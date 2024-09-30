Major change for Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens made official

Hong Kong China Rugby have confirmed this week that the highly prestigious Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens will move to a new home. During the 2024/25 HSBC SVNS Series season, the event will be held in the new 50,000-seat Kai Tak Stadium.

Kai Tak Stadium is a state-of-the-art venue which is positioned down by the waterfront at Victoria Harbour. The multi-purpose sports venue was heavily rumoured to be the new home for the SVNS Series stop but that was only made official on Monday.

Earlier this year, the Black Ferns Sevens and All Blacks Sevens claimed memorable Cup Final triumphs on a historic night for the event. Thousands watched on as New Zealand claimed a Hong Kong Sevens double for the second year in a row.

New Zealand’s women’s side beat Ilona Maher’s USA 36-7 in a one-sided decider, and the men’s team backed that up with a thrilling three-point win over France. It was a famous farewell to Hong Kong Stadium as the tournament prepares to usher in a new era on March 28-30.

“Hong Kong China Rugby is extremely proud to be staging one of the key international events at the Kai Tak Sports Park during its opening period, creating what promises to be another significant milestone in the decades-long association between the rugby world and the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens,” Chairman of Hong Kong China Rugby, Chris Brooke, said.

“The convergence of Hong Kong’s most iconic sporting event and the city’s much anticipated and world-class stadium promises to usher in a transformational moment for both the sevens and sport in our city.

“We have been working closely with World Rugby, KTSP and relevant representatives of the Hong Kong Government for over five years in preparation for this move and are confident of being able to deliver a fitting international sporting event in the new stadium during KTSP’s opening period.

“It is the fans that have made, and will continue to make, the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens a unique event in the world sports calendar, and we look forward to the new traditions that will arise around the event at the new Kai Tak Stadium.

“The next few weeks will see more exciting details revealed around what promises to be the bucket list rugby sevens tournament of the season, as well as an opportunity for both the local community and international visitors to attend one of the first major international sporting events in the new stadium.”

There’s something uniquely special about the Hong Kong Sevens. With its rich history and the prestige that surrounds this SVNS Series leg, it’s seen as a bucket list event by fans around the world who travel to the spiritual home of rugby sevens.

For those who have been fortunate enough to experience the Hong Kong Sevens, you’ll understand just how much fun it is for all involved. Fans dress up as anything from Hulk Hogan to giant babies, while others go with their family members as they enjoy the action on the field.

While the event will be taking place in a new stadium in late March, Hong Kong China Rugby have made it clear that they’ll continue to ensure that there’s some “wow factor for fans” to enjoy during the upcoming three-day event.

“Our purpose at Hong Kong China Rugby is to optimise positive social impact for Hong Kong through rugby,” CEO of Hong Kong China Rugby, James Farndon, stated.

“The Hong Kong Sevens event, and this bold new era at Kai Tak Sports Park, creates the ultimate wow factor for fans and the perfect opportunity for us to continue to inspire.”

As part of the move to Kai Tak Stadium, the iconic ‘South Stand’ will be upgraded for fans to enjoy. It’s also one of the few venues globally that has specifically been designed for rugby, and it includes 20 changerooms for players, referees, and others involved.

Kai Tak Stadium also has a soundproof retractable roof so the event can move forward regardless of the weather conditions. It also has views of Victoria Harbour which will no doubt add to the already-pumping sevens atmosphere.

“Cathay has been a proud sponsor of the Hong Kong Sevens for over 40 years and naturally we are delighted to extend our partnership as the event moves to its new, state-of-the-art home at Kai Tak Sports Park. The venue is especially meaningful to Cathay as Kai Tak was our home for more than 40 years,” General Manager, Brand, Insights and Marketing Communications at Cathay, Edward Bell, explained.

“We are thrilled to welcome back both local and overseas visitors who’ll join rugby’s biggest party, with official overseas travel packages able to be booked at Cathay.com from mid-October. As we always say, nobody does rugby like Hong Kong!”

Chief of Staff Hong Kong at HSBC, Daniel Drew, added: “HSBC is honoured to have partnered with the Hong Kong Sevens for more than a decade. This world-class sporting event, set in a world-class stadium, promises to be a game-changer.

“We are thrilled to share this experience with fans in Hong Kong and around the world.”