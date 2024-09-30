Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
47 - 31
FT
33 - 13
FT
37 - 5
FT
WOMENS
35 - 22
FT
33 - 3
FT
0 - 19
FT
WOMENS
22 - 16
FT
28 - 14
FT
42 - 33
FT
38 - 3
FT
WOMENS
45 - 26
FT
54 - 19
FT
28 - 27
FT
40 - 38
FT
16 - 17
FT
48 - 7
FT
15 - 24
FT
30 - 24
FT
8 - 8
FT
WOMENS
37 - 24
FT
36 - 30
FT
30 - 16
FT
14 - 38
FT
65 - 19
FT
33 - 31
FT
15 - 20
FT
12 - 16
FT
21 - 61
FT
WOMENS
46 - 24
FT
WOMENS
27 - 29
FT
WOMENS
31 - 17
FT
Friday
02:05
Friday
10:00
WOMENS
Friday
11:00
WOMENS
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:45
Friday
14:45
Friday
21:05
Friday
23:35
Friday
23:35
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
07:45
Saturday
08:00
WOMENS
Saturday
08:30
Saturday
10:00
WOMENS
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
11:00
WOMENS
Saturday
12:15
Saturday
12:15
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
12:30
WOMENS
Saturday
14:35
Saturday
14:35
Saturday
15:05
Saturday
15:30
WOMENS
Saturday
18:45
WOMENS
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
23:35
Sevens

Major change for Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens made official

By Finn Morton
New Zealand's men's team players do the Hakka after winning the Cup Final match at the 2024 Rugby Sevens Hong Kong tournament at the Hong Kong stadium on April 7, 2024. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP) (Photo by PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)

Hong Kong China Rugby have confirmed this week that the highly prestigious Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens will move to a new home. During the 2024/25 HSBC SVNS Series season, the event will be held in the new 50,000-seat Kai Tak Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kai Tak Stadium is a state-of-the-art venue which is positioned down by the waterfront at Victoria Harbour. The multi-purpose sports venue was heavily rumoured to be the new home for the SVNS Series stop but that was only made official on Monday.

Earlier this year, the Black Ferns Sevens and All Blacks Sevens claimed memorable Cup Final triumphs on a historic night for the event. Thousands watched on as New Zealand claimed a Hong Kong Sevens double for the second year in a row.

New Zealand’s women’s side beat Ilona Maher’s USA 36-7 in a one-sided decider, and the men’s team backed that up with a thrilling three-point win over France. It was a famous farewell to Hong Kong Stadium as the tournament prepares to usher in a new era on March 28-30.

“Hong Kong China Rugby is extremely proud to be staging one of the key international events at the Kai Tak Sports Park during its opening period, creating what promises to be another significant milestone in the decades-long association between the rugby world and the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens,” Chairman of Hong Kong China Rugby, Chris Brooke, said.

“The convergence of Hong Kong’s most iconic sporting event and the city’s much anticipated and world-class stadium promises to usher in a transformational moment for both the sevens and sport in our city.

“We have been working closely with World Rugby, KTSP and relevant representatives of the Hong Kong Government for over five years in preparation for this move and are confident of being able to deliver a fitting international sporting event in the new stadium during KTSP’s opening period.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is the fans that have made, and will continue to make, the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens a unique event in the world sports calendar, and we look forward to the new traditions that will arise around the event at the new Kai Tak Stadium.

“The next few weeks will see more exciting details revealed around what promises to be the bucket list rugby sevens tournament of the season, as well as an opportunity for both the local community and international visitors to attend one of the first major international sporting events in the new stadium.”

There’s something uniquely special about the Hong Kong Sevens. With its rich history and the prestige that surrounds this SVNS Series leg, it’s seen as a bucket list event by fans around the world who travel to the spiritual home of rugby sevens.

ADVERTISEMENT

For those who have been fortunate enough to experience the Hong Kong Sevens, you’ll understand just how much fun it is for all involved. Fans dress up as anything from Hulk Hogan to giant babies, while others go with their family members as they enjoy the action on the field.

While the event will be taking place in a new stadium in late March, Hong Kong China Rugby have made it clear that they’ll continue to ensure that there’s some “wow factor for fans” to enjoy during the upcoming three-day event.

“Our purpose at Hong Kong China Rugby is to optimise positive social impact for Hong Kong through rugby,” CEO of Hong Kong China Rugby, James Farndon, stated.

“The Hong Kong Sevens event, and this bold new era at Kai Tak Sports Park, creates the ultimate wow factor for fans and the perfect opportunity for us to continue to inspire.”

