn to do this well with proper coaching and dedication. You don’t even need a special “body type”.


Scrummaging late? Much, much harder.

56 Go to comments
R
RugCs 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Great analysis NB and I agree that NH competitions are the innovators and trend setters. The rugby played week in and week out is amazing. And Nienaber summarizes it beautifully when he said the following;


“You play so many different styles, so many different types of athletes, so many different types of skill sets, so many different types of coaching styles, so many different kinds of surfaces and weather conditions.”


What he did not say and I think it is important is that there is a variety of referees too, so teams and players that adapt the fastest to a referee are the smart teams.

56 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

"Anyone can suffer v. the Ox." Clearly the most devastating LH in the world now. Anyone playing against him must go out determined to get the set absoutly right. Attempt, not easy, to get the right shoulder down on his neck, stop him getting his head in under the breastbone and lifting.


BUT, in that scrum where he lifts Sclavi, Ox should have been penalised, even carded off the field, a yellow to be reviewed.. Under the laws of the game, that is illegal play. And a lift of that magnitude I would personally deem dangerous. Sclavi's neck is bent and trapped. Fortunate for all he is a hardened and very powerful prop at this level.

56 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
'New kids on the Premiership block will catch Borthwick's eye'

Good article!


I think the tighthead props Borthwick will pick this autumn will be Cole, Opoku-Fordjour, and then either Stuart or Heyes. Sela will probably be allowed to play out his time with the under 20s, but in 12 months time is likely to be introduced as Cole shuffles off into retirement. Fasogbon is probably the one who will struggle most at breaking into the team. He'll be unlucky not to be in the squad at some point over the next few years, but I wouldn't bet on him to get more than token minutes, or to go to the world cup in 2027. He has a very bright future ahead of him, but the next four year cycle might be when he properly breaks into the team.


I'm looking forward to watching more of Opoku-Fordjour over the next few weeks. He was possibly too small to be an international tighthead last season, but this year he looks gigantic. That's obviously good news, but last year he was extremely mobile, and I hope he hasn't lost too much of that.

1 Go to comments
G
GG 1 hour ago
The top 50 prospects under 23 in New Zealand rugby

BE, the ABs have always been the benchmark, and we in Saffa always see them as our biggest rival. But Ben continues to disrespect us and trash talks our rugger setup and players/coaches and supporters. So he needs to suck up the snarky comments which comes his way. Rugger folk in Saffa love the ABs and what they bring.

12 Go to comments