As part of the move to Kai Tak Stadium, the iconic ‘South Stand’ will be upgraded for fans to enjoy. It’s also one of the few venues globally that has specifically been designed for rugby, and it includes 20 changerooms for players, referees, and others involved.

Kai Tak Stadium also has a soundproof retractable roof so the event can move forward regardless of the weather conditions. It also has views of Victoria Harbour which will no doubt add to the already-pumping sevens atmosphere.

“Cathay has been a proud sponsor of the Hong Kong Sevens for over 40 years and naturally we are delighted to extend our partnership as the event moves to its new, state-of-the-art home at Kai Tak Sports Park. The venue is especially meaningful to Cathay as Kai Tak was our home for more than 40 years,” General Manager, Brand, Insights and Marketing Communications at Cathay, Edward Bell, explained.

“We are thrilled to welcome back both local and overseas visitors who’ll join rugby’s biggest party, with official overseas travel packages able to be booked at Cathay.com from mid-October. As we always say, nobody does rugby like Hong Kong!”

Chief of Staff Hong Kong at HSBC, Daniel Drew, added: “HSBC is honoured to have partnered with the Hong Kong Sevens for more than a decade. This world-class sporting event, set in a world-class stadium, promises to be a game-changer.

“We are thrilled to share this experience with fans in Hong Kong and around the world.”

Recommended

Christian Wade: 'I still feel sharp, I still feel fast. If anything I feel stronger than before.'

FEATURED

The Premiership has shown how bright England's future is – Andy Goode

OPINION

Five key questions the Springboks urgently need to answer

FEATURED

The Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu prognosis is getting worse

Watch the highly acclaimed five-part documentary Chasing the Sun 2, chronicling the journey of the Springboks as they strive to successfully defend the Rugby World Cup, free on RugbyPass TV (*unavailable in Africa)

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu prognosis is getting worse

2

'I never heard from Gatland... It kills me to this day'

3

'They rub it in': Michael Hooper reviews All Blacks' win over Wallabies

4

TJ Perenara names the player he sees leading the All Blacks haka next

5

'It was crazy. Unprofessional': The off-field call that cost Lions

6

RFU statement: Michael Cheika charged with prejudicial conduct

7

Former All Black's 'logical choice' to replace Sam Cane

8

Andrew Mehrtens on ‘the difference’ between All Blacks and Wallabies

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

'New kids on the Premiership block will catch Borthwick's eye'

The England coach will be heartened by the emergence of three talented young tight-head props.

LONG READ

Do All Blacks get shot of 'sheriff' Cane or take him on tour?

There is an argument for taking the All Blacks Test centurion to Europe but the stakes are high for Scott Robertson

LONG READ

Familiar sinking feeling means Wallabies must address defensive flaws

Conceding an average of 32 points and four tries a game, Joe Schmidt's Wallabies have issues to resolve before heading to Europe.

Comments on RugbyPass

M
Mzilikazi 10 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Rodda world class ? I would not agree. Think he is over hyped by many. Not so Skelton. He is world class....so many aspects to his game. Superb off loader in contact, great LQB provider when he goes to ground, unbelievable cleaner. Lot happens when he carries....have LAR score tries off his carries so often.


Kerevi I would be interested to see again at top level. Not really sure what his form is right now.

56 Go to comments
N
NB 10 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Oh yes. You need to go through the club 'sleeper' treadmill as a prop unless you are truly exceptional. Evne David Sole had a few torrid matches as a student at Exeter.

56 Go to comments
S
SC 11 minutes ago
Report: Crusaders to sign former Wallabies playmaker

Disagree. If there was a 10 in NPC good enough to play Super Rugby who did not have a contract already, the Crusaders would have signed him obviously. There is not one.


Fergus Burke's injury and then shock departure to Saracens after being groomed to replace Mo'unga over 3 seasons is the reason O'Connor's signing is necessary.

4 Go to comments
N
NB 12 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Pens mostly v Argy and becnh Aussies it has to be said H.


I take what Carlos et al on trust as they know the scene in Argy much better than I do.

56 Go to comments
N
NB 13 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

They were surprisingly similar, which is why I grouped them in the first place! Esp in terms of how many phases both go through to score tries [and concede pens]. Agree ABs trying to become more ball in hand, intrested to see how it works on the EOYT.

56 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 16 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Once moved in emergency to THP from my normal THlock position. Got well and truly hoisted, learned a lot that day, tried all sorts of tricks to survive. That was 1970's, was not illegal then.

56 Go to comments
N
NB 17 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Great post Rugs, and all very apt. Variety increases interest for players, coaches and broadcasters alike.

56 Go to comments
D
Defcon1 17 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

I speak under correction but I recall that Graham Henry spent time with the Argentines after his RWC win 2011 I think? From then, there has been a noticeable shift in their play and while not always successful, they more often than not put on a helluva show.

56 Go to comments
N
NB 19 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

McReight got closest of the WBs Miz.


Ireland will have a problem with replacing Tadhg who is now in the last phase of his career. I don't see anyone else with his range of talents, or for that matter scrummaging ability. Oli Jager??

56 Go to comments
S
SC 22 minutes ago
The top 50 prospects under 23 in New Zealand rugby

How is Fabian Holland not in the top 3, or listed at all, at age 21?

12 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 51 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Yep, fair point. The argies have done incredibly well after the way things played out. The big question is this though: how do they develop the future set and sustain their performances? That squad were already seasoned pros.

56 Go to comments
S
SM 55 minutes ago
Do All Blacks get shot of 'sheriff' Cane or take him on tour?

Just keep picking Auckland show boats and under performing chiefs and finish the destruction of the ABs.

30 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Can't argue with your team, Nick. There is no WB player really close to any you have picked. McReight is on an upward plane, but he does not compete with Matera, who at best is a sublime backrower.


The scrums, though now fewer in the game, remain very significant in many games. That is where I see Ireland deficient. There is no one with the power of those SA props, not even Furlong, in my view.


I would not have seen Vaa'i get there from the Super games. Interestingly someone this week likened his game to that of Itoje. I'm still surprised Jesse Kriel is preferred to Am by Rassie.

56 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

In the US now it’s Hispanics and Haitians. Eight years ago it was Muslims…

56 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Correct! Lifting has been illegal for years now.

56 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Harry, I picked up skiing as an adult. And I do a lot of what is called “extreme” skiing, including heli-skiing in Alaska. You can learn to do this well with proper coaching and dedication. You don’t even need a special “body type”.


Scrummaging late? Much, much harder.

56 Go to comments
R
RugCs 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Great analysis NB and I agree that NH competitions are the innovators and trend setters. The rugby played week in and week out is amazing. And Nienaber summarizes it beautifully when he said the following;


“You play so many different styles, so many different types of athletes, so many different types of skill sets, so many different types of coaching styles, so many different kinds of surfaces and weather conditions.”


What he did not say and I think it is important is that there is a variety of referees too, so teams and players that adapt the fastest to a referee are the smart teams.

56 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

"Anyone can suffer v. the Ox." Clearly the most devastating LH in the world now. Anyone playing against him must go out determined to get the set absoutly right. Attempt, not easy, to get the right shoulder down on his neck, stop him getting his head in under the breastbone and lifting.


BUT, in that scrum where he lifts Sclavi, Ox should have been penalised, even carded off the field, a yellow to be reviewed.. Under the laws of the game, that is illegal play. And a lift of that magnitude I would personally deem dangerous. Sclavi's neck is bent and trapped. Fortunate for all he is a hardened and very powerful prop at this level.

56 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
'New kids on the Premiership block will catch Borthwick's eye'

Good article!


I think the tighthead props Borthwick will pick this autumn will be Cole, Opoku-Fordjour, and then either Stuart or Heyes. Sela will probably be allowed to play out his time with the under 20s, but in 12 months time is likely to be introduced as Cole shuffles off into retirement. Fasogbon is probably the one who will struggle most at breaking into the team. He'll be unlucky not to be in the squad at some point over the next few years, but I wouldn't bet on him to get more than token minutes, or to go to the world cup in 2027. He has a very bright future ahead of him, but the next four year cycle might be when he properly breaks into the team.


I'm looking forward to watching more of Opoku-Fordjour over the next few weeks. He was possibly too small to be an international tighthead last season, but this year he looks gigantic. That's obviously good news, but last year he was extremely mobile, and I hope he hasn't lost too much of that.

1 Go to comments
G
GG 1 hour ago
The top 50 prospects under 23 in New Zealand rugby

BE, the ABs have always been the benchmark, and we in Saffa always see them as our biggest rival. But Ben continues to disrespect us and trash talks our rugger setup and players/coaches and supporters. So he needs to suck up the snarky comments which comes his way. Rugger folk in Saffa love the ABs and what they bring.

12 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Why it's time for the British and Irish Lions to face the Pacific Islands Why it's time for the British and Irish Lions to face the Pacific Islands
Search